



In August, head coach Tony Elliott entrusted second-year quarterback Anthony Colandrea with the next three years of the Virginia Cavaliers football program. What we saw from the Florida native in eight games in 2023 was promising: explosive, off-script play with an unusual tendency to use his legs when the play broke down. That's something Virginia hasn't seen from a first-year under center since maybe Jameel Sewell in 2006. For the most part, Colandrea lived up to hype weeks one through six this season, carrying the Cavaliers to a 4-1 record with the only blemish being another multi-pick matchup against Maryland. The night game in Winston-Salem was undoubtedly his best performance of 2024 and made Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitching's decision to go with Colandrea seem justified. But the one-liners that broadcasters recited ad nauseam about Colandrea's highlights have lost their luster as the season has progressed. The truth is, Colandrea is simply not the quarterback he once was. The off-the-cuff plays where the pocket would move, and he would hit a tailback on a wheel route for over 40 yards. The improvisation skills with which the young actor won his leading role now ensure that he screams in seemingly every series. 39 bags will do that to you. It is unknown at whom exactly the finger should be pointed. Was it the play call? The offensive line? Does the receiving core lack a real intermediate option? Or is it just Colandrea's confidence? Louisville and North Carolina will be the games he wants back, but the Hoos have played three top-12 teams in the last five weeks. Any lower league signal caller will have a tough time when faced with those sevens up front. So that brings us to the question at hand. Should Colandrea be the man in Blacksburg tomorrow? If you had known Virginia's record at the beginning of the season going into rivalry week and the strength of the schedule for the second half, I think the expectations would be to stick with whoever made the first eleven games under center. Most wins in the Tony Elliott era and a shot at postseason play for the first time since 2019? Sign me up. The time to start Tony Muskett has come and gone. If transferring Monmouth this weekend was the right choice, at least some photos from last weekend against SMU would have been necessary. Muskett has been used in three games this year in garbage time and in port higher The expectations for the graduate student in a tough environment, in a game of this magnitude, are completely unfair. The technical staff obviously still has all the confidence in the world in Colandrea and sees 2024 as an investment in the future of the program. A win in Blacksburg over Thanksgiving weekend with Colandrea as QB1 sends the program into the postseason and beyond with significant momentum, much more momentum than even a win with Muskett, who won't be on any depth chart as the starter next fall. Will the stars stand over a cold Lane Stadium in primetime? Both Commonwealth Cup contenders are beaten and broken in the backfield. Those who make fewer mistakes on Saturday will receive a few more weeks of training and a ticket to a place much colder than Virginia at the end of December.

