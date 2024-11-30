Live updates for Tennessee high school football

It's time to set the TSSAA football championships for next week's BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga.

The Division I semifinals for Tennessee high school football will take place across the state on Friday, with 12 games to determine the Class 1A-6A state championship games.

Six Nashville-area teams will be in action Friday, including Page-Springfield in Class 5A.

Will Class 6A be an Oakland-Ravenwood rematch of Ravenwood's 32-31 win on Oct. 25? Both teams have big tasks, with the Patriots facing Maryville and the Raptors traveling to Houston.

Can Sevier County's exciting Class 5A playoff run continue against Oak Ridge?

The Tennessean and the rest of the USA TODAY Network in Tennessee will have updates during the TSSAA football playoffs, so catch the highlights, stories and final scores from all the Division I semifinals on Friday.

TSSAA Football Playoffs Scores, Semifinals Updates

TSSAA Football Championships

Division I

Friday games

3A: Alcoa (12-1) vs. Westview (13-0), 11 a.m

1A: South Pittsburgh (12-2) vs. MASE (12-1), 3 p.m

5A: Sevier County (14-0) vs. Page (14-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

4A: Macon County (12-2) vs. Melrose (10-3), 11 a.m.

2A: Marion County (12-2) vs. Milan (13-1), 3 p.m

6A: Oakland (13-1) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m

Division II

II-AA: BGA (11-2) vs. CPA (13-0), Thursday, 11 a.m

II-A: Nashville Christian (11-1) vs. Columbia Academy (10-3), Thursday, 3 p.m

II-AAA: Baylor (12-0) vs. McCallie (10-2), Thursday, 7 p.m

TSSAA Football Playoffs: Semifinals Scoreboard

Class 1A

South Pittsburg 31, Coalfield 6

MASE 40, McKenzie 34

Class 2A

Marion Co. 42, York Institute 0

Milan 21, Fairley 16

Class 3A

Alcoa 38, Sequatchie Co. 3

Westview 50, East Nashville 36

Class 4A

Macon Co. 43, Anderson Co. 41

Melrose 14, Pearl Cohn 7

Class 5A

Sevier Co. 45, 34 Oak Ridge

Page 31, Springfield 7

Class 6A

Oakland 21, Maryville 13

Houston 24, Ravenwood 21

Melrose defeats Pearl-Cohn to advance to Class 4A state championship game

Jamarion Morrow scores his second TD of the game with 41 seconds left. Melrose also gets the two-point conversion and then the final defensive stop to win 14-7 over Pearl-Cohn.

Westview takes a lead over East Nashville in the fourth quarter

Westview scored 21 unanswered points to take a 44-30 lead over East Nashville early in the fourth quarter.

Houston-Oakland in Class 6A state championship game

Houston holds on to beat Ravenwood 24-21 to advance to Chattanooga, while Oakland scores all 14 points in the second half in a 21-13 win over Maryville. That will be a very physical match.

Page locks in Class 5A state championship matchup

Next weekend it's Page-Sevier County for the Class 5A state championship game in Chattanooga. Page is coming off a 31-7 win over Springfield to earn a fourth straight trip to the BlueCross Bowl.

Ravenwood takes a 21-17 lead in Houston

Ravenwood and Houston will play a match befitting a 6A semifinal. The Raptors take a 21-17 lead late in the third quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Pollard.

Sevier County wins at Oak Ridge to advance to Class 5A state championship game

The first of twelve title game berths has been taken. Sevier County beats Oak Ridge 45-34 in another second-half barrage, and the Smokey Bears advance to the Class 5A state championship game for the first time since 2015

Page cruising to 5A state title game

Page has scored 24 unanswered points and is closing in on the Class 5A state championship game.

Oak Ridge, Sevier County trade scores in the fourth quarter

Sevier County and Oak Ridge continue to trade TDs. Oak Ridge briefly took a 27-17 lead before Sevier County got back-to-back touchdowns, including a 93-yard pass from Cooper Newman to Haydon Akers.

Blaine Stansberry threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to give Oak Ridge another brief lead, but Newman answered with a touchdown pass to Roman Gibbons. Last team with the ball wins?

TSSAA football playoffs halftime standings

Class 1A

South Pittsburgh 10, Coalfield 0

McKenzie 27, MASE 12

Class 2A

Marion County 21, York Institute 0

Milan 14, Fairley 0

Class 3A

Alcoa 31, Sequatchie County 3

East Nashville 18, Westview 17

Class 4A

Anderson County 21, Macon County 20

Pearl Cohn 7, Melrose 6

Class 5A

Oak Ridge 27, Sevier County 24 (3rd quarter)

Page 14, Springfield 7

Class 6A

Maryville 13, Oakland 7

Houston 10, Ravenwood 7

Ravenwood leads Houston

Westview scores 15 in a row to take the lead over East Nashville

In an eventful first quarter, East Nashville scores two touchdowns before Westview scores 15 straight points just before the end of the quarter. After a Westview interception in the end zone, Graham Simpson leads a drive downfield and throws a TD pass to take the lead.

Craig Tutt TD ties Oakland with Maryville

Oak Ridge 20, Sevier County 17 at halftime

It'll be a second-half battle for Oak Ridge and Sevier County in the Class 5A semifinals.

Springfield takes early lead vs. Page

Springfield opens Friday's semifinals with an optimal start against Page's vaunted defense. Kason Woodson finds Ja'Braylon Ellis for a 34-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-17. Springfield 7, page 0.

Maryville opens a 7-0 lead at Oakland

East Nashville takes an early 12-0 lead at Westview

East Nashville recovers a Westview fumble on the opening drive and gains a TD. PAT blocked.

The Eagles then picked off Graham Simpson and capitalized again on a short TD run. PAT is not good.

Good start for East Nashville.

Central Time Zone TSSAA football playoff semifinals are about to begin

As 7:00 PM Central approaches, the USA TODAY Network in Tennessee will have coverage of the following games:

Cecil Joyce is at Oakland High School for Maryville-Oakland, possibly the most anticipated of the twelve matchups. What 6A power goes to Chattanooga?

Austin Chastain attends Westview High School, where East Nashville and Westview will play for a 3A state title spot.

Wendell Shepherd is at Melrose for Pearl-Cohn vs. Melrose, with the winner of the 4A state title game. Can Pearl complete a winding road to Chattanooga tonight?

Sevier County, Oak Ridge is trading TDs for the first quarter

Oak Ridge's first drive ends in an interception that sets up a Sevier County touchdown, then responds with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Stansberry to Will Pressley. Game on!

The games will start in East Tennessee

Jacob Shames is in Oak Ridge for Knox News as Sevier County faces Oak Ridge for a Class 5A championship game.

The Tennessee high school playoffs are scheduled for today

Division I semifinals

Class 1A

Coalfield (12-1) at South Pittsburg (11-2)

McKenzie (13-0) at MASE (11-1)

Class 2A

York Institute (11-2) at Marion Co. (11-2)

Milan (12-1) and Fairley (11-0)

Class 3A

Alcoa (11-1) at Sequatchie Co. (12-1)

East Nashville (10-2) and Westview (13-0)

Class 4A

Anderson Co. (11-1) at Macon Co. (11-2)

Pearl Cohn (10-3) and Melrose (9-3)

Class 5A

Sevier Co. (13-0) at Oak Ridge (9-4)

Page (13-0) at Springfield (8-5)

Class 6A

Maryville (12-1) at Oakland (12-1)

Ravenwood (13-0) at Houston (11-2)

TSSAA Football Scores: Playoff Semifinals

TSSAA football playoffs predictions

