'Cricket must win': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi hints at hybrid model for Champions Trophy | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its willingness to accept the 'Hybrid' model for the Championship trophy 2025 . This represents a shift from the previous boycott threat. The PCB The condition is that the same model is applied ICC events planned in India until 2031.

The information, initially revealed by a PCB source in Karachi, was later confirmed by the PCB head Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai. The Champions Trophy is scheduled for February-March next year. India has raised security concerns over travel to Pakistan.

“I don't want to comment too much because that could spoil things. We have given our position (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The aim is to ensure a win-win situation for everyone Naqvi said. told reporters.

Addressing the media, Naqvi emphasized the importance of a mutually beneficial solution. He emphasized the need for cricket to be given priority, with respect for all parties involved.

“Cricket has to win, that's the most important thing, but with respect for everyone. We're going to do what's best for cricket. Whatever format we choose, it would be on an equal footing.”

“Pakistan's pride is the most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins, but Pakistan's pride also remains intact.”

The PCB's adoption of the 'Hybrid' model marks a departure from its original position. Earlier, the PCB had threatened to boycott the tournament if India's request for a neutral venue was granted.

Naqvi remained non-committal when questioned about Pakistan's agreement to the current arrangement. His response was, “Let's see what happens.”

He reiterated his commitment to an equitable system, emphasizing reciprocity in travel arrangements between India and Pakistan.

“My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It should not be the case that we travel to India and they do not come to our country. The idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms.”

India will host three ICC men's events between now and 2031. These include the 2026 T20 World Cup (along with Sri Lanka), the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup (along with Bangladesh).

With Bangladesh and Sri Lanka hosting two major events together, Pakistan could avoid traveling to India. The 2029 Champions Trophy, held entirely in India, could be a bone of contention.

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India, could also be a potential point of contention.

The ICC board is expected to consider Pakistan's demands in the coming days. A resolution on the Champions Trophy is expected.

The ICC board met briefly on Friday but failed to reach an agreement. The ICC then gave the PCB an ultimatum: accept the hybrid model or be excluded from the tournament.

This stalemate has delayed the announcement of the tournament schedule.

