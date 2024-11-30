Michigan high school football state finals: box score stats, recaps





The best weekend of the year for high school football in Michigan is here. The 2024 MHSAA state finals are underway Ford Field in Detroitwith 16 teams from across the state converging on the city to determine the eight state champions for this season. We have state championship game box scores, stats, highlights, photo galleries, video and more from the games. Check back at freep.com/sports/high-schools all weekend long for live updates, final scores and further coverage. Watch the MHSAA Finals Live on Fubo (Free Trial) Here are the box score and stats from every 2024 MHSAA state championship game: THE CHOICES:Predicts every Michigan high school title game in 2024 Friday games MHSAA Division 2 finals: Orchard Lake St. Mary's 35, Byron Center 19 How it happened: Eaglets hold off Bulldogs for first title win since 2016 (game recap, highlights). Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Byron Center box score, stats: Saint Mary 7 7 14 7 35 Byron Centre 7 6 0 6 19 (Statistics provided by MHSAA) 1Q: BC Kellen Payne 9 run (Parker Wiggins kick) 1Q: OLSM Darrin Jones 7 run (Beckett Kiefer kick) 2Q: BC Cam Payne 56 m run (kick blocked) 2Q: OLSM Bryson Williams 12 run (Beckett Kiefer kick) 3Q: OLSM Bryson Williams 3 run (Beckett Kiefer kick) 3Q: OLSM Angelo Chapman 33 pass from Axel Newell (Beckett Kiefer kick) 4Q: BC Landon Tungate 10 run (2 point pass failed) 4Q: OLSM Darrin Jones 4 run (Beckett Kiefer kick) Rush St Mary's: Darrin Jones 21-181, Bryson Williams 13-109, Richard Goike III 11-71, Lorenzo Barber 3-21, Axel Newell 4-16; Byron Centre: Cam Payne 8-122, Landon Tungate 16-90, Kellen Payne 6-24, Luke Laska 2-4. Pass St Mary's: Axel Newell 2-for-8 for 41 yards, 1 TD; Byron Centre: Landon Tungate 9-for-16 for 49 yards. Received St Mary's: Angelo Chapman 1-33, Darrin Jones 1-8; Byron Centre: Isaac Lee 2-16, Cam Payne 2-12, Will Lake 1-8, Kellen Payne 1-6, Carter Ricketts 1-5, Luke Laska 1-4, Landen Conrad 1-(minus 2). MHSAA Division 6 final: Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Lansing Catholic 18 How it happened: Kadale Williams sets MHSAA finals rushing record as Titans win record 14th state title (game recap, highlights). Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Lansing Catholic box score, stats: Jackson Lumen Christi 21 21 14 0 56 Lansing Catholic 6 6 6 0 18 (Statistics provided by MHSAA) 1Q: JLC Kadale Williams 36 run (Andy Salazar kick) 1Q: JLC Kadale Williams 6 run (Andy Salazar kick) 1Q: LC Alex Fernandez 2 run (kick blocked) 1Q: JLC Josh Dumont 39 run (Andy Salazar kick) 2Q: JLC Isaac Rehberg 2 runs (Andy Salazar kick) 2Q: JLC Kadale Williams 76 run (Andy Salazar kick 2Q: LC Xavier Luea 6 pass from Alex Fernandez (2-pt. pass failed) 2Q: JLC Kadale Williams 5 run (Andy Salazar kick) 3Q: JLC Logan Decker 35 pass from Timmy Crowley (Andy Salazar kick) 3Q: LC Xavier Luea 41 pass from Alex Fernandez (2-point rush failed) 3Q: JLC Kadale Williams 