Sports
I'm looking forward to a summer of cricket action
It hasn't been a great week for the Australian Test team, what went wrong against India in Perth and is this an ominous sign for what's to come this summer?
India looked more hardened and ready for that match than Australia. The touring side were coming off a home series defeat to New Zealand, which made headlines around the world, but also helped their players get back into the rhythm of the long format. Australia will be better in Adelaide than in Perth, but the feeling comes from history: rarely do Australian teams win series 0-1 down, most recently in England in 1997.
Is there a rising star we should keep an eye out for, in the Australian team or elsewhere??
Yashasvi Jaiswal was something to behold in Perth. India has so much young talent that it can find it difficult to keep up. For Australia, the concern at the moment is a lack of these types of generational figures asserting themselves in the domestic ranks.
What do you think was Australia's best ever Test team, and how does the current team compare?
On a statistical basis alone, any team with Sir Donald Bradman should be in that conversation. But it's hard to move past the Taylor/Waugh/Ponting era, which was very connected in terms of players. The defining figures, however, were Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. The pinnacle of their achievement was beating India in India in 2004, although there were some helpful circumstances to make that happen.
How do you prepare for a big Test match?
Read a lot and talk to as many important people as possible. Preparation is intertwined with writing and previewing a series or a game, because the workload doesn't really start with ball one.
What does a typical game day look like for you?
Day one of a Test match or series starts earlier than most. If the first ball is at 10:30 am, it is good to be on the ground at 9:00 am. In the press box I like to sit towards the back with a good view of the ground, in view of replay screens and ideally as close behind the wicket as possible so you can see what the ball is doing. Plus, being at the back of the box means it's easier to make calls as needed throughout the day. There are regular breaks for lunch and tea, but the day never really stops.
Is there a collegial atmosphere among the cricket writers or is there a fierce rivalry?
It is definitely very collegial, because there are not many of us and we travel together a lot. There is rivalry too, yes, but it's mostly about finding the best story, rather than thinking too much about trying to put one organization above the other.
Is there a particular cricket writer you admire, and what makes him so great?
Growing up, I was a big fan of the English writer David Hopps, who had tremendous skill in writing style, different types of pieces, and consistency. Mark Ray, formerly of The Sunday Agewas another major influence on the way he wrote, both in his daily journalism and in the book Frontier and beyondwhich was full of new information and flourished a little here and there. Gideon Haigh is a legendary figure, but difficult to match. I will always read a piece by Pakistani Osman Samiuddin.
Is there a trick to beating cricket over, say, football, or is one sport more or less the same as the other?
Loading
The rhythms are quite different, especially when it comes to a Test match. There's both a lot of time to think and little time to write, depending on what's happening. So you need to be able to come up with ideas and find stories as the day progresses slowly, but be willing to drop everything and reshape things as they change. Look at day one of the Perth Test as an example: it was a wise decision to wait until Bumrah bowled before writing too much.
What has been the biggest change in cricket in the last decade?
Twenty20 and the growth of franchise cricket. There is now a global alternative circuit where cricketers can earn millions of dollars without having to buy the accuracy and mental discipline required in Tests. What will be a challenge for Australian cricket is that the circuit is largely made up of tournaments that followers of the game in this country care little about.
Do you think there is too much cricket being played these days with all the competing formats and leagues??
It's definitely hard to understand and keep track of what's going on. But it is difficult to solve this problem easily because all the overlapping events result in too much money being made by different entities. Suggestions that cricket should adopt a FIFA-like model of competitions with international windows would mean the financial model would be completely overturned and there would be far less cricket played that more people care about, especially in Australia.
Looking into your crystal ball, what direction do you see cricket going in the next two to three years?
There will be a tipping point in terms of how much franchise cricket is dominant. At the moment, the international schedule is fixed until 2027. In addition, it is difficult to know exactly what will happen next.
Sign up here to receive Patrick Elligett's Note from the Editor newsletter every week, exclusively for subscribers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theage.com.au/sport/cricket/looking-forward-to-a-summer-of-cricket-action-20241129-p5kun3.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did Nawaz Sharif cry after IHC granted bail to Imran Khan?
- Brighton vs. Whitesboro Score, Updates: New York State Football Playoffs
- AI-powered fake news campaign targets Western support for Ukraine and US elections
- Newcastle teenager makes miraculous return to cricket after cardiac arrest
- First look at Notre Dame after 5 years of reconstruction
- Bushra Bibi's march for Imran Khan is gone
- Russia wants to make 3+3 platform an official organization, says senior diplomat
- Tennis stars' positive drug test results produce different reactions
- It was an attack on artistic culture.”
- Updates from the Michigan High School Football State Championship game
- Heru Budi is no longer the head of the presidential secretariat, what is his position now?
- The assisted-killing bill: reactions outside parliament