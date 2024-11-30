Sports
Australia's best celebrated at the Paralympian Of The Year Awards
Two-sport gold medalist Lauren Parker was crowned Australia's Paralympian of the Year at a stunning gala ceremony at RACV Resorts Royal Pines on the Gold Coast on Saturday evening.
Parker's victory completes a defining chapter in the careers of superstar athletes, highlighted by her emotional victory in the PTWC women's triathlon at the Paris Paralympic Games.
The 35-year-old then achieved the rare feat of becoming champion in two sports at one Games when she won the gold medal in the women's H1-4 road race and added a silver medal in the women's H1-3 road time trial.
Parker received the prestigious award from the Commander-in-Chief of the Paralympic Games, Her Excellency Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of Australia. It was the culmination of a celebration of the outstanding performances of the Australian Paralympic teams at Paris 2024, where the team won 63 medals, including 18 gold, to finish in the top 10 in the world.
Swimmer Alexa Leary, rowing couple Nikki Ayers and Jed Altschwager, runner James Turner and table tennis coach Maggie Meng were among others taking home prizes at the Paralympian of the Year Awards.
In addition, the ultimate recognition was awarded to five major contributors to the Paralympic movement with promotion to the Australian Paralympic Hall of Fame (see inductees below).
The evening was hosted by Nick McArdle and Katrina Webb, who were part of Nine's broadcast team covering the Paris Paralympic Games.
In her welcome speech, Alison Creagh AM CSC, President of the Paralympic Games Australia, said:
Over eleven days of competition in Paris, our athletes showed the world what Australian Paralympians are made of. During the flagship event they delivered performances to prove once again that Australia is home to some of the very best para-athletes in the world.
They faced an enormous challenge. Australia has competed in every Paralympic Games since the first in 1960, and since 1992 we have never finished outside the top ten in the world at medal level. Against the backdrop of rapidly improving global standards in parasport, it is fair to say that this record was under threat. Yet our incredible 2024 Australian Paralympic team rose to the occasion.
They used the power of their preparation, their commitment and their resilience to reach their peak. Finishing ninth on the medal table in the current climate is an achievement that everyone involved in this team can be extremely proud of.
For our Paralympians, winning medals is only part of a bigger picture. The true power of Paralympic sport lies in its ability to transform lives, challenge stereotypes about disability and promote a culture of diversity and inclusivity. It inspires not just people with disabilities, but all Australians to push the boundaries of what we can achieve in our own lives.
Our athletes are rightly praised for their sporting achievements, but they are also revered because they challenge us to be better, to always aim higher.
The 2024 Australian Paralympic team has made its mark. They have built on the proud legacies of those who came before them and created new legacies of their own. Their achievements will be celebrated for many years to come.
Paralympics Australia also recognized the strong support of its event partners, including Experience Gold Coast, RACV Royal Pines Resort and McWilliams Wines.
Winners of the 2024 Australian Paralympian of the Year:
Paralympian of the Year: Lauren Parker – Paratriathlon / Paracycling
Team of the Year: Nikki Ayers & Jed Altschwager – (PR3 Mixed Double Sculls, Para Rowing)
Rookie of the Year: Alexa Leary – Para Swimming
Coach of the Year: Maggie Meng – Para Table Tennis
Male Athlete of the Year: James Turner – Para-athletics
Athlete of the Year: Lauren Parker – Paratriathlon / Paracycling
Uncle Kevin Coombs Spirit of the Games Award: Grant Scooter Patterson
Paralympics Australia Presidents Award: Boccia Australia High Performance Program
Australian Paralympic medal: Tim Matthews
Australian Paralympic Hall of Fame Inductees: Anne Brunell, Elizabeth Edmondson, David Gould, Greg Hartung, Gary Hooper
By: Tim Mannion, Australia Paralympics
Published: November 30, 2024
