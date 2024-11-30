Ludhiana canoeist has national para gold in his pocket

City-based Shubham Wadhwa, a 28-year-old para table tennis player, has once again proved his mettle by winning gold in the men's singles class 3 category at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, held from 26 -November 28. Shubham Wadhwa showed exceptional skills and dominated every match with clean 3-0 wins. (HT photo)

Wadhwa showed exceptional skill and dominated every match with clean 3-0 wins. He defeated a paddler from Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals, from Gujarat in the semi-finals and Rajasthan in the final to claim the top spot in a tournament featuring 18 talented players from across the country.

Wadhwa, a computer science student from Lovely Professional University (LPU), trains at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Despite his growing list of accolades, support from the state government remains absent.

The Act Humane Foundation has been my backbone, funding my equipment and travel. Without their help, it would have been impossible to compete at this level, Wadhwa said, highlighting the lack of recognition and rewards from the state for his achievements.

The year 2024 was remarkable for Wadhwa. He won three gold medals at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Championship in March, took gold in the mixed doubles at the ITTF Fa40 Thailand Para Open in July and took gold again at the Khelo India Para Games last December. He also added two silver medals in singles and doubles at the Uganda Para-Badminton International to his tally.

Wadhwa's journey began after suffering a spinal cord injury due to a road accident in 2016, which left him temporarily paralyzed.

During his recovery, he explored sports, found his passion in table tennis and claimed his first gold at the national level in 2022. In addition to his sporting achievements, Wadhwa has been a voice for change and served as a district icon for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to promote voting rights among PWD voters during the Lok Sabha elections.

Looking ahead, Wadhwa is preparing for another national championship in February 2025, and international tournaments in Italy and Spain in March next year.