GRAND CLOSING CEREMONY OF 51ST ALL INDIA INTER-INSTITUTIONAL TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT 2024





Sargun-Saroj/Face2News/Chandigarh The 51st All India Inter-Institutional Table Tennis Tournament 2024 concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the CGA Golf Range, Chandigarh. The event, which featured exciting competitions in multiple categories, was graced by distinguished guests and highlighted by an extraordinary cultural performance. The opening ceremony featured a mesmerizing flute performance by the famous Flute Sisters, Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee, students of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. They were joined by their talented team members including tabla player Amit Mishra, rhythm expert Dipesh Varma, guitarist Rahul Deo and arranger Amit Vilas Pandhye. The RBI extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, organizers and supporters who contributed to the success of this year's tournament. The event was a true celebration of table tennis talent and sportsmanship. The tournament featured exciting matches in various categories such as men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles and team championships for both men and women. The competition was fierce, with players showing exceptional skills and sportsmanship. WINNERS AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS • Men's singles: o Winner: G. Sathiyan (PSPB)

o Runners-up: Manav Thakkar (PSPB)

o Third place: Sourav Saha (PSPB) and Manush Shah (RBI) Women's singles: o Winner: Swastika Ghosh (AAI)

o Runners-up: Sreeja Akula

o Third place: Diya Chitale (RBI) and Krittwika Sinha Roy (PSPB) Men's doubles: o Winners: Akash Pal/Ronit Bhanja (RSPB)

o Runners-up: Soumyajit Ghosh/Sanil Shetty (PSPB)

o Third place: Punit Biswas/Yeshwanth and Anthony Amalraj/Jubin Kumar Women's doubles: o Winners: Jennifer Varghese/Taneesha Kotecha (Mah)

o Runners-up: Swastika Ghosh/Oishiki Joardar (AAI)

o Third place: Poymantee Baisya/Sutirrtha Mukherjee and Prapti Sen/Kaushani Nath Mixed double: o Winners: Diya Chitale/Manush Shah (RBI)

o Runners-up: Yashaswini Ghorpade/Harmeet Desai (PSPB)

o Third place: Akash Pal/Poymantee Baisya and Ronit Bhanja/Sutirrtha Mukherjee Team Championships: o Men: *RSPB defeated PSPB* (Akash Pal/Jeet Chandra/Ronit Bhanja (RSPB) and Manav Thakkar/Harmeet Desai/G. Sathiyan (PSPB))

o Women: *PSPB defeated RSPB* (Yashaswini Ghorpade/Reeth Rishya/Sayali Wani (PSPB) and Anusha Kutumbale/Sutirtha Mukherjee/Moumita Dutta (RSPB) PRIZE MONEY • Men's Singles and Women's Singles: The winner will receive 1,12,000 while the runner-up will receive 56,000. Semifinalists will receive 28,000 each, and quarterfinalists will earn 14,000 each. Those who lose in the pre-quarterfinals will receive 7,000 each, with eight players sharing this amount. • For men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles, the winning pair will receive 32,000, and the runner-up will receive 18,000. The semi-finalist pairs will receive 9,000 each. This structured distribution ensures recognition of performance at all competitive levels. • In team championships, the winners were awarded Rs 2 lakh, the highest prize ever awarded in an institutional championship. The second-place teams received Rs 1 lakh each, and the bronze medalists took home Rs 50,000 each. The closing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Sh. T. Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of RBI; Vandana Khare, CGM of RBI; Puneet Pancholy, CGM of RBI; RBI Chandigarh Regional Director Vivek Srivastava; the CGM of NABARD; Anup Gupta, former mayor of Chandigarh and president of the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association; senior police officers; and other esteemed officials. The RBI extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, organizers and supporters who contributed to the success of this year's tournament. The event was a true celebration of table tennis talent and sportsmanship.

