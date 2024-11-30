Hockey history embodied in the new Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame | TheAHL.com

by Katie Hamlin | AHL on the beat

From the Syracuse Stars to the film adaptation of Slap shotand now to the Syracuse Crunch in their 31st season, the city of Syracuse has a rich hockey history.

Professional hockey arrived in Syracuse when the Stars joined the old International Hockey League in 1930 and claimed the first-ever Calder Cup in 1937. Since then, eight different professional teams and hundreds of individuals have helped create a home for hockey in Central New York. .

It is long overdue for Syracuse to establish a Hall of Fame to honor and celebrate these individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to hockey in the city. The Crunch was captured on November 23 Scott Walker, Howard Dolgon, Ed Kochian, Alan Taylor And Brian Elwell as the inaugural class of the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame with a special induction ceremony.

The first Crunch player to be recorded forever was Walker, known as The Wild Thing. Walker quickly became a fan favorite in Syracuse with his work ethic and physicality on the ice. In the first Crunch season of 1994-95, he played 74 games and recorded 334 penalty minutes. He totaled 67 points in 89 regular season games with the Crunch and went on to skate in 829 games in the National Hockey League with Vancouver, Nashville, Carolina and Washington.

It's a great day, Walker said of the honor. It's obviously something you don't dream about growing up, at least I didn't. I grew up dreaming about scoring a goal, the game seven overtime winner playing street hockey. But this is amazing. It's more than believable.

Walker says his time at Syracuse made him the player and person he has become.

It's part of who I am today, said Walker, who came to Syracuse when the Canucks moved their AHL affiliate from Hamilton, Ont., in 1994. I've been back there many times because it means so much to me. I couldn't have been happier and happier because when you finally get drafted and in the [AHL] you don't know where you're going to play. Luckily for me, Howard (Dolgon) and his group brought the team to Syracuse and maybe we can say it was a perfect match. I tried to embody what they wanted, and it really helped my career.

Together with the players and the team on the ice, it is the numerous managers behind the scenes who build a sustainable hockey community. Culture starts at the top and at the Crunch it starts with owner Howard Dolgon.

Dolgon has been the driving force behind the Crunch since the team's founding in 1994. Dolgon and his team have been at the forefront of creativity and promotion in hockey, from hosting the first-ever AHL outdoor game to setting a record for professional indoor hockey in the United States. . He has been honored with numerous awards by the AHL and was most recently inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame in July.

You know it's a cliché, but it's a dream come true, Dolgon said. Thirty years after the team was born, seeing this and what we have achieved is something to be very proud of.

Originally from Brooklyn and now living in Florida, Dolgon has found a home away from home in Syracuse.

“I have been welcomed by the people who live and work here, and you know they make me feel like I am one of them,” he said. It is so important to us that this franchise continues to thrive and do well because the people in this community deserve it.

The Crunch owner knew Syracuse could be a special place for hockey, and the franchise continues to prove that hockey belongs in Central New York.

There were a lot of doubters, like people said this was a hockey graveyard. We have proven that this is a vibrant hockey market that is growing bigger and bigger, with a huge fan base and now a great history.

Without an arena to serve as a home, there would be no place for a team to play. That's where Kochian came into the picture. He served as deputy county executive for Onondaga County for 28 years and was instrumental in bringing the Crunch to Syracuse. As a point of contact for the county, he worked closely with the Crunch and the War Memorial arena to broker a fair lease agreement that would allow professional hockey to flourish in Syracuse. His dedication to the county, its citizens and the Crunch played a key role in bringing the team to Syracuse and keeping it here 31 years later.

It's one of those things where when I first got the call I was like, are you sure? Kochian said of his selection. I'm quite honoured. I couldn't be more proud, and it's so meaningful to see when I come into town on Crunch nights. Things are happening in the Oncenter, things are happening here, to see some life, it's fantastic. We have so many loyal fans that I have known by face for 30 years now, it's really cool.

Taylor and Dolgon have a long history as business partners. Dolgon was a founding partner of Alan Taylor Communications, Inc., the nation's leading independent sports public relations agency. When Dolgon approached Taylor with the idea of ​​owning an American Hockey League franchise, Taylor was instrumental behind the scenes in the creation of the Crunch and remains one of the team's general partners, a position he has held since 1994.

Taylor's children, Stefan Taylor And Ginger Whiteaccepted the introduction on his behalf.

Owning a team was a dream come true, so when a then-young Howard said, “Let's buy an AHL team, I said, 'Let's go for it,'” Stephen Taylor said, quoting his father. And I did, and I went along for the ride. In the first years I was active in helping to set up the front-end of the company. The rest is history… with one exception. I won't have fulfilled my dream until I put a Calder Cup ring on my finger.

It wouldn't be a Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame without highlighting those who came before the Crunch. Elwell originally came to town to play for the Eastern Hockey Leagues Syracuse Blazers in 1968 and spent four years and 233 games with the team. He became one of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Blazers and remained in the Syracuse area after his retirement. His love for the game and the city long after his playing days were over inspired him to take a leadership role in the Ice the Future effort aimed at attracting an AHL team back to Syracuse, and he became an integral part of bringing the Crunch to town.

Elwell passed away on March 20, 2023. His daughter, Ashley Dastickaccepted the induction in his honor.

For my dad, he loved hockey, he loved watching hockey, he loved all sports and fishing, Dastyck said. But this team was more about people and the sense of community it brought to a city he ended up in and never left because he loved it so much. We wish he were here, but we know he is so happy when he looks down.

Walker, Dolgon, Kochian, Taylor and Elwell are enshrined on the wall of the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame, located on the Montgomery Street side of the hall on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Hall of Fame means something different to everyone. For Walker, it's about the city of Syracuse and its lasting impact on him.

If the Hall of Fame wall means anything, it means people who enjoyed being here in Syracuse, who cared about being a Syracuse Crunch and were passionate about it.