Rank & File: Five Chaps Net ITA Honors





LUBBOCK, Texas (November 29, 2024) Five members of the Lubbock Christian University men's tennis team earned spots in the initial ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings for the 2024-25 season, culminating Pablo Segura (no. 32) and Kelly Giese (No. 34) in the national singles rankings. In the regional rankings for the South Central Region, LCU was represented by Giese (No.3), Segura (No.5), Matthias Ghedin (no.6), Blas Ruiz Romero (no. 15) and Jordan Georgiev (No. 16) in singles. Ghedin and Giese team up in doubles and are ranked No. 4 in the region. Segura leads LCU in singles this season with an 11-3 record. The sophomore from Playa del Carman, Mexico, opened the campaign with wins in his first ten matches played and his first loss of the season came in the quarterfinals of the ITA South Central Regional. He is 3-0 in doubles this season, playing in all three matches at third. Segura is 38-8 in his LCU career and needs three singles victories to graduate Martins Abamu for most career singles wins in program history. Giese is 5-5 in singles this season. The Manhattan Beach, California native is in his third season with the Chaps and is 5-2 in tournament play this season. Giese was limited last season with an injury and is 30-17 in his career (singles). He has teamed with Ghedin in doubles for eleven matches this season and they are 9-2. The pair is 3-0 as the No. 1 ranked doubles team this season. Along with his solid play alongside Giese in doubles, Ghedin sits at No. 6 in the region rankings. The Grand Canyon transfer from Treviso, Italy, is 5-7 in singles and 5-4 in tournament action. He finished the fall with a pair of wins in the MSU Invitational and is 24-16 over his career with the Chaps (he went 7-0 in Lone Star Conference singles play last season). Blas Ruiz Romero (Senior from Pozoblanco, Spain) and Jordan Georgiev (Freshman from Johannesburg, South Africa) rounds out the regional rankings for LCU in singles. Romero, a sophomore Chap, is 3-0 in doubles on the season and 7-4 overall in singles on the year. He is 23-9 in his Chap career. Georgiev is off to a solid start in his collegiate career, posting a 6-1 record. He went 2-1 at the ITA South Central Regional. The Chaps are 2-1 in doubles this season. They will kick off the spring portion of their 2024-2025 competitive season in January with exhibition games in Abilene, Texas (January 25, 2025).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lcuchaps.com/news/2024/11/29/mens-tennis-rank-file-five-chaps-net-ita-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos