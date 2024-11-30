I'm looking forward to a summer of cricket action

It hasn't been a great week for the Australian Test team, what went wrong against India in Perth and is this an ominous sign for what's to come this summer? Daniel Brettig is The Ages' leading cricket writer. Credit: Simon Schluter India looked more hardened and ready for that match than Australia. The touring side were coming off a home series defeat to New Zealand, which made headlines around the world, but also helped their players get back into the rhythm of the long format. Australia will be better in Adelaide than in Perth, but the feeling comes from history: rarely do Australian teams win series 0-1 down, most recently in England in 1997. Is there a rising star we should keep an eye out for, in the Australian team or elsewhere?? Yashasvi Jaiswal was something to behold in Perth. India has so much young talent that it can find it difficult to keep up. For Australia, the concern at the moment is a lack of these types of generational figures asserting themselves in the domestic ranks.

What do you think was Australia's best ever Test team, and how does the current team compare? On a statistical basis alone, any team with Sir Donald Bradman should be in that conversation. But it's hard to move past the Taylor/Waugh/Ponting era, which was very connected in terms of players. The defining figures, however, were Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. The pinnacle of their achievement was beating India in India in 2004, although there were some helpful circumstances to make that happen. How do you prepare for a big Test match? Read a lot and talk to as many important people as possible. Preparation is intertwined with writing and previewing a series or a game, because the workload doesn't really start with ball one. What does a typical game day look like for you?

Day one of a Test match or series starts earlier than most. If the first ball is at 10:30 am, it is good to be on the ground at 9:00 am. In the press box I like to sit towards the back with a good view of the ground, in view of replay screens and ideally as close behind the wicket as possible so you can see what the ball is doing. Plus, being at the back of the box means it's easier to make calls as needed throughout the day. There are regular breaks for lunch and tea, but the day never really stops. Is there a collegial atmosphere among the cricket writers or is there a fierce rivalry? It is definitely very collegial, because there are not many of us and we travel together a lot. There is rivalry too, yes, but it's mostly about finding the best story, rather than thinking too much about trying to put one organization above the other. Is there a particular cricket writer you admire, and what makes him so great? Growing up, I was a big fan of the English writer David Hopps, who had tremendous skill in writing style, different types of pieces, and consistency. Mark Ray, formerly of The Sunday Agewas another major influence on the way he wrote, both in his daily journalism and in the book Frontier and beyondwhich was full of new information and flourished a little here and there. Gideon Haigh is a legendary figure, but difficult to match. I will always read a piece by Pakistani Osman Samiuddin.

Is there a trick to beating cricket over, say, football, or is one sport more or less the same as the other? Loading The rhythms are quite different, especially when it comes to a Test match. There's both a lot of time to think and little time to write, depending on what's happening. So you need to be able to come up with ideas and find stories as the day progresses slowly, but be willing to drop everything and reshape things as they change. Look at day one of the Perth Test as an example: it was a wise decision to wait until Bumrah bowled before writing too much. What has been the biggest change in cricket in the last decade? Twenty20 and the growth of franchise cricket. There is now a global alternative circuit where cricketers can earn millions of dollars without having to buy the accuracy and mental discipline required in Tests. What will be a challenge for Australian cricket is that the circuit is largely made up of tournaments that followers of the game in this country care little about.