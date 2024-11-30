Novak Djokovic: I can challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for Grand Slams 2025 after least profitable season





Novak Djokovic has insisted he can still compete with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz despite having the “least profitable” season of his career in 2024. The Serbian great, with 24 Grand Slams to his name, failed to win a major for the first time since 2017, although he did win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. As a result, some have doubted whether the 37-year-old can rediscover past glories as the last of his generation of superstars after Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal all retired. “In 2024 I didn't play much and apart from the Olympic gold and the Wimbledon final it was perhaps the least profitable season of the last ten years, with many ups and downs, problems that had to be solved even at a private level,” he said . in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport. “However, I feel that I can still play at a high level. Sinner and Alcaraz have established themselves as the two best players in the world, not to mention [Alexander] Zverev. They will all be the leading candidates to win the Slams and other titles. Wilander on what Murray will bring to Djokovic's game and how it could test their relationship Video credit: Eurosport “However, physically and mentally I am ready to play tennis again. I feel like I can challenge these guys and my experience can serve me well. “So next year I will play more tournaments and the Slams in particular will be my priority: I will do my best to win, of course if my body allows it. But I am doing well, I still have time to finish rest and analyze what I can improve to have a better season than the previous one.” Djokovic made clear his admiration for Sinner, who won the Australian Open and the US Open this year, as well as several ATP singles titles and the Davis Cup with Italy. “I remember Sinner when he was 14 or 15 years old and even then we talked about him: you could see that he would have a great career because he already had the right mentality and the right concentration,” Djokovic said. “It doesn't surprise me to see him at this level today, after watching him closely all these years, observing his way of playing and structuring himself. Moreover, I like Jannik because he always wants to improve.” 'One of the best feelings' – Sinner enjoys repeat Davis Cup success for Italy Video credit: SNTV When asked what advice he would give the world number 1, Djokovic added: “It seems to me that he will do well even without my advice. However, it is one thing to win the first two Slams and become number one. remain at this level for years to come. “To do this, you first need to surround yourself with a competent team that you can trust. Then there is the need for the right balance between professional and private life. “But after all, we are all different in an individual sport. So what works for me isn't necessarily good for him. “It seems to me that Jannik has understood what he needs. The next goal will be to find the right formula to invest the best in his body, to avoid injuries, to stay healthy, motivated and above all passionate about tennis. “ Finally, Djokovic stated his intention to continue playing until he can no longer compete with the very best. “I want to continue writing the history of this sport, even though I still consider myself a student,” he said. “Tennis has given me so much and I feel fortunate to continue competing at the highest level. “As long as I can stay at the top, I'll keep playing.” Stream top tennis action, including the 2025 Australian Open, live and on-demand discovery+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/novak-djokovic-jannik-sinner-carlos-alcaraz-grand-slams-2025-least-profitable-season_sto20058744/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos