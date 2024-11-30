Ohio high school football scores, OHSAA playoff semifinals





The Ohio high school playoffs continued tonight with the state semifinals. Scroll below for tonight's full statewide scoreboard. Did you miss any of our recent coverage of Stark County football? Here's part of it: Our annual all-county team was released this week, a look at the latest regular season statistical leaders, our midseason awards, our latest power poll, and the latest Ohio Super 25 state poll. OHSAA Football State Playoff State Semifinals Results – Friday, November 29 Division I St. Edward 7, Olentangy Freedom 21 | END | Story

Cincinnati Moeller 49, Centerville 10 | END | Story Division II Hoban 10, Avon 35 | END | Story

Large walnut 24, Cincinnati Anderson 28 | END | Story OHSAA football state finals schedule:Ohio high school football OHSAA state championship schedule | State finals playing times Division III Youngstown Ursuline 6, Toledo Central Catholic 7 | END

Columbus Watterson 56, London 21 | END | Story Division IV Sandusky Perkins 13, Glenville 11 | END

Cincinnati Taft 20, Indian Valley 29 | END | Story Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network Division V Liberty Center 48, South Range 14 | END

Ironton 63, West Liberty-Salem 21 | END Division VI Kirtland 41, Galion Northmor 7 | END

Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6 | END Division VII Danville 22, Hillsdale 25 | END | Story

Marion Local 41, Columbus Grove 6 | END 2024 Stark County High School Playoff Scores OHSAA regional finals, November 22 Division II, Region 7

Large Walnut 14, Massillon 7 | END | To summarize

Statewide

Division I

Region 1

Mentor 6, St. Edward 13 | END

Region 2 : Centerville 23, Huber Heights Wayne 14 | END

: Centerville 23, Huber Heights Wayne 14 | END Region 3 : Olentangy Liberty 21, Pickerington North 9 | END

: Olentangy Liberty 21, Pickerington North 9 | END Region 4 : Cincinnati Moeller 28, Cincinnati St. Xavier 23 | END

: Cincinnati Moeller 28, Cincinnati St. Xavier 23 | END Division II

Region 5 :

: Walsh Jesuit 7, Hoban 21 | END | To summarize

Region 6 : Avon 28, Hoogland 20 | END | To summarize

: Avon 28, Hoogland 20 | END | To summarize Region 8 : Cincinnati Anderson 28, Cincinnati La Salle 21 | END

: Cincinnati Anderson 28, Cincinnati La Salle 21 | END Division III

Region 9 : Youngstown Ursulines 54, Gilmour Academy 0 | END

: Youngstown Ursulines 54, Gilmour Academy 0 | END Region 10 : Toledo Central Catholic 45, Parma Padua 7 | END

: Toledo Central Catholic 45, Parma Padua 7 | END Region 11 : Columbus Watterson 37, Steubenville 7 | END

: Columbus Watterson 37, Steubenville 7 | END Region 12 : London 13, Bellbrook 0, Q4 | END

: London 13, Bellbrook 0, Q4 | END Division IV

Region 13 : Lake County Perry 6, Glenville 12 | END

: Lake County Perry 6, Glenville 12 | END Region 14 : Sandusky Perkins 28, Ontario 21 | END

: Sandusky Perkins 28, Ontario 21 | END Region 15 : St. Clairsville 7, Indian Valley 48 | END

: St. Clairsville 7, Indian Valley 48 | END Region 16 : Cincinnati Taft 26, Kettering Alter 12 | END

: Cincinnati Taft 26, Kettering Alter 12 | END Division V

Region 17 : South Range 17, Poland Seminary 16 | END

: South Range 17, Poland Seminary 16 | END Region 18 : Milan Edison 6, Liberty Center 34 | END

: Milan Edison 6, Liberty Center 34 | END Region 19 : Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 0 | END

: Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 0 | END Region 20 : West Liberty-Salem 21, Indian Lake 14 | END

