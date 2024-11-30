Sports
Newcastle teenager makes miraculous return to cricket after cardiac arrest
As 18-year-old Kade Sutton lay in a hospital bed recovering from a near-fatal cardiac arrest, all he could remember was seeing a whiteboard on which his father had written: “Kado, you're going to play cricket again.”
Three months later, the Charlestown all-rounder and Newcastle representative has made good on that prediction.
Kade collapsed after suffering heart failure on August 25 while warming up with teammates before training at Hunter Sports High.
His coach and Charlestown teammate Jed Dickson performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The teenager spent 24 hours in an induced coma and almost a week in the hospital.
One of the first questions he asked his parents was how many cricket matches he would have to miss.
“They said, 'Maybe you're on a break,' and I was pretty devastated,” Kade said.
“But three months off is not the worst scenario for me, I don't think.
“I have to be grateful to be here.”
Now he is back on the field with some extra equipment, in the form of a defibrillator surgically inserted under his left armpit.
Back to bat
Instead of being worried, the promising all-rounder has been impatiently counting down the days and was pleased to get permission from Cricket Australia's cardiologist to resume playing a little earlier than planned.
“I'm here now, so why hold back?” Kade said.
He may have scored just three runs from 21 balls in his team's recent defeat to Newcastle City, his first match since the cardiac arrest, but he is back playing the sport he loves.
He is also closer than ever to the man who has coached him since the under-11s.
“Jed had just finished his first aid refresher course,” Kade said.
“He thought at first I might have had a seizure, but then I just had no pulse or anything, so he knew something was definitely wrong, so he definitely had to start CPR.
“As much as it was a very bad event, it was probably a good thing that it happened at that time and place.”
Kade said he would be forever grateful to Jed.
“You can't really repay someone for saving your life,” he said.
“He really is part of the family, now I can't thank Jed enough.”
Test star support
Jed said his young teammate was “a fighter.”
“He has a huge fighting spirit wherever he is and I'm sure that helped him through the whole situation,” he said.
“Loves his cricket, loves to have fun and loves life in general.”
Kade said he was also indebted to some of his cricketing heroes after being invited to spend two days with the New South Wales team for the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.
Test stars such as Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc took him under their wings.
“It gave him a little extra motivation,” said his mother Kelly Sutton.
“They told him, 'We all get injuries, and we know yours is quite serious, but you have to get better and take care of yourself and you will come back.'
“He really took that over.”
Big dreams for the future
Kade has a pre-existing heart condition that cardiologists have been monitoring since childhood, but he said they “still don't know” why he went into cardiac arrest.
The defibrillator gives him a sense of confidence, and he wants to make the most of his second chance at life.
Although he cannot take his HSC exams on doctor's orders, Kade has already qualified to study criminology and psychological sciences at Newcastle University next year.
Meanwhile, he still has some cricketing dreams he wants to fulfill.
“I think it will drive me even more,” he said.
“I am a very driven person where I believe in myself.”
