Sports
Tennis stars' positive drug test results produce different reactions
Iga Swiatek is the second high-profile tennis player to test positive for a banned substance this year, besides Jannik Sinner. While Sinner, currently the No. 1 ranked man, was cleared entirely, Swiatek, who slid from No. 1 to No. 2 last month, accepted a one-month suspension announced Thursday.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said it had determined that Swiateks' contaminated urine sample was the result of a contaminated drug she had taken and thus she bore little responsibility.
These are not cases of intentional doping. These are cases in the case of Sinners… no fault or negligence. In (Swiatek's) case: very low, no significant fault or negligence, ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said in a video call with reporters. So I don't think this is a cause for concern for tennis fans and the like.
Here's a look at the details of the two cases:
Who is every Swiatek?
Swiatek is a 23-year-old from Poland with five Grand Slam titles and has been the best player in women's tennis for the past 2 1/2 seasons, especially on clay. She has won four of the past five French Open titles, including the last three in a row, plus one US Open championship, and has been ranked No. 1 almost every week since April 2022. Swiatek also earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in early August.
When did Swiatek fail a drug test? What did she test positive for?
Swiatek's urine showed low levels of trimetazidine, a banned heart drug commonly called TMZ, during an out-of-competition test on August 12, 10 days after her final match at the Summer Games and shortly before the start of the Cincinnati Open. On September 12, she was informed that she had been provisionally suspended, eight days after losing to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the US Open. It was determined that TMZ had contaminated a sleep aid, melatonin, that Swiatek's psychologist had purchased for her from a pharmacy in Poland, where it is sold as a drug. According to the ITIA report, Swiatek listed 14 medications or supplements she was taking, but no melatonin.
What is trimetazidine or TMZ?
Trimetazidine is a metabolic drug that can help prevent angina attacks when used as an additional treatment, according to the European Medicines Agency. It can increase blood flow efficiency and improve endurance, both crucial for high-quality athletic performance. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list in the hormone and metabolic modulators category. The substance has been implicated in previous Olympic athlete cases involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and 23 Chinese swimmers.
When was Swiatek suspended? Is she banned out of season?
Swiatek was given a provisional ban that took effect in September after the US Open, but it was lifted after she quickly offered a credible explanation for the infection, which was supported by testing, the ITIA said. She missed three tournaments during the Asian swing after the US Open, although she did not give the real reason why she was sidelined at the time. Ultimately, the ITIA and Swiatek agreed that she would serve a one-month suspension; because she was credited for the time she had already missed, there were eight days left in a one-month sentence, so she is now serving it even though the season is over. Swiatek was able to play in the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup. The worst part was the uncertainty, she said. I didn't know what would happen to my career, how things would end or if I would even be allowed to play tennis.
What happens to the Jannik Sinners case?
Sinner tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid twice in March, but nothing came to light until August, just before the US Open, which he won for his second Grand Slam title of 2024. As with Swiatek, things went quiet held. until they were resolved because both players offered plausible explanations that ITIA considered plausible. He blamed it on a cream his trainer used before giving Sinner a massage and was thus fully acquitted, although WADA appealed this ruling, while Swiatek was found to be at the lower end of the range without significant culpability or negligence, and so was given a light sentence. Asked if there are specific guidelines determining the duration of bans in such cases, Moorhouse said: No, there is not. This isn't where you put these things in the machine and at the end of it it spits out a number. It is a matter of taking everything into consideration, taking into account all the circumstances and facts in the case to arrive at the right outcome.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iolaregister.com/sports/tennis-stars-positive-drug-test-results-yield-differing-responses
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did Nawaz Sharif cry after IHC granted bail to Imran Khan?
- Brighton vs. Whitesboro Score, Updates: New York State Football Playoffs
- AI-powered fake news campaign targets Western support for Ukraine and US elections
- Newcastle teenager makes miraculous return to cricket after cardiac arrest
- First look at Notre Dame after 5 years of reconstruction
- Bushra Bibi's march for Imran Khan is gone
- Russia wants to make 3+3 platform an official organization, says senior diplomat
- Tennis stars' positive drug test results produce different reactions
- It was an attack on artistic culture.”
- Updates from the Michigan High School Football State Championship game
- Heru Budi is no longer the head of the presidential secretariat, what is his position now?
- The assisted-killing bill: reactions outside parliament