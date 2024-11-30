Qatar Airways announces partnership with tennis star Novak Djokovic – Travel Radar





Qatar Airways has just launched its new collaboration with Novak Djokovic. The tennis legend will take on the role of the airline's Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor. Tennis player looks at the sky The Serbian athlete is considered one of the best tennis players in the world. After winning 24 Grand Slam titles and being number one in the world for 428 weeks, Djokovic's achievements are nothing short of brilliant. For Qatar Airways, which was named the best airline in the world in 2024 by Skytraxthese two are both global leaders in their selected fields. Therefore, these two are compatible in their performance and well suited to work together. CEO of Qatar Airways, Eng. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer commented: We are pleased to welcome Novak Djokovic to the Qatar Airways family. Nova's extraordinary career, marked by record-breaking achievements and a relentless drive to succeed, reflects our own commitment to excellence. Qatar ExxonMobil Open and Wellness Technology To elevate the status of Qatar's national tennis tournament, also known as the ATP Qatar Open, this partnership will also be beneficial in bringing global attention to Qatar as a tennis influence as Qatar will have the support of Djokovic. Also the patented “Regenesistechnology will be a key focus within this partnership. As Qatar Airways' Wellbeing Advisor, he will demonstrate his innovative technology in sports recovery and wellbeing, which could be beneficial for those traveling on long-haul flights. This partnership adds to Qatar Airways' extensive repertoire of global sports sponsorship. Other partners include FIFA, Paris Saint-Germain and Formula 1, to name a few. What do you think of this partnership between these two leaders in their fields? Let us know below.

