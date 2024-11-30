Michigan State football vs. Rutgers: Scouting Report and Prediction

Free Press sportswriter Chris Solari looks ahead to Saturday's Michigan State football regular-season finale against Rutgers.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (6-5, 3-5).

Kick-off: 3:30 PM Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Spartans by 2.

Michigan State Football vs. Availability Report Rutgers

MSU: Out: S Malik Spencer (undisclosed), CB Chance Rucker (right arm), DB Dillon Tatum (lower body), CB Charles Brantley (left lower leg, season), LS Kaden Schickel (left leg, season), DE Avery Dunn (season, undisclosed), TE Michael Masunas (shoulder, season), OL Kristian Phillips (left leg, season), OL Gavin Broscious (left lower leg, season), DB Khalil Majeed (lower body, season). Doubtful: LB Wayne Matthews III (left arm), TE Jack Velling (undisclosed). Doubtful: DB Armorion Smith (undisclosed), CB Caleb Coley (undisclosed), CB Jeremiah Hughes (undisclosed), WR Alante Brown (undisclosed). S Jaylen Thompson (ankle).

Rutgers: Doubtful: TE Logan Blake (undisclosed, season), OL Tyler Needham (undisclosed, season), LB Abram Wright (undisclosed, season), RB Samuel Brown V (leg, season), OL Bryan Felter (knee, season), LB Mohamed Toure (undisclosed knee, season), QB AJ Surace (undisclosed), RB Edd Guerrier (undisclosed). Doubtful: TE Matthew Ogunniyi (undisclosed), WR Chris Long (undisclosed), WR Davoun Fuse (undisclosed), WR Naseim Brantley (undisclosed), OL Shedrick Rhodes Jr. (undisclosed).

Scouting report

When MSU has the ball: For half of last Friday's 24-17 win over Purdue, the Spartans offense maximized the potential it had only flashed the rest of the season. Quarterback Aidan Chiles mixed accurate throws and defense-disrupting runs, the run game created space and picked up tough yards, and the defense dominated. However, everything evaporated after halftime and MSU had to hold on after taking a 24-3 lead in the final minutes. In particular, the ability to move the ball that the Spartans showed in the first half disappeared, going from a well-balanced 220 yards and an average of 5.6 yards per play through two quarters to just 73 yards and 2.4 yards per play. game when blanking after half time. . MSU went 6-for-7 on third down in the first half and didn't convert on any of its seven chances in the second half, but did grab two of six first downs after halftime on fourth down. The Spartans got running backs Nate Carter and Kayron Lynch-Adams involved in passing situations after Jack Velling was knocked out of the game on the game's first drive, something that could be used more this week with the tight end out. Rutgers' defense allowed Illinois a game-winning 40-yard touchdown pass in Saturday's 38-31 road loss after Greg Schiano called a timeout that negated a missed 58-yard field goal and allowed the Illini to take its final shot on offense to take. The Scarlet Knights gave up 431 total yards, including 182 and three touchdowns on the ground. They rank 95th in total defense (393.2 yards allowed) and are tied for 68th in scoring defense (24.7 points).

When Rutgers has the ball: Like the offense, MSU's defense dried up after allowing just 134 yards in the first half and minus-7 yards to Purdue. The Boilermakers totaled 204 yards and two touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half, but a diving Jordan Turner interception and a critical pass rush forced a turnover on downs in the final two Purdue possessions , allowing the Spartans to win. Crippled by a rash of injuries in the secondary, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi applied pressure from all three levels of the defense and from several angles. Expect more of that this week, with the potential for two or three true freshmen Jaylen Thompson, Justin Denson and Andrew Brinson to play significant snaps due to the injured veterans. Expect quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to open up Rutgers' passing attack to try to exploit MSU's young defensive backs and deep backups after throwing for 174 yards and two touchdowns against the Illini, a game in which he also ran for 84 yards on 13 carries and two more scores. Running back Kyle Monangai posted 122 rushing yards on 28 carries and caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the loss. The Scarlet Knights rank 74th nationally in total offense (382.6 yards), 50th in rushing (173.4) and 85th in passing (209.3), while their 26.7 points per game rank 80th.

Know the enemy

Monangai Monsters: A year ago, Monangai bullied MSU's defense in the fourth quarter for 108 of his game-high 148 rushing yards in Rutger's comeback home win. It was the second big game against the Spartans for the 6-foot-4, 209-pound senior, who had 162 yards on 24 carries in MSU's 27-21 home win in 2022. In 10 games this season, Monangai has 1,150 rushing yards on 225 carries , averaging 115 per game and 5.1 per attempt, with 12 touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 75 yards and last week's TD.

A to K: Kaliakmanis, a redshirt junior, transferred to Rutgers this offseason after spending his first three seasons at Minnesota. He started all 12 games for the Gophers a year ago, leading them to a 27-12 victory over MSU, going 14-for-22 for 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception. This season for the Scarlet Knights, the Illinois native has thrown for 2,302 yards and completed 55% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Schiano effect: Considered the birthplace of college football for hosting Princeton in its first ever game, Rutgers made just one bowl appearance between its debut in 1869 and when Schiano was first hired in 2001. That was the short-lived Garden State Bowl in 1978. Now in his second During his stay in Piscataway, New Jersey, Schiano makes the Scarlet Knights bowl eligible for the eighth time in his sixteen seasons overall and for the third time in the last four years after being rehired in 2020. He is 3-3 all-time against MSU.

Chris Solari's two cents

One for all: Last season against Rutgers, MSU had an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter before blowing it in spectacular fashion on the road, falling 27-24 by giving up three touchdowns that started with a drop snap from former second-string gambler Michael OShaughnessy who was recovered for a score to begin the unraveling. It proved a pivotal moment in the 4-8 finish, with another special teams meltdown the week before giving Iowa a late lead, keeping the Spartans out of a bowl berth. MSU enters Saturday needing a win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2021 and for the second time since Mark Dantonio's retirement following the 2019 season. Last year was only the second MSU loss to Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014; the other came at Spartan Stadium in Mel Tucker's first game of 2020. MSU is 10-5 all-time in a streak dating back to 1988.

Small check mark up: While the struggles and growth on offense continue, MSU has improved slightly statistically in coach Jonathan Smith's debut from the previous staff a year ago. The Spartans rank 108th nationally with 340.7 yards per game, 110th in rushing (116.5 yards) and 74th in passing (224.3 yards) and 121st out of 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring (19.8 points). Entering the final game of 2023, MSU was averaging just 309.9 yards on the ground and 210 through the air and scoring just 17.4 points per game. Those numbers dropped further after Penn State thoroughly dominated the Spartans in the finals, and they finished the year ranked 125th in total offense (289.3 yards), 125th in rushing (a program-worst 89.5 yards), 96th in passing (199.8 yards) and 96th in passing (199.8 yards) and 128th in scoring (15.9 points).

Prediction

The Spartans finally brought together everything they had worked for all season for a 45-minute battle. After the defense forces a punt, Chiles orchestrates a final drive in the rush over the waning minutes to get Jonathan Kim to go out with a game-winning field goal. The kicker sends his fellow seniors and MSU into the postseason with a program-defining win for Smith. The choice: MSU 24, Rutgers 21.

