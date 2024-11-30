Sports
Premiers XI match against India, start time, Australian pink ball Adelaide Test, video, highlights
Rarely has the Australian Test side been dominated to such an extent in their own backyard.
India's 295-run victory in Perth was an old-fashioned game of hide-and-seek, prompting extreme reactions within the Australian sporting community.
Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and commercial-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer >
The defeat was humiliating for Australia's Test stars, Jasprit Bumrah made the top order look foolish, further piling the pressure on Marnus Labuschagne after a meager 12 months with the bat.
Australia have not recovered from a 1-0 deficit to win a Test series since the 1997 Ashes tour, meaning it would take a generational performance for Pat Cummins' side to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy retain.
However, the Australians will be confident of getting their campaign back on track in Adelaide next week.
The second Test against India will be a day-night match, with the pink Kookaburra set to be unleashed in the South Australian capital. Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval and are unbeaten after seven matches, including the eight-wicket win over India in 2020.
And the tourists don't need to be reminded of what happened during that match.
36 all out. India's lowest ever Test score. Opener Mayank Agarwal top scored with 9. It was hardly believable.
Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins did not stretch the ball around corners, but rather generated enough movement to threaten the perimeter. Normally some deliveries would sail past the bat, causing oohs and ahhs from the slip cordon, but on that fateful afternoon everything came to a head.
Australia's pink-ball Tests in Adelaide
2015 three-wicket win against New Zealand
2016 win by seven wickets against South Africa
2017 120-run win against England
2019 innings and 48-run win against Pakistan
2020 win by eight wickets against India
2021 275-run win against England
2022 419-run win against West Indies
Aussies can use Kohli as inspiration? | 01:23
That was a great hour, Cummins told Fox Cricket.
It felt like the game was on the line when we went to the ground, and within an hour the game was effectively over.
The pink balls, something we've had quite a lot of success with over the last few years and we know it very well, so we'll see how it goes.
The Australian captain was quick to acknowledge how the rest of that series played out after the demolition of Adelaide. India bounced back immediately with a win at the MCG before completing a historic 2-1 win.
They bounced back pretty well after that game, Cummins muttered.
After last week's defeat in Perth, the Australians should take inspiration from the way India turned things around four years ago.
Virat Kohli is the only batsman to feature in the Adelaide Test four years ago (still in India's starting XI), but the superstar has an excellent record at Adelaide Oval, with 509 runs at 63.62 in four Tests. Any lingering scars from 2020 will be overshadowed by his three Test hundreds at the picturesque venue.
Among the Australians, Labuschagne has the superior record in pink-ball Tests and the Queenslander will be desperate to make the move to Adelaide Oval next week.
Australian batting average in pink-ball Tests
63.85 Marnus Labuschagne
49.36 Travis head
40.00 Steve Smith
39.69 Usman Khawaja
35.14 Alex Carey
15.75 Mitchell Marsh
Adelaide threatens to be the last chance for Marnus | 01:23
Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who did not play last week's Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, conducted a net session against the pink ball the day after landing in Australia.
But India's preparations will ramp up for the Prime Ministers XI's day-night match at Canberra's Manuka Oval this weekend. The two-day match will give tourists an opportunity to get used to the pink Kookaburra before the Adelaide Test, which starts on December 6.
West Australian quick Mahli Beardman, who was unexpectedly dropped into the Australian squad for the recent white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, is part of the Prime Minister's XI along with Test seamer Scott Boland.
National selectors have made it clear they view Beardman as a star of the future and the 19-year-old, who is yet to play a first-class match, has a chance to prove why against a world-class opponent.
Meanwhile, openers Sam Konstas and Matt Renshaw will hope to press their case for Test selection in the nation's capital this weekend. Amid increasing calls for members of Australia's fragile top order to face the axe, the duo were able to thrust themselves back into the Test conversation with runs against India.
If India take a 2-0 lead in the series next week, changes would be inevitable.
McSweeney: “Time to make some runs” | 02:42
The Premiers
It's something I'm very proud of, Edwards said of his selection.
I'm really looking forward to going there and being able to play in the Premiers XI. It's always a great honor.
I am sure if we (India) can bowl cheaply and prevent them from having time in between, that would be fantastic.
Speaking to reporters after the win in Perth, Bumrah brushed aside questions on whether India would be considered favorites heading into the Adelaide Test.
I don't think so, he responded.
The circumstances would be different as it is going to be a pink ball game. The day-night game and the floodlights would make things different and we have to prepare accordingly. We have to start fresh and winning the first Test doesn't mean we're ahead. The preparations will be done from scratch. The players will be confident after our performance in Perth, but as you know every game is a new game and you have to do your best.
The Prime Ministers XI match against India A starts in Canberras. Manuka Oval kicks off at 2.40pm AEDT on Saturday.
Prime Ministers XI team
Jack Edwards (C)
Charlie Anderson
Mahli Beardman
Scott Boland
Jack Clayton
Aidan O'Connor
Ollie Davies
Jayden Goodwin
Sam Harper
They have Jacobs
Konstas himself
Lloyd Pope
Matthew Renshaw
Jem Ryan
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/cricket-news-2024-prime-ministers-xi-match-vs-india-start-time-australia-pinkball-adelaide-test-video-highlights/news-story/4a85bcf14106eb3b85fb0a5e382ffa95
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Simona Halep offended by inconsistencies in International Tennis Agency's doping ban following Iga Swiatek's suspension
- India remains deeply concerned: PM Modi writes letter to Palestine | News from India
- Does the great Chinese power have the opportunity to change the world order? – The China-South project
- US challenges China to green light Taiwanese president's Pacific stops
- Alabama A&M football player Medrick Burnett Jr. dies more than a month after suffering a head injury during the game
- Rank & File: Five Chaps Net ITA Honors
- UK lawmakers vote to advance assisted dying legislation | tidings
- College football games to watch in Week 14 will impact the CFP
- Author of Teaching Children the Value of Money
- Joint communiqué highlights relations between Oman and Turkey
- I enjoyed Meet the Rees-Moggs and I'm ashamed
- US Army's Vision of Soldiers in Exoskeletons Endures