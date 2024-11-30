College football games to watch in Week 14 will impact the CFP

We understand that this is the week when turkeys have their day. Of course, we have nothing against really well-prepared poultry. But this space is all about helping you, the discerning college football viewer, avoid figurative turkeys, even in this holiday week.

However, keeping that in mind, some of these games that will have an impact on the playoff chase may not end with fantastic results. But we think they'll be the ones who will get the most attention as the final Saturday of the regular season unfolds.

Here are our top seven recommended games to watch in week 14.

No. 3 Texas at No. 19 Texas A&M

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ABC.

Why watch: Should you ask? It's the long-awaited renewal of acquaintances for these two Lone Star State programs that love to hate each other. As if that weren't enough, a spot in the SEC title game versus Georgia is also on the line. The Aggies need that more, because a fourth loss would be fatal to any playoff aspirations, but the Longhorns will have no interest in falling into the big pool. Texas QB Quinn Ewers has faced hostile environments before, but Kyle Field could set a new standard in noise on a nightly basis. He has reliable short-game options like TE Gunnar Helm and RB Jaydon Blue, but an early deep connection with WR Isaiah Bond would help neutralize the crowd. The Aggies' defense may be inconsistent, but DE Nic Scourton must answer to the Longhorns' protectors. A&M QB Marcel Reed has a deep roster of pass catchers, but fewer breakout threats. He's not afraid to keep the ball, but Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. will probably keep him under surveillance.

Why it might disappoint: Simply put, the Aggies have been insanely inconsistent all season. The Longhorns will want to make short work of it, because the longer they let the Aggies hang around, the more the crowd becomes a factor.

No. 14 South Carolina at No. 12 Clemson

Time/TV: noon ET, ESPN.

Why watch: The Palmetto confrontation obviously does not change the image of the conference for either participant. But it's an important match nonetheless, with the winner able to claim a quality result and keep their name in the overall play-off discussion. South Carolina is perhaps the hottest team in the SEC, finishing the league with four straight wins. The Tigers have done enough to get by since the Nov. 2 loss to Louisville, but that outcome could ultimately cost them a shot at the ACC title if Miami beats Syracuse. Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers has made excellent use of explosive RB Raheim Sanders, who will no doubt get plenty of attention from Clemson LB Barrett Carter. Tigers QB Cade Klubnik will also rely heavily on ground support from RB Phil Mafah, but WR Antonio Williams will need to find some room to operate as well. DB Nick Emmanwori does a little bit of everything in support of the Gamecocks defense.

Why it might disappoint: With the notable exception of the win in Pittsburgh, Clemson's games this season have been largely drama-free, win or lose. The Tigers have either taken the lead quickly or fallen behind and failed to rally. That probably won't be the case here, but the Gamecocks probably won't be surprised by anything Clemson throws at them.

No. 7 Miami at Syracuse

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, ESPN.

Why watch: The mission is pretty clear: the Hurricanes win this game in the dome and play for an ACC title a week later. The Dutch may be in that position themselves, save for a few confusing defeats, but this has still been a largely successful debut season for coach Fran Brown. Miami continues to live and die on the high-risk, high-reward style of QB Cam Ward, who has a whopping 34 TDs with seven picks. His favorite target, WR Xavier Restrepo, will likely get attention from Syracuse DB Jayden Bellamy. Outside of a disastrous outing against Pittsburgh, QB Kyle McCord has been just as productive as Ward, with TE Oronde Gadsden II and WR Jackson Meeks as the primary weapons. Miami DE Tyler Baron will lead the effort to disrupt them.

Why it might disappoint: Probably not. The Hurricanes have led a dangerous life for most of the campaign. Even last week's 42-14 win against Wake Forest was a one-score game in the fourth quarter, and the Orange should be even harder to clear in their friendly confines. A flurry of turnovers could derail things, but that could go either way.

Kansas State at No. 17, Iowa State

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, Fox.

