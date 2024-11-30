Sports
India will draw with China in Group A
The Indian table tennis team has been drawn into Group A along with China, Australia and the US for the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, which starts on Sunday in Chengdu, China.
With the WTT season now complete, the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, which will take place from December 1 to 8, offers a final chance for the world's best table tennis players to claim silverware this year.
After its successful inaugural season in 2023, the tournament is back with its unique format and will undoubtedly keep fans and players on the edge of their seats.
The young Indian team wants to make a mark
The Indian team announced a few days ago that it will not include big names like Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal.
The selectors earlier preferred a young team consisting of promising youngsters from the Indian table tennis circuit.
Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Poymantee Baisya will lead the team, while Jeet Chandra, Snehit Suravajjula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Pritha Vartikar and Sayali Wani will also be present.
Poymantee and Snehit also featured in the first edition of the Mixed Team World Cup.
The Indian team is seeded seventh in the tournament and faces a tough challenge in Group A, which also includes China.
As expected, China is the leader, followed by Japan, South Korea and France.
China will be led by the No. 1 men's singles player in the world Wang Chuqin and top lady singles player Sun Yingsha. The team will also include Lin Shidong and Wang Manyu, the world's No. 2 paddlers in their respective categories.
Japan and France send an inexperienced team, like India, and it therefore presents a new set of challenges for the teams, although China are big favorites to defend their title.
The other competing teams are Chinese Taipei, Sweden, Egypt, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Romania, Singapore, Canada, USA and Poland.
Format of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup
A total of 16 teams participate in the competition, divided into four groups of four each.
Under a round-robin format, the top two teams from each group qualify for the second round-robin stage, where the eight teams face each other, and the top four qualify for the semi-finals.
The unique mixed-team format was a success last year and will continue to be followed this year.
Each match starts with a mixed doubles draw, followed by two singles matches, first a women's singles, followed by a men's singles.
If necessary, women's and men's doubles matches will take place, and the order will be determined by the captains of the lower-ranked team.
Each tie, whether singles or doubles, is played over a maximum of three matches, meaning each match ends with a score of 30 or 21.
The first team to win a total of eight matches will claim victory in the team match.
The tournament with its unique format and pool of young talented players promises to be one of excitement and thrills, and it remains to be seen if there is a team that can stop the Chinese train.
