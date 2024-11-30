Premiers XI match against India, start time, Australian pink ball Adelaide Test, video, highlights

Rarely has the Australian Test side been dominated to such an extent in their own backyard.

India's 295-run victory in Perth was an old-fashioned game of hide-and-seek, prompting extreme reactions within the Australian sporting community.

The defeat was humiliating for Australia's Test stars, Jasprit Bumrah made the top order look foolish, further piling the pressure on Marnus Labuschagne after a meager 12 months with the bat.

Australia have not recovered from a 1-0 deficit to win a Test series since the 1997 Ashes tour, meaning it would take a generational performance for Pat Cummins' side to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy retain.

However, the Australians will be confident of getting their campaign back on track in Adelaide next week.

The second Test against India will be a day-night match, with the pink Kookaburra set to be unleashed in the South Australian capital. Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval and are unbeaten after seven matches, including the eight-wicket win over India in 2020.

And the tourists don't need to be reminded of what happened during that match.

36 all out. India's lowest ever Test score. Opener Mayank Agarwal top scored with 9. It was hardly believable.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins did not stretch the ball around corners, but rather generated enough movement to threaten the perimeter. Normally some deliveries would sail past the bat, causing oohs and ahhs from the slip cordon, but on that fateful afternoon everything came to a head.

Australia's pink-ball Tests in Adelaide

2015 three-wicket win against New Zealand

2016 win by seven wickets against South Africa

2017 120-run win against England

2019 innings and 48-run win against Pakistan

2020 win by eight wickets against India

2021 275-run win against England

2022 419-run win against West Indies

That was a great hour, Cummins told Fox Cricket.

It felt like the game was on the line when we went to the ground, and within an hour the game was effectively over.

The pink balls, something we've had quite a lot of success with over the last few years and we know it very well, so we'll see how it goes.

The Australian captain was quick to acknowledge how the rest of that series played out after the demolition of Adelaide. India bounced back immediately with a win at the MCG before completing a historic 2-1 win.

They bounced back pretty well after that game, Cummins muttered.

After last week's defeat in Perth, the Australians should take inspiration from the way India turned things around four years ago.

Virat Kohli is the only batsman to feature in the Adelaide Test four years ago (still in India's starting XI), but the superstar has an excellent record at Adelaide Oval, with 509 runs at 63.62 in four Tests. Any lingering scars from 2020 will be overshadowed by his three Test hundreds at the picturesque venue.

Among the Australians, Labuschagne has the superior record in pink-ball Tests and the Queenslander will be desperate to make the move to Adelaide Oval next week.

Australian batting average in pink-ball Tests

63.85 Marnus Labuschagne

49.36 Travis head

40.00 Steve Smith

39.69 Usman Khawaja

35.14 Alex Carey

15.75 Mitchell Marsh

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who did not play last week's Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, conducted a net session against the pink ball the day after landing in Australia.

But India's preparations will ramp up for the Prime Ministers XI's day-night match at Canberra's Manuka Oval this weekend. The two-day match will give tourists an opportunity to get used to the pink Kookaburra before the Adelaide Test, which starts on December 6.

West Australian quick Mahli Beardman, who was unexpectedly dropped into the Australian squad for the recent white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, is part of the Prime Minister's XI along with Test seamer Scott Boland.

National selectors have made it clear they view Beardman as a star of the future and the 19-year-old, who is yet to play a first-class match, has a chance to prove why against a world-class opponent.

Meanwhile, openers Sam Konstas and Matt Renshaw will hope to press their case for Test selection in the nation's capital this weekend. Amid increasing calls for members of Australia's fragile top order to face the axe, the duo were able to thrust themselves back into the Test conversation with runs against India.

If India take a 2-0 lead in the series next week, changes would be inevitable.

It's something I'm very proud of, Edwards said of his selection.

I'm really looking forward to going there and being able to play in the Premiers XI. It's always a great honor.

I am sure if we (India) can bowl cheaply and prevent them from having time in between, that would be fantastic.

Speaking to reporters after the win in Perth, Bumrah brushed aside questions on whether India would be considered favorites heading into the Adelaide Test.

I don't think so, he responded.

The circumstances would be different as it is going to be a pink ball game. The day-night game and the floodlights would make things different and we have to prepare accordingly. We have to start fresh and winning the first Test doesn't mean we're ahead. The preparations will be done from scratch. The players will be confident after our performance in Perth, but as you know every game is a new game and you have to do your best.

The Prime Ministers XI match against India A starts in Canberras. Manuka Oval kicks off at 2.40pm AEDT on Saturday.

Prime Ministers XI team

Jack Edwards (C)

Charlie Anderson

Mahli Beardman

Scott Boland

Jack Clayton

Aidan O'Connor

Ollie Davies

Jayden Goodwin

Sam Harper

They have Jacobs

Konstas himself

Lloyd Pope

Matthew Renshaw

Jem Ryan