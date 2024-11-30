Sports
Ohio high school football scores, OHSAA playoff semifinals
The Ohio high school playoffs continued tonight with the state semifinals. Scroll below for tonight's full statewide scoreboard.
Did you miss any of our recent coverage of Stark County football? Here's part of it: Our annual all-county team was released this week, a look at the latest regular season statistical leaders, our midseason awards, our latest power poll, and the latest Ohio Super 25 state poll.
OHSAA Football State Playoff State Semifinals Results – Friday, November 29
Division I
- St. Edward 7, Olentangy Freedom 21 | END | Story
- Cincinnati Moeller 49, Centerville 10 | END | Story
Division II
- Hoban 10, Avon 35 | END | Story
- Large walnut 24, Cincinnati Anderson 28 | END | Story
OHSAA football state finals schedule:Ohio high school football OHSAA state championship schedule | State finals playing times
Division III
- Youngstown Ursuline 6, Toledo Central Catholic 7 | END
- Columbus Watterson 56, London 21 | END | Story
Division IV
- Sandusky Perkins 13, Glenville 11 | END
- Cincinnati Taft 20, Indian Valley 29 | END | Story
Division V
- Liberty Center 48, South Range 14 | END
- Ironton 63, West Liberty-Salem 21 | END
Division VI
- Kirtland 41, Galion Northmor 7 | END
- Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6 | END
Division VII
- Danville 22, Hillsdale 25 | END | Story
- Marion Local 41, Columbus Grove 6 | END
2024 Stark County High School Playoff Scores
OHSAA regional finals, November 22
- Division II, Region 7
- Large Walnut 14, Massillon 7 | END | To summarize
- Statewide
- Division I
- Region 1
- Mentor 6, St. Edward 13 | END
- Region 2: Centerville 23, Huber Heights Wayne 14 | END
- Region 3: Olentangy Liberty 21, Pickerington North 9 | END
- Region 4: Cincinnati Moeller 28, Cincinnati St. Xavier 23 | END
- Division II
- Region 5:
- Walsh Jesuit 7, Hoban 21 | END | To summarize
- Region 6: Avon 28, Hoogland 20 | END | To summarize
- Region 8: Cincinnati Anderson 28, Cincinnati La Salle 21 | END
- Division III
- Region 9: Youngstown Ursulines 54, Gilmour Academy 0 | END
- Region 10: Toledo Central Catholic 45, Parma Padua 7 | END
- Region 11: Columbus Watterson 37, Steubenville 7 | END
- Region 12: London 13, Bellbrook 0, Q4 | END
- Division IV
- Region 13: Lake County Perry 6, Glenville 12 | END
- Region 14: Sandusky Perkins 28, Ontario 21 | END
- Region 15: St. Clairsville 7, Indian Valley 48 | END
- Region 16: Cincinnati Taft 26, Kettering Alter 12 | END
- Division V
- Region 17: South Range 17, Poland Seminary 16 | END
- Region 18: Milan Edison 6, Liberty Center 34 | END
- Region 19: Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 0 | END
- Region 20: West Liberty-Salem 21, Indian Lake 14 | END
- Division VI
- Region 21: Kirtland 41, Dalton 6 | END
- Region 22: Bluffton 24, Hamler Patrick Henry | END
- Region 23: Grandview Heights 6, Galion Northmor 37 | END
- Region 24: Coldwater 45, Anna 21 | END
- Division VII
- Region 25: Hillsdale 44, Cuyahoga Heights 14 | END
- Region 26: Columbus Grove 14, Delphos St. Johns 0 | END
- Region 27: Danville 40, Beaver East 6 | END
- Region 28: Marion Local 21, Minster 7 | END
OHSAA Regional Semifinals
- Division I, Region 1
- McKinley 0, Mentor 31 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 7
- Massillon 48, Teays Valley 14 | END | Story
- Division V, Region 17
- Manchester 13, Poland 24 | END | Story
- Division VII, Region 25
- Malvern 48, Hillsdale 50 | END | Story
OHSAA second round
- Friday November 8
- Division I, Region 1
- McKinley 35, Jackson 32 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 5
- Green 17, Nordonia 42 | END | Story
- More 14, Hoban 21 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 7
- Canal Winchester 7, Massillon 37 | END | Story
- Perry 24, large walnut 35 | END | Harvest
- Division IV, Region 13
- Glenville 13, West Branch 0 | END | Story
- Northwest 7, Streetsboro 34 | END | Story
- Division V, Region 17
- Berkshire 19, Manchester 41 | END | Story
- Division VII, Region 25
- Lowellville 14, Malvern 42 | END | Story
