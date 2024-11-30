Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said talks are underway with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to resolve the long-running cricket dispute with India once and for all.
After attending Pakistan's victory over India in the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai, Naqvi expressed hope that the confusion over a hybrid model for next year's ICC Champions Trophy could be resolved.
While Naqvi did not specify how this could be achieved, the PCB appears to have accepted the ICC's demand to shift the Champions Trophy matches from India to the UAE. Pakistan is the sole host for the event, which is expected to take place in February-March.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been adamant that it would not send Team India to its embattled neighbour, a practice that has been in place since 2008 following the Mumbai terror attacks involving Pakistani citizens.
“We will do what is best for cricket. Whatever formula is adopted, it will be on an equal footing,” Naqvi told reporters. “We presented our point of view; the Indians gave theirs. The aim is to achieve a win-win situation. Victory for cricket is more important,” he said. Earlier in the day, Naqvi called on Emirates Cricket Board chief Mubashir Usmani in Dubai. Usmani is also chairman of the associate members committee of the ICC.
Naqvi said the PCB was not ready to compromise on Pakistan's pride and hinted at the possibility that it could come up with a face-saving formula even if India does not visit. “The most important thing for Pakistan is its pride. Cricket must win and Pakistan must have its pride,” Naqvi said.
“It cannot be one-sided: we go to India and they don't visit us. Whatever talks are going on now, they have to settle it once and for all. Whatever happens, we will be on equal footing. ” “Not just with the Champions Trophy in mind, but for the long term,” said Naqvi.