: West Liberty-Salem 21, Indian Lake 14 | END Division VI

Region 21 : Kirtland 41, Dalton 6 | END

: Kirtland 41, Dalton 6 | END Region 22 : Bluffton 24, Hamler Patrick Henry | END

: Bluffton 24, Hamler Patrick Henry | END Region 23 : Grandview Heights 6, Galion Northmor 37 | END

: Grandview Heights 6, Galion Northmor 37 | END Region 24 : Coldwater 45, Anna 21 | END

: Coldwater 45, Anna 21 | END Division VII

Region 25 : Hillsdale 44, Cuyahoga Heights 14 | END

: Hillsdale 44, Cuyahoga Heights 14 | END Region 26 : Columbus Grove 14, Delphos St. Johns 0 | END

: Columbus Grove 14, Delphos St. Johns 0 | END Region 27 : Danville 40, Beaver East 6 | END

: Danville 40, Beaver East 6 | END Region 28: Marion Local 21, Minster 7 | END OHSAA Regional Semifinals Division I, Region 1

McKinley 0, Mentor 31 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Massillon 48, Teays Valley 14 | END | Story

Division V, Region 17

Manchester 13, Poland 24 | END | Story

Division VII, Region 25

Malvern 48, Hillsdale 50 | END | Story OHSAA second round Friday November 8

Division I, Region 1

McKinley 35, Jackson 32 | END | Story

Division II, Region 5

Green 17, Nordonia 42 | END | Story

More 14, Hoban 21 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Canal Winchester 7, Massillon 37 | END | Story

Perry 24, large walnut 35 | END | Harvest

Division IV, Region 13

Glenville 13, West Branch 0 | END | Story

Northwest 7, Streetsboro 34 | END | Story

Division V, Region 17

Berkshire 19, Manchester 41 | END | Story

Division VII, Region 25

Lowellville 14, Malvern 42 | END | Story OHSAA first round Friday November 1

Division I, Region 1

Jackson 24, Brunswick 3 | END | Story

Canton McKinley 49, Normandy 7 | END | Story

Division II, Region 5

Green 35, Rivieroever 7 | END | To summarize

Lake 28, Hoover 0 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Massillon 41, Lickheights 6 | END | Story

Colonel Northland 6, Perry 34 | END | To summarize

Division III, Region 11

Trivalley 43, Carrollton 12 | END

Division IV, Region 13

Westbranch 31, Hubbard 6 | END | Story

Northwest 36, Orange 30 | END | To summarize

Division IV, Region 15

New Lexington 55, Canton South 28 | END

Division V, Region 17

Manchester 49, Young. Freedom 14 | END | Story

Poland 39, Central Catholic 18 | END | To summarize

South Range 56, Fairless 13 | END

Division VI, Region 21

Dalton 62, young. Valley Chr. 0 | END

Division VII, Region 25

Malvern 40, Lucas 26 | END | To summarize 2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season. Can. Moeller (9-1) Avon (10-0) Walsh Jesuit (10-0) Hoban (8-2) Mentor (10-0) Can. Anderson (10-0) Massillon (8-2) Colonel Watterson (10-0) Medina Hoogland (10-0) Kirtland (10-0) View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there. 2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info Looking back at Weeks 1-14 of Stark County high school football Miss all our previous coverage this season, here it is: Stark County Football Week 14:High School Football Playoff Results | Look what happened at the OHSAA Regional Finals Stark County Football Week 13:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Semifinals Stark County Football Week 12:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Quarterfinals Stark County Football Week 11:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs Stark County Football Week 10:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10 Stark County Football Week 9:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9 Stark County Football Week 8:High School Football Scores, Box Scores } Look at what happened in Week 8 Stark County Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7 Stark County Football Week 6:High school football scores., box scores | Look what happened in week 6 Stark County Football Week 5:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 5 Stark County Football Week 4:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 4 Stark County Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3 Stark County Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2 Stark County Football Week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1 Stark County football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024 Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