OHSAA first round
- Friday November 1
- Division I, Region 1
- Jackson 24, Brunswick 3 | END | Story
- Canton McKinley 49, Normandy 7 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 5
- Green 35, Rivieroever 7 | END | To summarize
- Lake 28, Hoover 0 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 7
- Massillon 41, Lickheights 6 | END | Story
- Colonel Northland 6, Perry 34 | END | To summarize
- Division III, Region 11
- Trivalley 43, Carrollton 12 | END
- Division IV, Region 13
- Westbranch 31, Hubbard 6 | END | Story
- Northwest 36, Orange 30 | END | To summarize
- Division IV, Region 15
- New Lexington 55, Canton South 28 | END
- Division V, Region 17
- Manchester 49, Young. Freedom 14 | END | Story
- Poland 39, Central Catholic 18 | END | To summarize
- South Range 56, Fairless 13 | END
- Division VI, Region 21
- Dalton 62, young. Valley Chr. 0 | END
- Division VII, Region 25
- Malvern 40, Lucas 26 | END | To summarize
2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings
Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season.
- Can. Moeller (9-1)
- Avon (10-0)
- Walsh Jesuit (10-0)
- Hoban (8-2)
- Mentor (10-0)
- Can. Anderson (10-0)
- Massillon (8-2)
- Colonel Watterson (10-0)
- Medina Hoogland (10-0)
- Kirtland (10-0)
View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll
OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December
Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there.
2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info
Looking back at Weeks 1-14 of Stark County high school football
Miss all our previous coverage this season, here it is:
Stark County Football Week 14:High School Football Playoff Results | Look what happened at the OHSAA Regional Finals
Stark County Football Week 13:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Semifinals
Stark County Football Week 12:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Quarterfinals
Stark County Football Week 11:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs
Stark County Football Week 10:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10
Stark County Football Week 9:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9
Stark County Football Week 8:High School Football Scores, Box Scores } Look at what happened in Week 8
Stark County Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7
Stark County Football Week 6:High school football scores., box scores | Look what happened in week 6
Stark County Football Week 5:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 5
Stark County Football Week 4:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 4
Stark County Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3
Stark County Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2
Stark County Football Week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1
Stark County football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024
Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cantonrep.com/story/sports/high-school/fridaynightohio/2024/11/29/ohsaa-football-playoffs-scores-ohio-high-school-state-semifinals-stark-county/76505427007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can goats predict earthquakes? Can dogs predict volcanic eruptions? These scholars think so Animal behavior
- Black Friday 2024 Live: The Latest UK Deals On Sale Today
- Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'em, sit 'em
- Retired colonel reacts to Putin's comments about Trump's intelligence
- UK and Iraq deal to fight smugglers
- The corruption scandal engulfing Xi Jinping's army
- Sheffield Shield: Cricket Australia and NSW split over Zampa selection in left field
- Severe pregnancy complications on the rise in Illinois, black mothers most affected
- Trudeau-Trump meeting: Old video of Trudeau mocking Trump goes viral as Canada's PM dines with president-elect
- US-based model, husband and child kidnapped and detained 12 hours after leaving restaurant in Brazil: reports
- Telangana shines at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship 2024-2025
- Mauritius Prime Minister calls for independent review of Chagos Island deal with UK | chagos islands