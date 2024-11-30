Hockey, not football, on Thanksgiving? Welcome to the Turkey Cup

Instead of football on Thanksgiving, how about hockey?

For the past 14 years, including this year, lifelong San Jose Sharks fan Zubair Jeewanjee has organized and played the Turkey Cup, an adult hockey game on Thanksgiving morning on Sharks Ice.

The Turkey Cup started because the only options on Thanksgiving morning seemed to be running a marathon or playing football, which I didn't enjoy as much as my community at the rink, said Jeewanjee, founder of the Turkey Cup and enthusiast of the adult hockey league , to San Jose Hockey Now. I wanted to give the people I love the opportunity to come together around the game we all share a passion for. What started as a simple meeting has grown into something much bigger and more meaningful than I ever imagined.

Jeewanjee says there is now a waiting list to play in the 90-minute faceoff game at 5:30 a.m., and regular Turkey Cuppers come from Southern California, Reno, Colorado, Minnesota, Vermont and even Scotland for the annual tradition.

This year there was a trombone anthem, and the Turkey Stuffers basted The Cranberry Sauce 6-2. More than 40 players participated.

And yes, there is a real Turkey Cup that is passed down from year to year.

If a diverse group had different political views and different identities, spanning generations, but on the ice none of that matters. We come together as one community, laugh, have fun and celebrate life on a day that is all about gratitude, Jeewanjee said. For some, this event fills that gap, whether their family doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving, they're Canadians celebrating it on a different date, or they just need a place to belong during the holidays.

Mario Ferraro is a fan of the Turkey Cup and what it means to the local hockey community.

It's cool. I think it's nice that they do that. It's good for the game of hockey. It's just nice to see people coming together and enjoying the sport the way it should be, said the San Jose Sharks alternate captain. We need that. It is good for our organization. It's good for the city of San Jose.

Due to their schedule, the Sharks practiced on Thanksgiving this year. It is difficult for an active player to participate in the Turkey Cup.

But what about a retired player whose jersey was just raised to the rafters by the San Jose Sharks?

I know there are a lot of men's league matches. Jumbo has been through a few, Ferraro laughed. I have a friend in Tiburon. He said he sees Jumbo, he has played men's competition with Jumbo numerous times.

It's safe to say that Joe Thornton won't be on the waiting list if he ever wants to play in the Turkey Cup!

But anyway, in the end it's just about the love of the game.

Hockey has given me so much throughout my life, but most of all it has given me a deep sense of community. Hosting this event is my way of giving back and creating a space where we can come together, share the holidays and connect through the game we all love, Jeewanjee said. When I hear people tell me how much it means to them and that it is their favorite day of the year, it inspires me to keep it up year after year.

