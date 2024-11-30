High school football scores in Akron, Ohio, OHSAA state semifinals





And then there was one more. Only Archbishop Hoban remains among the Akron-area teams as the 2024 Ohio high school football season entered the state semifinals. TheKnights (12-2) faced Avon (14-0) on Friday in a Division II game at the University of Akron. Scroll below for Friday night's full statewide scoreboard. Greater Akron High School Football Playoff Scores – Friday, November 29 Division II OHSAA Football State Playoff State Semifinals Results – Friday, November 29 Division I St. Edward 7, Olentangy Freedom 21 | END | Story

Cincinnati Moeller 49, Centerville 10 | END | Story OHSAA football state finals schedule:Ohio high school football OHSAA state championship schedule | State finals playing times Division II Large walnut 24, Cincinnati Anderson 28 | END | Story Division III Youngstown Ursuline 6, Toledo Central Catholic 7 | END

Columbus Watterson 56, London 21 | END | Story Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network Division IV Sandusky Perkins 13, Glenville 11 | END

Cincinnati Taft 20, Indian Valley 29 | END | Story Division V Liberty Center 48, South Range 14 | END

Ironton 63, West Liberty-Salem 21 | END Division VI Kirtland 41, Galion Northmor 7 | END

Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6 | END Division VII Danville 22, Hillsdale 25 | END | Story

Marion Local 41, Columbus Grove 6 | END Hoban vs Avon football state semi-final box score AVON 35, HOBAN 10 Division II semifinals

Hoban – 0 – 3 – 0 – 7 10

Evening – 7 – 7 – 7 – 14 35

A Kaufmann 1 run (Warrick kick)

Kaufmann 1 run (Warrick kick) A Wendell5 run (Warrick kick)

Wendell5 run (Warrick kick) H FG Hammel25

FG Hammel25 A Smith 22-run (Warrick kick)

Smith 22-run (Warrick kick) A Smith 3-run (Warrickkick)

Smith 3-run (Warrickkick) H Feister20 run (Mummel kick)

Feister20 run (Mummel kick) A Smith 6-run (Warrickkick)

Smith 6-run (Warrickkick) TEAM STATISTICS

H A

First downs 14 21

14 21 Rushes yards 30-172 32-171

30-172 32-171 Comp-Att-Int 9-21-1 14-24-1

9-21-1 14-24-1 Passing yards 77 184

77 184 Fommels lost 1 1

1 1 Sanctions-Yards 13-85 1-5

13-85 1-5 Total yards 246 355

2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season. Can. Moeller (9-1) Avon (10-0) Walsh Jesuit (10-0) Hoban (8-2) Mentor (10-0) Can. Anderson (10-0) Massillon (8-2) Colonel Watterson (10-0) Medina Hoogland (10-0) Kirtland (10-0) OHSAA Football Playoffs:Walsh Jesuit bows out for Hoban in the OHSAA regional football final for the second year in a row OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there.

10 QBs to Watch | 10 RBs to Watch | 10 WRs/TEs to Watch | 10 OL to watch | 10DL to watch | 10 specialists to keep an eye on | 10 Two-Way Players to Watch | £10 to watch | 10 DBs to watch College Football Recruiting: Ranking the top 20 high school prospects in Greater Akron/Canton

Ranking the top 20 high school prospects in Greater Akron/Canton Area ranking: What were the top Akron-area teams heading into the OHSAA playoffs? Here are our rankings

Looking back at Weeks 1-14 of high school football in the Akron area If you missed any of our previous coverage this season, you can find it here: Akron Area Football Week 14: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 14 Akron Area Football Week 13: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 13 Akron Area Football Week 12:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 12 Akron Area Football Week 11: High School Football Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in week 11 Akron Area Football Week 10: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10 Akron Area Football Week 9: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9 Akron Area Football Week 8: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 8 Akron Area Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7 Akron Area Football Week 6: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 6 Akron Area Football Week 5: High School Football Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in week 5 Akron Area Football Week 4: High School Football Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in week 4 Akron Area Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3 Akron Area Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2 Akron area Football week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1 Akron area Football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024