Why watch: Every game in the Big 12 will matter on the final weekend, with so many tiebreaker possibilities. But we suspect this one might be the best of the bunch in terms of entertainment value, given both teams' penchant for nail-biters. The Cyclones have won three games on their last possession, including their victory over Iowa way back in September. The Wildcats had their share of squeakers, though their two most recent games lacked fourth-quarter excitement. Iowa State QB Rocco Becht has one of the nation's best passing duos at his disposal in WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, with nearly 2,000 yards passing between them. K-State DL Brendan Mott will lead the effort to prevent him from using them. Wildcats QB Avery Johnson and RB DJ Giddens will try to establish the ground game first. Johnson has reliable targets in the air raid, but he should avoid Cyclones DB Jontez Williams, who has four of the team's 14 interceptions.

Why it might disappoint: That shouldn't be the case. The Cyclones' losses were both single-digit margins. The Wildcats have been buried a few times, but Iowa State has a tendency to let opponents hang around. Expect a fun ride here in Ames.

No. 5 Notre Dame in Southern California

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, CBS.

Why watch: Still maintaining its independence, this will be the closing argument for the Irish fight for the play-off committee. It's best described less as a must-win game and more as a can't-lose game. But the Trojans would love nothing more than to play spoiler for their long-standing rivals in what has been a disappointing situation overall. season. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard has totaled 27 TDs on the season, 14 through the air and 13 by land. He can expect plenty of attention from LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, the lead horse on the Trojans' defense. USC's QB switch to Jayden Maiava hasn't led to a noticeable increase in downfield completions, but RB Woody Marks is a consistent 100-yard game producer. Fighting Irish LBs Jack Kiser and Drayk Bowen often find him in the gaps.

Why it might disappoint: In terms of roster talent, this should be a competitive match. But USC has beaten itself with untimely mistakes too many times this year to expect it won't happen again. To quantify it, Notre Dame ranks second in the country in turnover margin, while the Trojans rank 81stst.

No. 8 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Time/TV: noon ET, ABC.

Why watch: Tennessee can't play for the league championship, but Volunteers could put themselves in a favorable position to claim an at-large bid from the crowded SEC field of candidates. However, they can't afford to leave this rivalry game to the Commodores, who broke out of the conference cellar in 2024 and can now improve their bowl destiny. QB Nico Iamaleava and the rest of the Vols predictably used last week's date with Texas-El Paso as a game to get even after being blown out by Georgia, but DB Randon Fontenette and the Vandy defense did a nice job of getting big limit winners. RB Dylan Sampson could help Tennessee beat the Commodores at their own game with sustained drives. Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia has been largely contained in his last few outings, and Tennessee LB Arion Carter and Co. will do their best to continue that trend.

Why it might disappoint: In recent years, we have been quick to dismiss the Commodores when they find themselves in an early hole. But this year's group has only been defeated by multiple scores once in SEC play, and the Vols haven't exactly been overwhelming even in their wins. This may not be the flashiest football, but it probably won't be a defeat.

Michigan ranked No. 2 in Ohio State

Time/TV: noon ET, Fox.

Why watch: After passing their big test against upstart Indiana with flying colors, the Buckeyes now lean towards one last assignment to earn a rematch with Oregon in Indianapolis next week. The date with the Wolverines also represents a major hurdle to clear for Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who is still looking for his first win against Michigan since moving to the larger office in Columbus. Michigan's defense is still quite formidable, with LBs Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham providing an active front line that could make life somewhat challenging for Buckeyes QB Will Howard. But the RB tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins is difficult to contain for a full 60 minutes, and one of Ohio State's dazzling deep threats usually gets loose at some point. The Wolverines one-two punch of RBs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards have remained productive despite receiving little air coverage, but finding real estate in the Horseshoe will be difficult with hard-hitting Buckeyes DB Sonny Styles able to help provide support.

Why it might disappoint: There's no reason to think this wouldn't be the case, to be honest. It's obviously a rivalry game, and the Wolverines will come out with a lot of energy. But until Ohio State gets generous with the ball, this will have to be decided soon.