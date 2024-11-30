Sports
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky High School Football Week 15 Scores
Thanksgiving morning practices are completed for the Ohio And Kentucky The state semifinals kick off Friday evening.
As those games get underway and the teams take the field, here's your one-stop destination for live score updates, top stories, videos and more from high school football games in Greater Cincinnati.
Cincinnati high school football playoffs Week 15 scoreboard
Division I
Moeller 49, Centerville 10 END
Division II
Anderson 28, Big Walnut 24 FINAL
Division IV
Indian Valley 29, Taft 20 LAST
Northern Kentucky High School Football Playoffs Week 15 Scoreboard
Class 6A
Ryle 35, Grote Intersection 7 END
Class 5A
Cooper 61, Highlands 23 END
Class 4A
Franklin County 14, Covington Catholic 10 LAST
Class 2A
Beechwood 44, Lexington Christian 24 LAST
'We're a resilient group:' Anderson is ready for a tough test in the state semifinals
“They have to stop us.” Covington Catholic hopes to bring a historic win to the state title
“I knew these kids were ready.” Taft Football reaches DIV Final 4 with mental toughness
Lakota West's Grant Beerman shifts his commitment from Purdue to Illinois
Lakota West senior linebacker Grant Beerman had been committed to Purdue since July, but announced his decision on Thanksgiving reversed his commitment to Illinois.
Moeller quarterback Matt Ponatoski named Mr. Football finalist
Moeller Jr Quarterback Matt Ponatoski was named as one of eight finalists for the Mr. Ohio Football Award. Ponatoski would be the fourth player from the Cincinnati area to win since 2019 and the second straight Moeller Crusader after Jordan Marshall won last season.
How to watch the Moeller, Anderson and Taft semifinal football games.
With only 28 teams left playing in Ohio through 14 games in the state semifinals, take a look how to watch or stream every game in Ohio, including the Moeller, Anderson and Taft games.
Which Greater Cincinnati high school football teams won in Week 14?
It's the state semifinals at Ohio and Kentucky. Go back and check out the Week 14 finals and box scores in the Greater Cincinnati Regional Finals to see how the teams got to this point.
Get statewide high school football scores from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana via Scorestream
Watch OHSAA and KHSAA football games on NFHS Network
Watch football games in Southwest Ohio this season Watch Kentucky football games this season Watch football games in Indiana this season
The NFHS Network is a production of theNational Federation of State College AssociationsAndPlayOn! Sportwhich allows schools to stream and broadcast sporting events even without a full broadcast staff.
