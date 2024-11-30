'Keep politics and cricket separate': PCB chairman says Pakistan is all set to host Champions Trophy – Sports





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday emphasized that politics and cricket should be kept separate, adding that preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament had been completed. The tournament, which was scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, has become embroiled in a dispute, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing political and security concerns, despite guarantees from all member boards regarding the safety arrangements and the provisional competition schedule. An online meeting called by the ICC on Friday to resolve the issue and announce the match schedule lasted only 15 minutes due to the uncompromising attitude of both the PCB and BCCI. The PCB has made it clear that it will not accept a hybrid model for the event, under which all India's matches would be played outside Pakistan. On the other hand, the BCCI is lobbying for the hybrid model, and if the PCB refuses, the next step is to push for the Champions Trophy to be moved to another country. In one after on We must keep cricket and politics separate, the PCB chairman said. Naqvi, who is also the Home Minister, said: Pakistan is a peaceful country and the people of Pakistan love the game of cricket. Cricket fans are looking forward to the big league of [the] Champions Trophy. Pakistan is all set to host the Champions Trophy tournament, he said, adding that the stadiums have been upgraded and security arrangements have been finalized. All countries will have state guest protocol and security. Naqvi said it was an honor to host the Champions Trophy tournament and Pakstan would welcome every team with open hearts. Speaking to the media later in Dubai, he said the cricket boards were trying to come up with a win-win solution. Asked about reports of Pakistan opting for a hybrid model, he said: We will do what is best for cricket. If any formula is chosen, not the hybrid formulas, but if new formulas are devised, it will certainly be on the basis of equality. He said that a one-sided state of affairs cannot continue if Pakistan plays India, but not the other way around. Naqvi said he called for the matter to be decided once and for all amid the current discussions.

