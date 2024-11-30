Ratnapura District Cricket Ground – Wikipedia





Ratnapura District Cricket Ground is a cricket stadium in Monaravila, Ratnapura District, Sri Lanka. The ground was officially declared open on March 30, 2024 with the presence of members of the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee, officials of the Ratnapura District Cricket Association and the Uva Province Cricket Association, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, in addition to current Sri Lankan national cricketers Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga.[1][2] The stadium has been built with sufficient capacity to host first-class matches, under-19 cricket matches and domestic club matches.[3] The ground project was funded by Sri Lanka Cricket through its National Development Pathway Programme.[3] The foundation of Ratnapura District Cricket Ground was laid as part of the Sri Lanka Crickets program which focuses on building district cricket grounds with adequate infrastructure facilities, while also covering all 25 districts in Sri Lanka.[4] The ground was inaugurated as the 11th District Cricket Ground by the Sri Lanka Cricket.[5] Construction work on the ground started on February 26, 2021.[6] It was speculated that the first phase of construction would end around April 2021 and the first phase was proposed with the addition of facilities such as a playground, turf, a well-maintained drainage system and water tanks. Reportedly, around Rs 40 million was allocated in the budget to meet the costs during the first phase.[6] The second phase of the project was planned with a budget allocation of Rs 350 million and the second phase continued with the setting up of a pavilion, spectator stands and training grounds.[6] The ground was built with a proposal to include seven central grass wickets, including five side grass wickets and two concrete wickets.[7] The ground facility has been developed as a tailor-made initiative for schools and clubs in Ratnapura District and to meet the needs of schools and clubs in other parts of Sabaragamuwa Province.[4]



