Set your Week 13 lineups with Dalton Del Don's key start/sit advice for every match on the list.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

Start: Justin Herbert

Herbert has been a fantasy QB9 over the past five games, and the Chargers will likely continue to rely more on the pass with JK Dobbins out. The Falcons have allowed the 10th fewest fantasy points to RBs this season, but the seventh most to QBs. Atlanta has given up multiple TD passes in seven straight games, allowing a whopping 18 passes in that span. The Chargers have a healthy implied total of 25.5 points, so Herbert is a top five QB this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Beginning: George Pickens

Pickens is coming off a quiet game, but he saw the second-most air yards last week (143). Picken's prorated season stats during games with Russell Wilson would be 136 goals, 88 catches, 1,404 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. His fantasy production has seen a 60.2% boost this season with Wilson compared to Justin Fields. The Bengals have been a pass-funnel defense over the last five games while allowing the second-most schema-adapted fantasy points to wide receivers, but the second fewest to running backs.

Houston Texans @Jacksonville Jaguars

Seated: Travis Etienne Jr. & Tank Bigbsy

Etienne returns to splitting duties with Bigsby, who was back in full practice this week. Houston has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, and Jacksonville has the fifth-lowest team implied total (20.5 points). Bigsbys averaged 16.7 fantasy points (0.5 PPR) in games without Etienne this season, but just 6.8 with him. Etienne has struggled even without Bigsby, so both backs are bench candidates in Week 13.

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings

Tempered expectations: James Conner, Kyler Murray & Marvin Harrison Jr.

Conner has a 48% share over Arizona's last three games, while rookie Trey Benson has a 29% share over that span. Conner leads the league dodged tackles and continues to see work in the passing game, but he loses work overall and gets the toughest game of the league this week. The Vikings have allowed just 62.3 RB rushing yards per game, an NFL-low five rushing touchdowns, and by far the lowest EPA/rush. Vikings opponents are averaging the fewest rushing attempts per game this season (20.9).

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray has allowed just 5.4 YPA against zone coverage, which Minnesota has used at the league's second-highest rate (79.5%). Murray has also struggled against the blitz and two-high coverage (25th in fantasy points/dropback), two hallmarks of Brian Flore's defense. Minnesota has given up an NFL-low 8.6 rushing yards per game to quarterbacks.

Additionally, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s target rate drops. by 30.3% compared to humans to 18% compared to the zonewhile his fantasy points per route suffer a similar drop (0.65 to 0.34). Harrison Jr. hasn't seen more than that seven goals in a game since Week 3and there is no wide receiver in the top 60 fewer fantasy points per game on average as you touchdowns removed.

Subscribe Yahoo Fantasy Prediction on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

Murray has the same number of weekly QB finishes in the top five (four) this season as the bottom 10. There's a recognized risk of him sitting on your bench against a Minnesota pass-funnel defense, allowing the second-most pass attempts per game (37.9). ). Conner is the RB20 This week's consensus is the expert consensus, so you may not have better alternatives. But at least temper expectations for Conner, Murray and Harrison Jr. this week.

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

Beginning: Adonai Mitchell

Here's a sleeper for this week. Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin are out for Week 13, while Alec Pierce (foot) is questionable, so Mitchell could be looking at a vastly expanded role on Sunday. Michael Pittman Jr. will likely be overshadowed by Christian Gonzalez, and Mitchell has seen his target (43.2%) and fantasy points per route (0.49) skyrocket versus man coverage, which the Patriots have used at the second-highest rate in the league (40.2%).

Mitchell hasn't had much success with Anthony Richardson this season, but AR played much better than the box score indicated last weekand his willingness to throw downfield seems to be a good fit for the rookie WR. If there's a player who is widely available (just 4% on the roster) and could make an impact this week, it's Mitchell.

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Jets

Sits: Geno Smith

The Jets' defense has undoubtedly been let down since the firing of Robert Saleh, but they have allowed just two passing touchdowns and have the second-highest pressures in the league over the past four games. For the season, New York has yielded the third-fewest passing yards per game (197.2) and the fewest passing touchdowns (five). DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were cleared to play, but could be limited. The Seahawks defense ranks fourth in EPA/play since trading for Ernest Jones, the game script may not call for much passing in this slow matchup. Smith sits this week.

