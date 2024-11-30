Stanford names Andrew Luck general manager of football – Stanford Cardinal





STANFORD, California. – Former Cardinal quarterback and NFL standout Andrew Luck has been named Stanford Football General Manager, Bernard Muir, director of athletics for the Cardinal, Jaquish and Kenninger, announced Saturday. Luck will oversee all aspects of the Cardinal Football program and begin immediately. “I am a product of this university, of Nerd Nation; I love this place,” Luck said. “I believe deeply in Stanford's unique approach to athletics and academics and the opportunity to help return our program to the top. Coach Taylor has taken the team in the right direction and I can't wait to work with him, the staff and the best, brightest and strongest players in the world.” One of the most transformative student-athletes in school history, Luck produced a record-breaking collegiate career while leading the Cardinal to national prominence. Luck, a 2012 graduate with a bachelor's degree in architectural design who returned to Stanford in 2023 to complete his master's degree in education, led the Cardinal to a 31-7 overall record from 2009 to 2011 after restarting the 2008 campaign designed. Luck was a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up (2010-11) and finished the 2011 season as the recipient of the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Foundation Player of the Year Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. “Andrew Luck exemplifies the Stanford student-athlete,” said Stanford President Jonathan Levin. “I am pleased that he is returning to campus to help lead our football program and ensure our student-athletes achieve excellence in the changing collegiate athletics environment.” In his new role, Luck will be tasked with overseeing the Cardinal Football program, including working with Coach Taylor on recruiting and roster management, and with athletics and university leadership on fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships , student-athlete support and stadium experience. “Andrew's credentials as a student-athlete speak for themselves, and in addition to his excellence, he also brings a deep understanding of the college football landscape and community, and an unparalleled passion for Stanford Football,” said Muir. “I couldn't think of a person better qualified to lead our football program through an ever-evolving landscape, and I am thrilled that Andrew has agreed to join our team. This change represents a very different way to operate our program and compete in an evolving college football landscape.” Luck was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft and competed for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018. Luck earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons and four total, leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (40) in 2014 and was named the league's Comeback Player of the Year in 2018. Luck's efforts in the classroom were as impressive as those of the 2011 First-Team Academic All-American and Academic All-America of the Year. He was also a three-time first-team academic honoree and a member of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society. In June 2024, Luck was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America Hall of Fame, becoming Stanford's first honoree and joining his father, Oliver, a 2000 inductee, as the organization's first father-son duo. Since retiring from the NFL, Luck and his wife Nicole, a former Cardinal gymnast who also graduated in 2012, have been consistently involved in both university and athletic department initiatives. The couple have two daughters, Lucy and Penelope.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2024/11/30/stanford-names-andrew-luck-to-football-general-manager-position The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos