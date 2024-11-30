Iowa Football: How to Watch Hawkeyes vs Nebraska





Happy Thanksgiving, Hawk fans! I hope everyone had a great time with family and friends and was able to fill themselves with food and football. As we head into Black Friday, it's time to get to the leftovers and dive into our team. For the final time in 2024, the Hawkeyes are ready to take the field at historic Kinnick Stadium. The stakes have been moved on this visit Nebraska Cornhuskers I was eligible for bowling a week ago, which is the first time since 2016. And Iowa is locked in the comfort zone with the 8-4 advantage, all there is to play outside of the guy standing next to you. To the fan base, you better enjoy watching this team play because it will be freezing under the lights. Temperatures in Iowa City peaked in the low 20s earlier today and game temperatures are expected to dip into the high teens with wind speeds in the 8 to 10 mph range. Bundle up and be safe! On the field this should be a good one. The Hawkeyes will again start walk-on QB Jackson Stratton, with Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan both reportedly back to practice this week but not expected to play. Tim Lester will certainly look to rely on the rushing attack and Doak Walker Award finalist Kaleb Johnson. That won't surprise the Huskers. Nebraska gives up 126 yards per game on the ground and will certainly sell out to stop Johnson and the Iowa rushing attack. Can Stratton be effective enough to keep the Huskers off balance on defense and keep the ball moving, as he was a week ago? And on the other side of the ball, Nebraska appears poised. They have thrown the ball 372 times and made 371 plays this year. QB Dylan Raiola is completing 66% of his passes and has thrown for over 2,400 yards, but he still has 10 interceptions to go with his 12 TD passes. Phil Parker's ball hawks will certainly look to add to that number and set up the Iowa offense for easy scores. Iowa has won eight of the last nine games in this series, but lost the last time the Huskers came to Iowa City in 2022. The last five games were decided by one score. Will we see another Black Friday thriller in Kinnick tonight? It's almost time to find out! Here's a look at the details for tonight's matchup: Date: Friday November 29

Time: 6:30 PM CT

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhusker (6-5, 3-5) up Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: NBC

Updated weather forecast: clear skies with temperatures around 20 degrees, wind speeds of 13-16 km/h

Updated DraftKings line: Iowa -3, O/U 39.5 Odds/lines are subject to change. General terms and conditions apply. To see draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Today the usual rules apply again. Play nice in the comments. No personal attacks, no politics, keep some control over the language and please report any spambots that show their digital faces. Go Hawks!