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

Start: Tony Pollard

Pollard probably won't see a 94% share anytime soon an equally large workload as he did last week when Tyjae Spears returned to full practice on Thursday, but he should remain in fantasy lineups. The Commanders have yielded 4.8 YPC, the fifth-most EPA/rush and the second-most RB rushing yards per game (120.8). Will Levis is playing much better, and the Titans defense should help keep the game script manageable. Start Pollard even if Spears returns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Start: Bucky Irving

Irving's big play last week could have been huge if not for the fact that he was tackled on the one-yard line on two separate drives and the loss of work in the fourth quarter due to the blowout. He snapped and rode more routes then Rachaad White for the first time this season. Irving is first in the league yards after contact per rush (4.2), and he is in the top five of both YPC and meters per route traveled. Irving has been a fantasy RB11 since Week 6 despite seeing less than 50% of snaps in that span, as he simply looks one of the NFL's best running backs now.

Irving will continue to lose some work in the Tampa Bays backfield, but he should remain in fantasy lineups this week in a top-tier matchup. Carolina has allowed the most rush attempts per game (27.5), rush yards per game (129.5), touchdowns (16) and schedule-adjusted fantasy points to running backs. Bryce Young does undoubtedly looked much better latelybut the Buccaneers are 5.5-point home favorites on Sunday, so the game script should be favorable. Tampa Bay also has the league's highest implied team total (27.5 points), so treat Irving as a top-12 pick this week.

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints

Start: Matthew Stafford

Stafford was the fantasy QB43 (8.9 fpg) in five games without both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field this season; He was the QB8 (19.0 fpg) through five games with the wide receivers. Stafford's season pace would be 4,887.5 passing yards and 37.4 touchdowns with Kupp and Nacua on the field, including faceoffs the current best defense in the league last week. The Saints have allowed the eighth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points to QBs over the past five games. The Rams have one of the league's highest expected totals (26.5 points) in a fast-paced game against a depleted and vulnerable New Orleans secondary.

Stafford is the QB14 in the expert consensus this week, but he's my QB4.

Philadelphia Eagles @Baltimore Ravens

Start: Dallas Goedert

Jalen Hurts has averaged just 21.3 pass attempts over the past six games, but there should be more volume in this fast-paced matchup. Baltimore has allowed the fewest RB rushing yards per game (60.5), while Ravens opponents have averaged by far the most pass attempts this season (39.2). Moreover, Goedert saw a target share of 33.3% at first reading last week without DeVonta Smith. The wideout returned to limited practice on Thursday, but Smith may not be 100% even if he can adapt. Boost Goedert against a pass-funnel defense in a matchup with the highest total this week (51.0 points).

San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills

Seat: Deebo Samuel Sr.

Samuel is the WR43 in fantasy points per game this season, sandwiched between Quentin Johnston and Rashod Bateman. He's entered the WR42 expected fantasy pointsjust behind Allen Lazard. Whether it's injuries or recovering from pneumonia, Samuel just hasn't looked like nearly the same player this year. He has committed multiple drops and ranks 118 out of 123 pass catchers ESPN's Open Score.

Samuel feels due for a breakout game, and the 49ers are allowing the second-most yards per play (6.3) and are due for regression in the red zone. But San Francisco's offense was a disaster last week without Brock Purdy and Trent Williams; Purdy is looking increasingly questionable for Sunday night, while barely throwing this week, and Williams seems unlikely to play. The 49ers have the second-lowest implied team total this week (19.5 points), which strongly suggests Brandon Allen starts a windy game with temperatures in the 20s. The Bills have had a WR eclipse 16.1 fantasy points in just one game all season, so Samuel is a bench candidate on Sunday night.

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

Sits: Nick Chubb

Chubb saw season highs in snap share (64%), rush yards (59) and carries (20) last week, but his fantasy day was only saved by two short touchdown runs. He's allowed just 3.0 YPC and is averaging just 1.4 targets (and 1.4 receiving yards) through five games since returning from yet another major multi-ligament knee surgery. Chubb remains a threat to score on the goal line, but he will have a tough matchup this week.

The Broncos have allowed the second-fewest rush yards before contact per attempt (0.8) and the third-fewest rush yards (six) this season. Denver has been vulnerable to receiving backs, but Chubb ran just eight routes last week, and the Broncos have given up the fourth fewest schema-adapted rush fantasy points to RBs in past five games. The Browns have issues at left tackle and an implied total of 19.5 points, so Chubb deserves bench consideration Monday night.