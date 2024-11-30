Division 1 leaders Kingfisher B extend lead – Reading Today Online





Division 1 leaders Kingfisher B extended their lead with a comfortable 10-0 away win at Tilehurst RBL A, who had just two players, including a reserve. All other four matches ended in a 7-3 scoreline, including Kingfisher A with Sonning Common and Peppard A. None of the Kingfisher Trio of Martin Adams, Hari Gehlot and Ross Saxby could touch Dan Moses, but managed to survive the rest of the match. win. Ed Lush and Gary Morgan jumped over them into second place. In the mid-table clash, Sonning Sports A defeated Kingfisher C, their dream team of Robert Hansell and Dave Croucher showing up to win their tie with ease, while Shashwat Somani remained unbeaten as Kingfisher E defeated visitors Tidmarsh A by the same 7-3. . Ultimately, it was Kingfisher Ds Mike Childs whose unbeaten performance against Sonning Common and Peppard B saw them lift them out of the relegation zone. In Division 2, in a Kingfisher derby, teams G and H fought out a 5-5 draw in a match that saw a number of sets go to five. Ajay Yesi recorded a good maximum for the H team, while promotion candidates Kingfisher I suffered a surprise 8-2 defeat to Tidmarsh B, with Barry Carter recording a very good maximum for Tidmarsh. Despite another maximum from Kate Maksimenko, the early season leader weakened, Tilehurst RBL B went down 6-4 at OLOP A. Tilehurst reserve John Walker played two games against the difficult to play Darek Kaminski, but did not quite succeed in a shocking victory. Promotion favorites SC&P C suffered a surprise 6-4 defeat at Tidmarsh C despite a hard-fought maximum from SC&P skipper Nigel Maltby. It was an exciting week in Division 3. On Monday leaders OLOP C defeated Sonning Common & Peppard D with a 6-4 win. Daniel Dzieciol and Simon Brookes scored two wins each for OLOP C, while Jeremy Willis and Anthony Reeve provided the points for the commoners. Tilehurst Methodists A hosted Sonning Common and Peppard E in another exciting match on the same evening, with the visitors emerging victorious 6-4. Oliver Bonser's two wins, along with contributions from Graeme Streets and Mike Casserley, sealed the win, while Michael Williams fought hard with two wins for Tilehurst. On Tuesday, Tidmarsh D secured a convincing 7-3 victory over Kingfisher J with just two players. Ray Webb's treble and Dave Edwards' strong performance were crucial, especially when they were one player short, with Steven Woolnough and Cihan Celik scoring points managed to earn for Kingfisher J. In another exciting match, OLOP D defeated Pangbourne WMC 6-4. Patrick McIntosh, James Smith and Louise Forster all contributed two wins each, impressively holding off Pangbourne's trio of Leroy Wilson, John Simmonds and Clive Taylor. The week ended with Tilehurst Methodists B recording a narrow 6-4 win against Sonning Sports C. Nigel Rowland's two wins, backed by Patrick O'Sullivan and Andrew Stone, made the difference despite James Miller's impressive treble for Sonning Sports C . Ultimately to Division 4 where only three games were played. Maximums for Emrah Bulut and Walter Aldridge sealed Kingfisher Ks 6 – 4 win over Sonning Sports D. More maximums, this time for Richard Sabberton-Coe and Shas Veeramani for Springfield C 7 – 3 resulted in a home win over Our Lady of Peace F. In the last match the leaders again saw maximums for both Robert Atack and Ludovic Couillard and a pair of Steve O`Connor to Springfield B who recorded a 9 – 1 victory over Tilehurst RBL C.

