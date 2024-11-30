Sports
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco video recap, highlights from Friday's championship games – Orange County Register
Welcome to Southern California News Group's football score updates for Friday, November 29.
We have updates from all the CIF-SS and LA City championship games.
Stay up to date on all the action with our Friday Night Football host John W. Davis, who a in-depth video recap of Friday's play-off games.
Friday's scoreboard
CIF-SS CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION 1
Final: Mater Dei 31, St. John Bosco 24
Mater Dei won back-to-back CIF-SS Division 1 titles with a hard-fought 31-24 victory over rival St. John Bosco.
Bosco junior kicker CJ Wallace (Washington commit) made one 48-yard field goal to cut Mater Dei's lead to 31-24 with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter. However, Mater Dei senior running back Jordon Davison (Oregon commit), who had three touchdown runspicked up a late first down to secure the victory.
Mater Dei senior quarterback Dash Beierly (Washington commit) threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Marcus Harris to give the Monarchs a 31-21 with 6:15 to go in the fourth.
Mater Dei led 17-14 at halftime.
DIVISION 3
Final: Edison 35, Simi Valley 21
Edison won the CIF-SS Division 3 title and improved to 10-4. Edison quarterback Sam Thomson threw for 224 yards, including one 35-yard touchdown pass to Ayden DeGiacomo to go up 21-7 before halftime and total four touchdowns. Edison won the program's first CIF title since 2016.
Edison receiver Jake Minter scores on a 18-yard touchdown run from the Wildcat formation to go up 14-7 with 7:13 left in the second.
DIVISION 5
Final: Palos Verdes 23, La Serna 7
Palos Verdes won the CIF-SS Division 5 title and improved to 9-5. Palos Verdes sophomore quarterback Ryan Rakowski scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half as the Sea Kings rattled ahead 23 consecutive points in the second half.
DIVISION 7
Final: Rio Hondo Prep 43, Warren 16
Preparation for Rio Hondo a strong running game led to a dominant victory to earn consecutive CIF-SS titles. Rio Hondo Prep's Noah Penunuri had more than 200 yards rushing. Rio Hondo preparation improved to 12-1. Warren's season ends with a 6-8 record.
DIVISION 8
Final: St. Pius X-St. Mattias 38, Serrano 19
St. Pius X-St. Mattias won the CIF-SS Division 8 title and improved to 5-9. St. Pius X-St. Mattias junior quarterback Jassi Williams threw for 444 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Stokes to put the Warriors up 38-19 with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter.
DIVISION 11
Final: Portola 31, El Rancho 14
Portola won the CIF-SS Division 11 title and improved to 8-6. Portola quarterback Nash Luper threw one 27-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Riccardi taking a 10-0 lead over El Rancho with 9:13 left in the second quarter. El Rancho's season ends with a 9-5 record.
DIVISION 12
Final: Palmdale 45, Carter 43
Palmdale held on to win the CIF-SS Division 12 title when Carter missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired. Palmdale led 30-27 at halftime and improved to 9-5. Carter's season ends with a 9-4 record.
LA TOWN
OPEN DIVISION
Final: Narbonne 75, San Pedro 31
Narbonne won the LA City Section Open Division title and improved to 7-6. Narbonne junior quarterback Jaden O'Neal (Oklahoma commit) threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns in the first three quarters. O'Neal's big first half included a 36-yard touchdown passA 64-yard touchdown passA 76-yard touchdown passand a 59-yard touchdown pass. San Pedro's season ends with a 9-4 record.
