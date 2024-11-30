Another walk-off moment for Iowa football against Nebraska

IOWA CITY For the second year in a row in the Iowa-Nebraska rivalry, the closing stages of the fourth quarter brought a 10-10 deadlock.

But this time the shoe was on the other Iowa foot.

Drew Stevens, a year after being benched at halftime of Iowa's game at Nebraska, delivered a 53-yard walk-off field goal for the Hawkeyes' only lead of the game and a dramatic 13-10 win for an out-of-control, freezing crowd at Kinnick Stadium.

A year ago, Ethan Hurkett's improbable interception in the final minute set up Marshall Meeder's fluttering 39-yard field goal to give the Hawkeyes a 13-10 walk-off victory in Lincoln, securing the Heroes Trophy.

This time, Max Llewellyn was the defensive hero for the Hawkeyes, who finished their regular season with an 8-4 record while sending Nebraska to a devastating loss and a 6-6 finish.

Without Kaleb Johnson's heroics, the Hawkeyes could have left their own building.

Johnson made a superhuman play on the first play of the fourth quarter with Iowa trailing, 10-3, and his offense nearing the end of a completely futile performance. But on a screen pass on second-and-13, Johnson ran into a tackler at the line of scrimmage, looked stacked again for a short gain, but kept his legs driving and somehow broke away down the right sideline. From there, Johnson made a sharp cutback near midfield to split two Nebraska defenders who collided and then outrun each Cornhusker into the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown reception. Give Dayton Howard credit for continuing to play and providing some downfield blocking help.

On this night, it felt like a Johnson long gainer or a defensive touchdown would be the only two ways Iowa would get into the end zone, and that's exactly what happened as the score tied at 10-10 in a frantic finish changed. for the 69,250 fans who braved the bone-chilling cold at Kinnick Stadium.

An unusual third quarter gave the Hawkeyes a chance

With the exception of the game against Ohio State, the third quarter this season was Iowa's quarter. The Hawkeyes had a 115-55 lead in the third inning of this game and bizarrely won the third quarter 3-0.

Nebraska missed a short field goal wide left with 9:26 left in the third to punctuate a strong opening drive out of the half. Iowa scored a field goal of its own with 4:30 left in the period, but that was a major disappointment after the game's first turnover set the offense up for more. John Nestor recovered a failed punt return attempt on the Korenhuskers 4 meter line. But two botched Johnson runs and a two-yard pass to Luke Lachey left Iowa with a fourth-and-goal at the 2, and Kirk Ferentz opted to get the three points on a 20-yard Stevens punt.

Iowa entered the fourth quarter with a total of 65 yards, but still had a chance, trailing 10-3.

Were there any first-down plays in the first half? Run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run

One was a Jackson Stratton battle for two yards, but the point remains the same. Eight plays, no passes. The Hawkeyes were so shy about relying on the pass that Nebraska fearlessly stacked the box to take absolute control of the first half.

The Hawkeyes gained 20 yards in the first half on more than six possessions. Twenty photos, 20 yards, one first. Johnson, the Big Ten's leader, threw one first-down run of 11 yards, but his other six first-down carries went for minus-1, minus-1, 4, minus-1, 4 and 0.

When people complain about the defense stacking the box sometimes, that may be an exaggeration. But Nebraska had all 11 defenders legitimately within seven yards of the line of scrimmage at times, prompting offensive coordinator Tim Lester to challenge a pass. Stratton went 2-for-6 passing for 8 yards in the first half and was sacked once for minus-6 rushing.

Lester has been good all year at making adjustments in the second half of the year. He was probably slow at this. But on the three-play drive that ended with Johnson's 72-yard touchdown catch, it started with a 17-yard pass from Stratton to Jacob Gill. Given Nebraska's defensive game plan, it made sense to finally open things up.

Poor punt conditions change Iowa's usual game plan

Besides the poor offense in the first half, Iowa's running game in the first 30 minutes was about as bad as it has been all year. Freshman Rhys Dakin's first cold-weather match got off to a rocky start, with unusually ugly-looking kicks compared to his usual high spirals.

It's not that the kicks were terrible, but after four years of Tory Taylor, the team probably feels spoiled. For example, Ferentz chose to punt on fourth-and-inches from the Nebraska 49-yard line in the first quarter. Dakin's shaky 32-yard kick to Nebraska's 17 didn't have the box-corner precision needed to reward such a decision.

After Dakin's first kick of the day traveled 45 yards, his next five were 34, 32, 36, 34 and 33 for an average of 35.7. Considering Dakin came in with a 44.9-yard average that ranked 18th in the nation, this was a significant negative in a back-and-forth first half in which the score was 3-0 after 11 possessions. Think of five first downs in yardage that Iowa normally counts as gone.

To be fair, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini averaged just 33.8 yards per kick in the decisive first half. Punting in cold weather is rarely a pretty sight.

Dakin's punting in the second half was much better. His high kick in the third quarter certainly contributed to the Nebraska muff. And he hit one for 49 yards to start the fourth quarter, then 54 when Iowa needed to push Nebraska back to its own 20 with 1:42 left.

No bowl for Wisconsin; what's next for Iowa?

Black Friday started with a somewhat shocking development, considering how Wisconsin football felt when Luke Fickell was hired two years ago. With a 24-7 home loss to Minnesota, the Badgers went from a 5-2 start to a 5-7 finish, ending their 22-year streak of bowl games.

That December bowl loss is a big deal for a developmental program, which is why Iowa is always excited when a bowl game bid is received. Ferentz's teams have been invited to bowl games 12 years in a row and 16 of the last 17. The Hawkeyes are using the extra practices in December to increase the number of reps for younger players who have been special teamers or scout teamers before joining cycle back to the regular players. in the last week or two before the competition.

With the win, the Dec. 31 Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa is the most likely bowl destination for Iowa. That's the former Outback Bowl, a game the Hawkeyes have played six times under Ferentz, but not since the 2018 season. Assuming four Big Ten teams make the playoffs (Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana), Illinois would likely be placed in the Citrus (who want a new team after having Iowa two of the past three years) and Iowa in Tampa against an SEC opponent to be determined.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow spent 30 years at The Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Sports Network. Chad is the 2023 INA Iowa Sports Columnist of the Year and NSMA Co-Sportswriter of the Year in Iowa. Join Chad's SMS group (free for subscribers) atHawkCentral.com/HawkeyesTexts.Follow @ChadLeistikowon X.