2 run (Andy Salazar kick) Rush Light of Christ: Kadale Williams 27-314*, Josh Dumont 2-56, Isaac Rehberg 8-32, Kenyon Bushinski 6-20, Amarion Clay 2-12, Johnny Walters 1-2, Benny Gaston 1-(minus 1); Lansing Catholic: Alex Fernandez 18-82, Gary Tackett 1-7, Kai Mishler 1-2, Braden Rabideau 3-(minus 4). Pass Light of Christ: Timmy Crowley 2-for-3 for 51 yards, 1 TD; Lansing Catholic: Alex Fernandez 21-for-29 for 284 yards, 2 TDs. Received Light of Christ: Logan Decker 1-35, Kash Kalahar 1-16; Lansing Catholic: Xavier Luea 10-144, Braden Rabideau 6-103, Leland VanAlstine 2-16, Benjamin Selesky 2-9, Conor Gallagher 1-12. *MHSAA state finals with record TRENDING:Kadale Williams sets MHSAA state championship record and won't play at CMU MHSAA Division 4 finals: Goodrich 35, Niles 6 How it happened: Martians beat Vikings for first ever football title (match overview, highlights). Goodrich vs. Niles box score, stats: Goedrich 7 14 7 7 35 Niles 0 0 0 6 6 (Statistics provided by MHSAA) 1Q: GHS Max Macklem 21 pass from Tanner Mazich (Landon Williams kick) 2Q: GHS Chase Burnett 1 run (Landon Williams kick) 2Q: GHS Chase Burnett 6 run (Landon Williams kick) 3Q: GHS Colton Burnett 1 run (Landon Williams kick) 4Q: GHS Jakoby Lagat 12 runs (Landon Williams kick) 4Q: NHS Peyton Gordon 35 runs (2 pt. rush failed) Rush Goodrich: Chase Burnett 28-157, Jakoby Lagat 12-76, Colton Burnett 4-7, Max Macklem 2-7, Thomas Niles 3-6, Jaden Davis 1-5, Tanner Mazich 2-0; Nijlen: Sam Rucker 9-44, Peyton Gordon 4-39, Paul Hess 8-20, Alex Anderson 1-1, Talen Bennett 4-(minus 15). Pass Goodrich: Tanner Mazich 6-for-9, 168 yards, 1 TD; Nijlen: Talen Bennett 1-for-3, 7 yards, 1 INT. Received Goodrich: Max Macklem 4-100, Chase Burnett 1-34, Jakoby Lagat 1-34; Nijlen: Paul Hess 1-7. MHSAA Division 8 finals: Beal City 43, Riverview Richard 14 How it happened: Aggies beat Pioneers for first state title since 2009 (game recap, highlights). Box score Beal City vs. Riverview Richard, statistics: Beal City 15 7 7 14 43 Richard 8 0 6 0 14 (Statistics provided by MHSAA) 1Q: RR Derek Lesko 52 pass from Nick Sobush (Joey Calhoun 2-pt. run) 1Q: BC Drew Block 2 run (Owen McKenny 2-pt. run) 1Q: BC Drew Block 5 run (Kyle Martin kick) 2Q: BC Owen McKenny 8 pass from Cuyler Smith (Kyle Martin kick) 3Q: BC Owen McKenny 3 run (Kyle Martin kick) 3Q: RR Nick Sobush 2 run (2-pt. pass failed) 4Q: BC Austin Small 29 run (Kyle Martin kick) 4Q: BC Neil Finnerty 5 run (Kyle Martin kick) Rush Beal City: Drew Block 20-112, Owen McKenny 12-85, Garrison Zuker 7-64, Austin Small 4-41, Eric Elias 1-7, Neil Finnerty 2-6, Cuyler Smith 2-0; Ricardo: Nick Sobush 12-51, Joey Calhoun 10-43, Kris Vigars 7-31, Eric Busbee 2-3, Derek Lesko 1-2, Aiden Valatka 1-2. Pass Beal City: Cuyler Smith 2-for-5, 17 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; Ricardo: Nick Sobush 9-for-18, 120 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Received Beal City:Drew Block 1-9, Owen McKenny 1-8; Ricardo: Chris Vigars 3-28, Ben Strock 3-5, Derek Lesko 2-71, Joey Calhoun 1-16. Full stats for this game provided by the MHSAA.

