Happy to see Nadal play: Patrick McEnroe, president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame

November 19 will forever be etched as a bittersweet day in tennis history. One of the all-time legends says goodbye on the pitch in front of the home fans in Malaga. Even though he couldn't get a win, the tennis world will remember him as the boy who played every point like his life depended on it.

Rafael Nadal played his last professional tennis match in a Davis Cup match against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the quarter-final of the Davis Cup Final 8, where the 22-time Grand Slam winner was defeated in straight sets.

Ten days after Nadal's retirement PBS NewI caught up with Patrick McEnroe, president of the International Tennis Hall of Famewho shared his memories of the boy from Mallorca.

We were all lucky to see him – that's how McEnroe described the Spaniard's legendary career.

Often known for his fierce attitude on the court, which made him perhaps the most intense competitor in tennis history, McEnroe delved into Nadal's personality off the court, where he was simply someone who loved to talk about tennis.

I think it was his behavior off the field and the fact that he was so humble. When he talked about his game, and the moment, you really felt that what he said was so true when he talked about wanting to be in the fight. He wanted to work hard. It wasn't just about the wins and losses, McEnroe said.

What kept Nadal grounded?

McEnroe said Uncle Tonis' guidance from an early age was crucial in shaping Nadal's personality, which extended off the court. A family man at heart, it was Tonis' pearls of wisdom that kept Nadal's feet on the ground despite reaching such great heights.

Rafael Nadal of Spain is watched by his coach Toni Nadal as he practices his serve ahead of the 2012 Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena on January 14, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo credit: Getty Images Rafael Nadal of Spain is watched by his coach Toni Nadal as he practices his serve ahead of the 2012 Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena on January 14, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo credit: Getty Images

He made it more about being a sportsman and being disciplined as a player, but also as a person. And that's what made him so popular, not just because of what he did on the field, but because of who he was as a person on and off the field, McEnroe said.

What made Nadal special?

McEnroe reminisced about some of the best moments of Nadal's career and elaborated on Nadal's strengths, such as his slingshot forehand, two-handed backhand and excellent volleying abilities.

He also became a great all-court player. Remember, he won two Wimbledon titles, including that epic final when he won his first Wimbledon, beating Federer in what many consider the greatest match ever played.

Roger Federer of Switzerland congratulates Rafael Nadal of Spain on winning the championship trophy during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2008 in London, England. | Photo credit: Getty Images Roger Federer of Switzerland congratulates Rafael Nadal of Spain on winning the championship trophy during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2008 in London, England. | Photo credit: Getty Images

Part of the Big Three

Nadal, together with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, formed the Big Three that dominated the tennis world. With Federer already retiring in 2022, Djokovic is the only remaining player of the legendary trio. And for McEnroe, it's unlikely the tennis world will ever see anything like the rivalry between the Big Three again.

Federer set the bar. Then Nadal was there with him. And then Djokovic, who was number three behind those big two for a long time, kept creeping up, eventually surpassing them all with 24 Majors.

FILE – From left to right, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal attend a training session ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at O2 in London, Thursday, September 22, 2022. | Photo credit: AP

Now, the only regret I think Nadal probably has is Stephanie, which he will never admit but missed a lot of Majors due to injury. And he played with so much intensity, so much physicality, that when we first saw him, we thought this kid wouldn't play until he was in his late 20s. Of course, he ended up playing until his mid-30s.

But I think his dynamic playing style and the ferocity with which he played eventually caught up to him, but it was still remarkable to see that both Federer and now Djokovic have been able to play at a high level into their mid-30s. .

(excerpts from PBS News interview with Patrick McEnroe, president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame)