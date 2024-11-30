Angry Simona Halep reports a big difference in the handling of tennis doping cases after Iga Swiatek's ban





Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground as the story develops. Whether it's investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which shines a light on America's women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is is to get the facts from the facts. messaging. At such a pivotal moment in American history, we need reporters on the ground. Thanks to your donation, we can continue to send journalists to report both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Near Read more Simona Halep has noted that she believes there is a big difference between the way doping cases are handled in tennis. It was revealed on Thursday that world number 2 Iga Swiatek had been banned for a month. Most of it secretly served as a provisional suspension after a positive test for the angina drug trimetazidine. The International Tennis Integrity Agency acknowledged this was caused by contamination of the regulated over-the-counter drug melatonin, which Swiatek was taking for jet lag and sleep problems. The news came just three months after men's world number 1 Jannik Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing following two positive tests in March, with those failures also unannounced at the time. That led to accusations of a two-tier system within the sport, which were strongly refuted by tennis authorities, and Halep has now questioned the differences with her own case. The former Wimbledon champion was banned for four years in September 2023, just over a year after she tested positive for roxadustat, a drug used to treat anemia, and irregularities in her blood passport. The suspension was reduced to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in March. At that point, she had been out of action for almost a year and a half, after they accepted her explanation about a contaminated supplement. Halep wrote on Instagram: I sit and try to understand it, but it's really impossible for me to understand something like this. I sit and wonder: why such a big difference in treatment and judgment? I can't find a logical answer, and I don't think it's possible. It can only be ill will on the part of ITIA, the organization that did absolutely everything it could to destroy me despite the evidence. I have always believed in the good, I have believed in the fairness of this sport, I have believed in kindness. The injustice done to me was painful, is painful and may always remain painful. How is it possible that in identical cases that occurred at approximately the same time (in season), ITIA takes completely different approaches, to my detriment? Simon Halep is frustrated with the way several doping cases in tennis are being handled ( Getty Images ) The 33-year-old Halep returned to action in March, but struggled with an injury and won only one match in four tournaments. British player Tara Moore, who served a 19-month provisional ban before it was accepted she was not at fault for her positive test, also sharply criticized the ITIA. “I took 19 months off because I also had to change my team,” she wrote on social media site X, a reference to why Swiatek missed a tournament while provisionally suspended. Let's not forget that mine was also a contagion, and 2 other people also tested positive, but ITIA is appealing my case. Why is no one seriously investigating the corruption of the organizations that govern us? Having already served three weeks of provisional suspension, Swiatek's suspension expires on December 4, leaving her free to start the new season as planned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/sport/tennis/simona-halep-iga-swiatek-doping-ban-b2655937.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos