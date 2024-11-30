World Youth Table Tennis Championships Wikipedia

Sports
World Junior Table Tennis Championships
An article from Wikipdia, the free encyclopedia.
World Junior Table Tennis Championships
|Sport
|
table tennis
|Creation
|
2003
|Organizer(s)
|
ITTF
|Category
|
Under 15 and under 19
|Priodicite
|
annual
|proof
|
5
|More title(s)
|China
THE World Youth Table Tennis Championships is an annual table tennis competition for young table tennis players.
It brings together two categories: junior, which corresponds to those under 19 years of age, and cadet, which corresponds to those under 15 years of age. The latter was added in 2021. The junior category corresponding to under-18s became under-19s on the same date.
It has been organized by the International Table Tennis Federation since 2003.
The championship consists of five events:
- Simple guys
- Simple girls
- Double guys
- Girls doubles
- Mixed double
The price list can be found in the table below.










|



