USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club





Tournament officials have announced the seedings and draws for the United States Tennis Association National 40 Hard Court Championships, scheduled for Monday, December 2 through Sunday, December 8, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive.

Two-time defending champion Mariko Fritz-Krockow (above) is the top seed in the women's singles draw. The 41-year-old Orinda resident is ranked No. 2 in the International Tennis Federation Singles 40-plus rankings.

Former singles champion Henry Choi (above) of Vancouver, Canada is ranked No. 1 in the men's singles draw. The 43-year-old Choi captured the men's singles title in 2022, falling to Matthew Hane of Daniel Island, S.C., in last year's singles final 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3). Choi is ranked number 1 in the ITF Singles 40-plus rankings.

One player to watch in the women's singles draw is unseeded Ros Nideffer of San Tan Valley, Ariz. A former WTA touring professional, Nideffer reached the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 1988 and 1989. She also won the French Open doubles title in 1981 and 1983. Nideffer achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 15 in the world in 1990 .

The 64-year-old Nideffer won the title in the hard court singles for over-40s in 2009. She was also a six-time singles champion (2012, 2014-2018) in the over-50s division and a two-time singles champion (2021). , 2022) in the 60 and older division at the annual USTA Senior Womens Hard Court Championships played in May at La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.

To view the full list of seeded players for each tournament division, clickhere.

Choi received a first-round bye and will play his second-round match on Tuesday, December 3 at 9:30 a.m. against the winner of a first-round match between Peter Karlen of Mill Valley and Rikki Papa of Toronto, Canada.

Fritz-Krockow also received a bye in the first round. She will meet unseeded Carla Zarbo of Chula Vista in her opening match at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3. To view the tournament draws for each division, clickhere.

Start times for each day of the tournament are 10:30am on Monday, December 2; Tuesday, December 3, 8 a.m.; Wednesday, December 4 and Thursday, December 5, 9 a.m.; Friday, December 6, 8 a.m.; Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 at 9:00 am

La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club welcomes tennis spectators to the tournament with free admission. On-site parking is available for a small fee.

Also on the agenda are the USTA National Father/Son and Grandfather/Grandson Hard Court Doubles Championships beginning Friday, December 6 with matches concluding on Sunday, December 8. The Father/Son Championship has been held continuously at La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club since 1959, attracting the best father and son tennis teams in the country.

USTA gold, silver and bronze balls are awarded to first, second and third place finishes in all events.

The USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships are part of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Masters Tour. The newly renamed Masters Tour, formerly known as the ITF Seniors Tour, includes individual and team singles, doubles and mixed doubles events at various levels for each five-year age increase from 30-plus to 90-plus. Approximately 27,500 players between the ages of 30 and 90 participate in Masters Tour events each year.

Designated by Tennis Resorts Online as one of the Top 100 Tennis Resorts in the World, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club got its start in 1942, when it hosted its first major tournament, the Pacific Coast Men's Doubles Championship.

