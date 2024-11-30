



A two-car crash in Morris County on Thanksgiving night claimed the life of a former standout hockey player at Roxbury High School. Gavin Baroah19, of the Ledgewood section of Roxbury Township, was killed Thursday evening in a crash at the intersection of the Morris and Sussex Turnpikes, officials with the Morris County Prosecutors Office confirmed Saturday. The Roxbury hockey community today learned of the passing of a friend, teammate and captain: Gavin Barooah 2005-2024, Roxbury High School Gael's hockey programmes booster association posted on its Instagram account on Friday. To our extended hockey family, let us honor Gavin's memory. Police were called to the intersection of the Morris and Sussex Turnpikes in Randolph at 8 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crash, officials with the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. Officials said two cars collided and the driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There were no passengers in either vehicle, officials said. Baroah was a former captain and standout player on the Roxbury High varsity hockey team. He was a two-time All-Haas Division honoree, a second-team All-Haas Division defenseman in the MCSSIHL for Roxbury as a senior in 2023-2024 and a first-team All-Haas defenseman as a junior the year before. He totaled 19 goals and 20 assists during his high school career, including 11 as a junior. Our journalism needs your support. Subscribe today NJ.com. NJ Advance Media staff writer Brian Bobal contributed to this report. Matthew Enuco can be reached at [email protected]. To follow Mate on X

