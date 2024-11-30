Sports
Rattlers narrowly beat Bulldogs
Florida A&M Football ended its season winning streak with a win.
The Ratters defeated Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent Alabama A&M 28-20 on Friday at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson completed 19 of 26 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. FAMU running backs Kelvin Dean Jr. and Bo Summersett each added 74 rushing yards.
FAMU finishes the 2024 season 7-5 with a 5-3 SWAC record under first-year head coach James Colzie III.
FAMU vs Alabama A&M score updates
FAMU Football Highlights vs Alabama A&M
FAMU is still ahead of Alabama A&M in the fourth quarter
It's close in Tallahassee.
FAMU leads only by possession in the fourth quarter.
Alabama A&M quarterback Xavier Lankford found receiver Barry White for an 18-yard touchdown.
4Q |14:01 | FAMU 28, Alabama A&M 20
FAMU football vs Alabama A&M: Bulldogs show signs of life
Alabama A&M didn't go into halftime without scoring.
The Bulldogs gradually moved downfield before Brown recovered Donovan Eaglin for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
FAMU goes into halftime defeating Alabama A&M 232-207.
The big difference is also that FAMU only committed three penalties for 32 yards. Alabama A&M has 10 flags for 102 yards.
FAMU football records back-to-back interceptions
The Rattlers put pressure on Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown.
On back-to-back drives, Brown threw interceptions to FAMU defenders TJ Huggins and Deco Wilson.
Brown has completed nine of 17 passes for 90 yards and two interceptions.
2Q | 2:55 | FAMU 21, Alabama A&M 6
FAMU football is taking advantage of Alabama A&M's undisciplined play
The Rattlers take what the Bulldogs give them.
Alabama A&M committed five penalties for 62 yards. The flags have pushed the Rattlers into favorable field position.
FAMU last scored on a six-yard pass from Daniel Richardson to Koby Gross.
1Q | 5:13 | FAMU 14, Alabama A&M 3
FAMU football strikes first and quickly against Alabama A&M
Two plays were all FAMU needed to reach the end zone for the first score of the game.
The Rattlers opened with a jet sweep to receiver Goldie Lawrence, who went 35 yards. Then running back Thad Franklin broke free for a 25-yard touchdown.
1Q | 13:05 | FAMU 7, Alabama A&M 0
FAMU Football vs Alabama A&M: Team Threads
FAMU: White helmet, green jerseys, green pants
Alabama A&M: White helmets, white jerseys, maroon pants
FAMU football vs. Alabama A&M: Early updates
Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy
Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M start time today
- Date:Friday November 29
- Time:4:00 PM ET
- Location:Bragg Memorial Stadium (Tallahassee, Florida)
What channel is the Florida A&M vs Alabama A&M game on today?
- TV channel:Not on traditional television.
- Streaming:ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M can be seen exclusively onESPN+in Week 14 of the 2024 college football season. It will not air on traditional television.
The Rattlers are led by quarterback Daniel Richardson, a graduate student who transferred from Florida Atlantic and is second in the SWAC with 2,469 passing yards and first with 21 touchdowns. FAMU had seven preseason All-SWAC selections: offensive lineman Ashton Grable, defensive backs Kendall Bohler and Deco Wilson and kicker Cameron Gillis on the first team, and running back Kelvin Dean, receiver Jamari Gassett and defensive lineman Allen Smith on the second team.
The Bulldogs are led by running back Donovan Eagin, who is second in the SWAC with 897 rushing yards and third with nine touchdowns. Receiver Keenan Hambrick is third with 722 receiving yards and is fourth with five touchdowns.
FAMU vs. Alabama A&M History
- Series record:FAMU leads, 16-2
- FAMU's latest win:November 4, 2023 (42-28)
Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU 48, AAMU 38
“Alabama A&M has a legitimate chance to win as they hang on to a three-game winning streak and a 4-1 record in road games. But the Rattlers will compete fiercely to ensure that doesn't happen as they try to start a new home win.” this Friday.”
Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M betting odds
As of Wednesday, there were no more lines or oddsBetMGM.
FAMU vs Alabama A&M injury updates
Neither team had any injuries to report.
FAMU vs. Bethune-Cookman weather updates
Weather.compredicting a high of 58 degrees with cloudy skies in Tallahassee today. Winds are expected to blow from the north at speeds of 5 to 10 km/h. There is a 50% chance of rain in the morning, which is expected to decrease during the day.
2024 Florida A&M Football Schedule
* – SWAC game
2024 Alabama A&M Football Schedule
- August 31: at Auburn (L 73-3)
- September 7: vs. Kentucky State (W 49-7)
- September 14: vs. Georgetown (Ky.) (W 24-16)
- September 21: at Austin Peay (L 59-16)
- September 28: Open (rained out by Hurricane Helene)
- October 5: at Jackson State* (L 45-38)
- October 12: vs. Bethune-Cookman* (W 56-12)
- October 19: Opened
- October 26: vs. Alabama State* at Birmingham (L 27-19)
- November 2: vs. South* (L 25-20)
- November 9: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff* (W 52-24)
- November 14: vs. Grambling State* (W 22-17)
- November 23: at Mississippi Valley State* (W 49-35)
- November 29: at Florida A&M*, 4 p.m
- File: 6-5 (4-3 in SWAC)
* – SWAC game
Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
