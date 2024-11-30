This argument is not about cricket, but about the geopolitics of the subcontinent. That's why it starts with cricket

Pakistanis say they came to India for the ICC World Cup, and India likes to play them at neutral venues, so why not in their country? The answer is simply that their country is incapable of organizing something where the stakes could be so high. This is not a matter of bilateralism. It's about getting your act together, especially now that anti-Indianism is running so high among the supporters of the only political force with mass popularity and street power.

This is not a matter of liberalism, hawkishness, nationalism, friendship or enmity, or reviving SAARC (what was that now?). It's straightforward, if cruel, pragmatism from an inveterate cricket fan. Playing in Pakistan at this time would not be good for India, Pakistan or the great game of cricket. There will be some ifs and buts and the obvious what abouts. These don't matter.

THis week-long argument is not about cricket. It's about geopolitics in the Indian neighborhood. That's why it starts with cricket. There is no reason for India to go for the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. All pressure to do this must be rejected. The only sensible course is to look for a change of venue.

Even the whiff of an incident like a Karachi spectator's violent attack on then Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth in 1989 would be disastrous. It would further deteriorate ties, throw an ongoing tournament into disarray and harden India's stance on taking on Pakistan anywhere. If the regime in Pakistan does not control the streets, public opinion in India is vulnerable. The old nostalgia and cricket love for Pakistan is largely dead, and it is important for both countries and for cricket to reduce the risks.

If the subcontinent is the new home of world cricket, home to about 95 percent of the spectator base, the current state of geopolitics is a tragedy for the game. Pakistan has just seen a large-scale protest that resulted in fatalities in the capital. Bangladesh has just lost the hosting rights for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup, which was shifted to the UAE due to political instability. Cricketers in Afghanistan, whose cricket is improving most significantly in the subcontinent, cannot play even a single match at home. In fact, they've never played one.

Pakistan is the only country where visiting cricketers have been attacked, not once but twice (besides Srikkanth in 1989, there was the terror attack on Sri Lankan cricketers during the second Test match in Lahore in 2009). Much has improved since then. All other Test nations have visited Pakistan regularly and many international stars play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). India's presence there, especially in this uncertain climate, is still too risky for all parties. There will be Indian support staff and diplomats present and en route, as well as some spectators. For the dedicated troublemaker, this will be a target-rich environment.

We can anticipate the familiar arguments of competitive swearing. The visa issues for spectators and journalists, the partiality of the crowd in Ahmedabad, the barracks of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. As unfortunate as it was, it gives us an indication of the difficult possibilities with India in Pakistan. Sometimes, when a relationship is so fraught, it is wiser not to expose it to elements you cannot control. It is important that India and Pakistan at least continue to play against each other in ICC tournaments where both sides feel safe.

Unfortunately, we seem to be heading in the same direction as Bangladesh, where our men and women have been playing full red and white ball series in a cordial atmosphere of late. It was tragic for cricket, but also indicative of the deteriorating geopolitics of our neighborhood, that while 12 Bangladesh cricketers entered last week's IPL auctions, none was picked.

That hasn't happened since the IPL was launched.

The franchises didn't hesitate to pick the Bengals due to a lack of talent. There are some brilliant players there. It's just that everyone is now weighing the political risk. Add fan emotions to that.

There may, in fact, be an IPL index of the developing geopolitics of the region. The Pakistanis were not only welcomed, but sought after and celebrated until 26/11, after which the apparent lack of remorse on the part of the country's establishment (which continues to this day) struck the hearts of even the most die-hard fans of the team broke. Bangladesh has now joined this category, although we hope this is temporary.

On the other hand, look at the two local cricketers who have always starred in the IPL. Sri Lanka, where there are not only players, but also coaches and match officials. And Afghanistan, for heaven's sake, which is responsible for some of the IPL's hottest performers. This year, six Afghans were picked, with intriguing young spinner Noor Ahmad bagging a check for Rs 10 crore.

The broken cricket relations in the subcontinent are not about cricket, but about the state of these countries. These are delicate relationships. Pakistan chose to drop that china pot on 26/11, and has not even pretended to make amends. The perpetrators are walking around freely and the only reason why they have not struck in a major attack since 2019 is the post-Pulwama red lines in India. That India will take revenge deep within their country, and if this threatens war, so be it. The nuclear bluff was called with Balakot.

No one in the Indian establishment, or among the wider public, believes that Pakistan has abandoned its idea of ​​using terror as an instrument of state policy. It certainly has not dismantled its terror infrastructure. With this Indian public opinion, it is difficult enough to host Pakistan at ICC events. Sending a team out wouldn't be courageous. It would be foolhardy and foolhardy. Ideas like the Indian team arriving in the morning, playing and returning in the evening only worsen the picture.

cConsider this tweet from November 18 from American strategic scientist and regional specialist Christopher Clary. He wrote: Both Pakistan and Bangladesh find themselves in situations where the current regime seems unsustainable, but there is no path to a sustainable regime.

This one sentence underlines India's predicament. Our large neighbors to the west and east have regimes with short and uncertain leases. A little on the daily wage. Anti-Indianism rules the streets.

In Pakistan there is clarity about who is in control behind the curtain. For Bangladesh, we cannot even say with certainty that General Waker-Uz-Zaman is in charge.

The regime in Dhaka is sui generis on the subcontinent. This is the first time that the voluntary/NGO sector has taken charge of a country, in this case one of 176 million, of which approximately 160 million are Muslim. It doesn't matter if Muhammad Yunus is a good guy or a bad guy. Instead, it's where he's going, and what/who will come after him. Anti-Indianism will only get him so far. History tells us that these things do not end well.

Bangladesh, with an already developed economy, good social indicators and per capita incomes that will be twice that of Pakistan, will ultimately land on its feet. India will then work much harder to restore this relationship. Pakistan, currently in the grip of its most volatile phase since the protests ousted Musharraf, faces much bigger challenges. Therefore, it is not even in its own interest to jeopardize whatever goodwill it still has with the visit of the Indian teams, or to make it a political issue.

Since Pakistan calls Urdu its national language, he might want to read them a line from Gulzar: There is only a feeling, feel it from this door/I don't care if I love my loved one.. A translation to the best of our ability would take its place Love (love) with cricket, and advise patience: leave emotions untouched, until the time comes for a cricket love affair.

