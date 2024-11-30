Sports
Hazlewood ruled out of Adelaide Test, uncapped duo called up
Josh Hazlewood will miss the day-night Test with a side injury as Australian selectors strengthen the squad with an uncapped pace pair
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test in Adelaide due to a side strain, with two uncapped bowlers called in as cover.
Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have both been added to the squad for the second NRMA Insurance Test match against India in Adelaide, which will be played under lights.
But it leaves Scott Boland set to come into the playing XI in Adelaide, having last played a Test match in July 2023 at Headingley during that winter's Ashes tour. If selected, it would be Boland's second Test match in Adelaide after playing against the West Indies in 2022, when he had match figures of 3-45.
Boland will lead the charge in the Prime Minister's XI match against India today, a two-day match played under lights at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
The loss of Hazlewood is significant.
The right-armer was Australia's best bowler in the first innings of the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, taking 4-29 in the first innings as India were bowled out for 150. He was economical with 1-28 from 21 overs in the second innings.
Hazlewood was also one of Australia's best the last time India played in Adelaide, taking 5-8 in five overs as India were bowled out for 36.
His injury was described in a statement from Cricket Australia as a “low-grade left side injury”, and there will also be some doubt about his further involvement in the remainder of the series.
The arrival of both Abbott and Doggett, who moved from Queensland to South Australia with recent debutant Nathan McSweeney ahead of the 2021-22 season, sees them join Tasmania's Beau Webster in rounding out the squad for the second Test. Webster was added on Thursday to provide cover for Mitch Marsh, who was pulled up painfully after bowling 17 overs in the Perth Test.
It is a second call-up to the Test squad for Doggett who traveled to the UAE for a Test series against Pakistan in October 2018, the first under coach Justin Langer, but did not play.
The 30-year-old, a proud descendant of the Worimi people of northern NSW, would become only the fifth Indigenous player to earn a Baggy Green when he plays, following in the footsteps of Indigenous pioneers Jason Gillespie, Faith Thomas, Ash Gardner and Boland.
Rockhampton-born Doggett comes into the side on the back of a career-best 6-15 against India A in Mackay, and adds a five-wicket first-innings haul against Western Australia at Adelaide Oval in the final round of the Sheffield Shield.
He collected 11 wickets at 34.27 in three Shield matches this summer, with 142 wickets at 28.63 from 40 first-class career matches.
The 32-year-old Abbott has played 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is since his international debut in October 2014 and has been on the fringes of the Test side in recent years.
He was previously in the Australian Test squad for the 2020-21 series against India, spending time with the squad as a reserve for last year's Ashes during a spell playing for Surrey.
Abbott comes into the side after a 4-71 from 16 overs against Tasmania at the SCG.
He has claimed 13 wickets at 19.84 in two Shield matches this season and has 261 wickets from 87 first-class matches in his career.
The Australian squad meets in Adelaide this weekend, adding an extra day to their preparation for the second Test after their 295-run defeat in the West Test opener last week.
NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India
First test: India won by 295 runs
Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)
Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT
Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT
Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT
Australian team (for second test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Beau Webster
Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep , Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4178696/josh-hazlewood-ruled-out-of-second-test-adelaide-side-strain-australia-squad-update-day-night-pink-ball-scott-boland-sean-abbott-brendan-doggett
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hockey history embodied in the new Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame | TheAHL.com
- earthquake! 2.6 7 km southwest of Ferndale, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Biden's trip to Angola marks Africa's latest push for power DW 11/29/2024
- Black Friday Shoppers Hit Stores Across the US and Spending Records Expected to Fall
- Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky High School Football Week 15 Scores
- Those who view power as a birthright have been disempowered for a decade
- Germany accuses Turk of spying for Ankara DW 11/29/2024
- Boris Johnson calls on British troops to defend Ukraine's borders as part of peace deal
- British lawmakers have voted to allow assisted dying.
- Hazlewood ruled out of Adelaide Test, uncapped duo called up
- World Youth Table Tennis Championships Wikipedia
- Missing medical mobilization in Ukraine