Cricket Victoria Claims Extraordinary Win Over Guyana Amazon Warriors In 13-Year T20 First Place In Global Super League, Latest News

A Kiwi-born American captain, a Dutch player and a handful of Americans have helped a Victorian cricket team cause a major stir in the Caribbean.

Watch every WBBL match live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer.

Yes, you read that right and it pretty much sums up the state of world cricket right now.

On Saturday (AEDT), Cricket Victoria defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets at the Guyana Stadium in Providence as part of the Global Super League (GLS).

Earlier this month, Cricket Victoria announced the line-up that would compete in the Global Super League, and it's safe to say that a very colorful group had been assembled.

The league is basically a multinational exhibition tournament featuring five teams from various domestic T20 leagues around the world.

Along with Victoria and the Guyana Warriors, the other teams competing are the Hampshire Hawks, Lahore Qalandars and Rangpur Riders.

Cricket Victoria came into the game as huge underdogs as Australians Max Birthisel, Blake Macdonald, Jackson Smith and Callum Stow all made their T20 debuts for Cricket Victoria.

The commentators explained that players contracted by Cricket Victoria were unavailable for the tournament as Australia's domestic cricket season is in full swing.

Victoria had not fielded a T20 side since 2011, prior to the formation of the Big Bash League.

Watch Cricket Victoria complete victory over Guyana in the video above

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Cricket Victoria took on Guyana in the Global Super League. Photo: Fox Sports. Source: FOX SPORTS

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> The expectation was that Imran Tahir (right) and Guyana would win. Photo: Fox Sports. Source: FOX SPORTS

The Guyana side featured South African veteran Imran Tahir, England all-rounder Moeen Ali and West Indian wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

Batting first, Guyana posted a total of 6/162 from 20 overs, with Moeen top-scoring with 51 from 33 balls.

Jackson Smith finished with figures of 2/38 from four overs, while Callum Stow impressed with 1/17 from four overs.

Stow could have had another wicket, but Smith was adjudged to have had no control of the ball as he juggled a catch in the outfield.

In response, it was the non-Victorians who did the damage for Cricket Victoria with the bat.

England's Joe Clarke, who has played for both Melbourne teams in the Big Bash, scored 17 from 14 balls.

Dutch wicketkeeper-batsman Scott Edwards scored 31 off 25 and American duo Sanjay Krishnamurthi (24 off 17) and Karima Gore (36 off 24) also chipped in to get the Victorians home with four balls to spare in a thriller.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> David Hussey and Corey Anderson celebrate Victoria's victory. Photo: Fox Sports. Source: FOX SPORTS

Victorian coach David Hussey and captain Corey Anderson looked ecstatic as the Cricket Victoria squad celebrated in the dugout.

Let's be honest. Moeen Ali and Imran Tahir have played more T20 cricket matches between them than the entire Cricket Victoria squad, one of the TV commentators said.

What a scout this was. A wonderful victory for Cricket Victoria. They defy the odds and make a statement in their very first match in this tournament. Smiles everywhere.

That's extraordinary. Really and truly. Even before a ball was bowled, you had given them little chance.

They have been overthrown by a mob that has just been assembled.

Anderson has represented both New Zealand and the USA and is best known for scoring a 36-ball One Day International century in 2014, setting a new record for the fastest ODI hundred at the time.

One commentator said: I spoke to Corey Anderson before the game and he said he never thought he would captain an Aussie side.

Cricket Victoria competes in the Global Super League through an affiliation with the Major League Crickets San Francisco Unicorn team.

Several Unicorns players suited up for Victoria, while veteran Jonathan Wells was the other Australian, along with the T20 debutants.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Karima Gore scored the winning points. Photo: Fox Sports. Source: FOX SPORTS

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Callum Stow impressed with the ball. Photo: Fox Sports. Source: FOX SPORTS

Many were excited to see emerging Australian players being given the opportunity to play on the world stage when they might not have otherwise been given the opportunity.

Manchester's Urmston Cricket Club posted: Congratulations to former Urmston overseas @callum_s14 who is playing in the Global T20 Super League for Victoria against Guyana. Good luck Stowey!

Former Australian cricketer Adam Crosthwaite wrote on X: Very cool to see a @cricketvictoria team playing in the Global Super League. A number of good young players gaining international experience.

Young left-arm spinner Callum Stow is bowling beautifully. A great concept in this Super League, I hope to see more of these tournaments

Ex-Australian captain Tim Paine replied ironically: Find the Victorian.

One fan posted: Cricket Victoria! Wow, some people win. I play some of the best words in Guyana and they are outclassed from start to finish. So impressive.

Cricket Statistician Adam Morehouse said: Congratulations to Blake Macdonald who made his Twenty20 debut this morning playing for Victoria against Guyana Amazon Warriors. He is the 29th player from @CricketACT to play Twenty20 Cricket.

Cricket Victoria next plays the Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday. You can watch the Global Super League You exercise.