Live updates for Tennessee high school football

It's time to set the TSSAA football championships for next week's BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga.
The Division I semifinals for Tennessee high school football will take place across the state on Friday, with 12 games to determine the Class 1A-6A state championship games.
Six Nashville-area teams will be in action Friday, including Page-Springfield in Class 5A.
Will Class 6A be an Oakland-Ravenwood rematch of Ravenwood's 32-31 win on Oct. 25? Both teams have big tasks, with the Patriots facing Maryville and the Raptors traveling to Houston.
Can Sevier County's exciting Class 5A playoff run continue against Oak Ridge?
The Tennessean and the rest of the USA TODAY Network in Tennessee will have updates during the TSSAA football playoffs, so catch the highlights, stories and final scores from all the Division I semifinals on Friday.
TSSAA Football Playoffs Scores, Semifinals Updates
TSSAA Football Championships
Always Oriental
Division I
Friday games
- 3A: Alcoa (12-1) vs. Westview (13-0), 11 a.m
- 1A: South Pittsburgh (12-2) vs. MASE (12-1), 3 p.m
- 5A: Sevier County (14-0) vs. Page (14-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
- 4A: Macon County (12-2) vs. Melrose (10-3), 11 a.m.
- 2A: Marion County (12-2) vs. Milan (13-1), 3 p.m
- 6A: Oakland (13-1) vs. Houston (12-2), 7 p.m
Division II
- II-AA: BGA (11-2) vs. CPA (13-0), Thursday, 11 a.m
- II-A: Nashville Christian (11-1) vs. Columbia Academy (10-3), Thursday, 3 p.m
- II-AAA: Baylor (12-0) vs. McCallie (10-2), Thursday, 7 p.m
TSSAA Football Playoffs: Semifinals Scoreboard
Class 1A
- South Pittsburg 31, Coalfield 6
- MASE 40, McKenzie 34
Class 2A
- Marion Co. 42, York Institute 0
- Milan 21, Fairley 16
Class 3A
- Alcoa 38, Sequatchie Co. 3
- Westview 50, East Nashville 36
Class 4A
- Macon Co. 43, Anderson Co. 41
- Melrose 14, Pearl Cohn 7
Class 5A
- Sevier Co. 45, 34 Oak Ridge
- Page 31, Springfield 7
Class 6A
- Oakland 21, Maryville 13
- Houston 24, Ravenwood 21
Melrose defeats Pearl-Cohn to advance to Class 4A state championship game
Jamarion Morrow scores his second TD of the game with 41 seconds left. Melrose also gets the two-point conversion and then the final defensive stop to win 14-7 over Pearl-Cohn.
Westview takes a lead over East Nashville in the fourth quarter
Westview scored 21 unanswered points to take a 44-30 lead over East Nashville early in the fourth quarter.
Houston-Oakland in Class 6A state championship game
Houston holds on to beat Ravenwood 24-21 to advance to Chattanooga, while Oakland scores all 14 points in the second half in a 21-13 win over Maryville. That will be a very physical match.
Page locks in Class 5A state championship matchup
Next weekend it's Page-Sevier County for the Class 5A state championship game in Chattanooga. Page is coming off a 31-7 win over Springfield to earn a fourth straight trip to the BlueCross Bowl.
Ravenwood takes a 21-17 lead in Houston
Ravenwood and Houston will play a match befitting a 6A semifinal. The Raptors take a 21-17 lead late in the third quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Pollard.
Sevier County wins at Oak Ridge to advance to Class 5A state championship game
The first of twelve title game berths has been taken. Sevier County beats Oak Ridge 45-34 in another second-half barrage, and the Smokey Bears advance to the Class 5A state championship game for the first time since 2015
Page cruising to 5A state title game
Page has scored 24 unanswered points and is closing in on the Class 5A state championship game.
Oak Ridge, Sevier County trade scores in the fourth quarter
Sevier County and Oak Ridge continue to trade TDs. Oak Ridge briefly took a 27-17 lead before Sevier County got back-to-back touchdowns, including a 93-yard pass from Cooper Newman to Haydon Akers.
