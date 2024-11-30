The case of Tara Moore and a problem at the heart of tennis

Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground as the story develops. Whether it's investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which shines a light on America's women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is is to get the facts from the facts. messaging. At such a pivotal moment in American history, we need reporters on the ground. Thanks to your donation, we can continue to send journalists to report both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Near Read more

Perhaps the first thing to say about Iga Swiatek is that she did not deliberately dope. The report on her case makes this crystal clear. Independent laboratory testing revealed that the bottle of melatonin tablets her team identified as the culprit came from a batch contaminated with the banned substance trimetazidine, small traces of which gave rise to her positive sample.

But Tara Moore did not deliberately dope either. Not according to an independent tribunal, which concluded that the British doubles player was likely contaminated by meat consumed at a local restaurant when she tested positive for two banned substances, nandrolone and boldenone, during a tournament in Colombia in April 2022. was one of three under-21 players tested during the tournament whose samples contained boldenone, an unqualified wave for a substance found in only 0.03% of samples worldwide.

So why did Moore lose 19 months of her career, 600 ranking places and hundreds of thousands of pounds in a public battle to prove her innocence (and continues to do so, with her case set to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport next year), while Swiatek was given a one-month ban, a few weeks after he was tested in August, in a case kept secret by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)?

Another comparison can be drawn between Italian man Jannik Sinner, the world number 1 who escaped punishment after successfully arguing that he had been accidentally infected by his physiotherapist (the World Anti-Doping Agency is appealing his faultless judgment), and the low-ranking man. Stefano Battaglino, who tested positive for the same drug as Sinner clostebol, and made a similar argument in his defense. Battaglino received a four-year ban.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner was acquitted of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal ( Getty Images )

Each case is nuanced and no two cases are the same, but perhaps the most glaring point of difference when reviewing these verdicts is that Sinner and Swiatek had the resources to quickly and effectively mount legal challenges to defend themselves, while Moore and Battaglino did not.

The expensively assembled lawyers for five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek and two-time Slam winner Sinner successfully appealed their mandatory provisional suspensions within ten days of first being informed of their test results, meaning the cases did not have to be made public .

Both players then went out of their way to explain the circumstances surrounding their infection. Sinner produced a detailed account of a cut on his physio finger and lesions on his massaged feet to explain how clostebol had entered his body. Swiatek had her medications and supplements tested in laboratories to identify the source of contamination.

Like most players, Moore was not well equipped: he returned the ITIA's fire with the equivalent of a wooden racket. Admittedly, her case was more complex, with the challenge of trying to prove exactly when and where she had eaten contaminated meat in the Colombian capital Botafogo. Yet her case still took an extremely long time to be heard, and it put her in financial jeopardy.

I'm hundreds of thousands of pounds in debt, Moore told The times earlier this year. Every time I play, it's not just about winning or losing, it's also about: Can I pay this off? And I know I have a long fight ahead of me.

open image in gallery Tara Moore opened up the fight to clear her name ( Zac Goodwin/PA )

After the Swiatek case became public this week, German player Eva Lys tweeted: What about players who ate contaminated meat in South America? Why didn't @TaraMoore92 get a one month suspension? I'm slowly starting to think that not everyone gets an equal process. There are many lower ranked players who do not get the same treatment as higher ranked players. I'm not saying that someone is/or isn't innocent. I say that everyone deserves equal opportunities.

Another difference between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' of tennis was that Battaglino was using a physio provided by the event he was attending when he tested positive for clostebol. So while Sinner was able to identify not only the physiotherapist on his personal team, but also the offending product used, Battaglino's attempts to contact the event physio were in vain. Without physical evidence, he lost his fight.

As Novak Djokovic said in August following the Sinner case: As I understood, his case was approved at the time it was actually announced. But I think five or six months have passed since the news was delivered to him and his team. So I understand the feelings of many players who wonder if they are being treated the same way.

Many players, without naming any of them (I'm sure you already know who these players are), have had almost the same cases, where they did not have the same outcome, and now the question is whether it is a case of the funds, or a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that would handle his or her case more efficiently.

I don't know, is that so or not? I feel like collectively we need to explore more on how to standardize everything so that every player, regardless of their ranking, status or profile, can get the same kind of treatment.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic, left, spoke out in defense of players who feel they are treated differently from the stars ( Getty Images )

It is right that Sinner and Swiatek were able to defend themselves quickly and powerfully. They were even able to maintain control of their own narratives, with carefully crafted statements released alongside the ITIA judgment. But it is worrying that players further down the food chain, involved in complex cases, are lagging behind. When Moore received her test results, she had no idea what to do. I've always known the truth, but it's incredibly scary. There is no manual.

If contamination is so plausible, then perhaps it should be. Not everyone can be armed with the same legal firepower as the world's best players, but their high-profile cases have shed light on the inequality at the heart of tennis' legal system, a system capable of harming the athletes it claims to serve.