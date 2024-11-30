Novak Djokovic cannot wait for surprising collaboration with Andy Murray to begin – 'Exciting for tennis'





Novak Djokovic admitted that Andy Murray was surprised when he was asked to become the Serbians' new coach. Djokovic admitted his phone call with Murray had caught the Scot “a bit off guard” but insisted the pair “connected very quickly”. The 37-year-old is said to have taken just a few days to agree to the role, less than four months after retiring from the Paris Olympics. Djokovic, a 24-time Major winner, told Sky Sports: “It took about six months to figure out what I needed at this stage of my career. “I realized that the perfect coach would be someone who has been through the experiences I am going through, possibly a multiple Grand Slam winner and world No. 1. “We were discussing Andy Murray and I said I would call him to see how things are going. It surprised him a bit. We connected very quickly and he accepted after a few days. “I couldn't be more excited about it. This collaboration is a surprise for everyone, including me, but it is exciting for tennis. “He has been one of my biggest rivals. We are the same age. We have played in the biggest stadiums of our sport. So I can't wait to get on the field and prepare for next season.” Djokovic also admitted that 2024 had been a difficult season as the Serbian failed to win a Grand Slam for the first time since 2017. Regarding his own future, Djokovic said: 'We all know that at some point we have to stop and say goodbye. Even though this was expected of Rafa. [Nadal] and Andy, both saying goodbye to the sport is a shock to us all. “My body is doing well, I still have the motivation to win Grand Slams. The reason I asked Andy to work with me is because I still have big plans. “I will continue as long as I feel I can remain a candidate for the biggest titles.” Stream top tennis action, including the 2025 Australian Open, live and on-demand discovery+