Blaine Stansberry threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to give Oak Ridge another brief lead, but Newman answered with a touchdown pass to Roman Gibbons. Last team with the ball wins?
TSSAA football playoffs halftime standings
Class 1A
- South Pittsburgh 10, Coalfield 0
- McKenzie 27, MASE 12
Class 2A
- Marion County 21, York Institute 0
- Milan 14, Fairley 0
Class 3A
- Alcoa 31, Sequatchie County 3
- East Nashville 18, Westview 17
Class 4A
- Anderson County 21, Macon County 20
- Pearl Cohn 7, Melrose 6
Class 5A
- Oak Ridge 27, Sevier County 24 (3rd quarter)
- Page 14, Springfield 7
Class 6A
- Maryville 13, Oakland 7
- Houston 10, Ravenwood 7
Ravenwood leads Houston
Westview scores 15 in a row to take the lead over East Nashville
In an eventful first quarter, East Nashville scores two touchdowns before Westview scores 15 straight points just before the end of the quarter. After a Westview interception in the end zone, Graham Simpson leads a drive downfield and throws a TD pass to take the lead.
Craig Tutt TD ties Oakland with Maryville
Oak Ridge 20, Sevier County 17 at halftime
It'll be a second-half battle for Oak Ridge and Sevier County in the Class 5A semifinals.
Springfield takes early lead vs. Page
Springfield opens Friday's semifinals with an optimal start against Page's vaunted defense. Kason Woodson finds Ja'Braylon Ellis for a 34-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-17. Springfield 7, page 0.
Maryville opens a 7-0 lead at Oakland
East Nashville takes an early 12-0 lead at Westview
East Nashville recovers a Westview fumble on the opening drive and gains a TD. PAT blocked.
The Eagles then picked off Graham Simpson and capitalized again on a short TD run. PAT is not good.
Good start for East Nashville.
Central Time Zone TSSAA football playoff semifinals are about to begin
As 7:00 PM Central approaches, the USA TODAY Network in Tennessee will have coverage of the following games:
Cecil Joyce is at Oakland High School for Maryville-Oakland, possibly the most anticipated of the twelve matchups. What 6A power goes to Chattanooga?
Austin Chastain attends Westview High School, where East Nashville and Westview will play for a 3A state title spot.
Wendell Shepherd is at Melrose for Pearl-Cohn vs. Melrose, with the winner of the 4A state title game. Can Pearl complete a winding road to Chattanooga tonight?
Sevier County, Oak Ridge is trading TDs for the first quarter
Oak Ridge's first drive ends in an interception that sets up a Sevier County touchdown, then responds with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Stansberry to Will Pressley. Game on!
The games will start in East Tennessee
Jacob Shames is in Oak Ridge for Knox News as Sevier County faces Oak Ridge for a Class 5A championship game.
The Tennessee high school playoffs are scheduled for today
Division I semifinals
Class 1A
- Coalfield (12-1) at South Pittsburg (11-2)
- McKenzie (13-0) at MASE (11-1)
Class 2A
- York Institute (11-2) at Marion Co. (11-2)
- Milan (12-1) and Fairley (11-0)
Class 3A
- Alcoa (11-1) at Sequatchie Co. (12-1)
- East Nashville (10-2) and Westview (13-0)
Class 4A
- Anderson Co. (11-1) at Macon Co. (11-2)
- Pearl Cohn (10-3) and Melrose (9-3)
Class 5A
- Sevier Co. (13-0) at Oak Ridge (9-4)
- Page (13-0) at Springfield (8-5)
Class 6A
- Maryville (12-1) at Oakland (12-1)
- Ravenwood (13-0) at Houston (11-2)
TSSAA Football Scores: Playoff Semifinals
This will be updated once the scores come in on Friday.
TSSAA football playoffs predictions
FRIDAY'S GAMES:TSSAA Football Playoffs Give Semifinal Predictions: Our Experts Make Their Picks
