Exciting showdown: Avani Tripathi and Shreya Agarwal prepare for title battle in UP State Table Tennis Championships | Lucknow News





Lucknow: Avani Tripathi from Ghaziabad overtook her city mate Yashika Tiwari 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-4 to advance to the girls' under-17 final of the UP State Table Tennis Championships underway on Saturday at the KD Singh Babu' Stadium. She will be confronted Shreya Agarwal of Agra, who defeated Anika Gupta of Ghaziabad 7-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the second semi-final on Saturday.

QF Results: Men: Sarth Mishra (Gzb) bt Arvind Choudhary (Gzb) 13-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, Kartikeya Singh (Bly) bt Subratraj Verma (Etw) 9-11, 11- 7, 11-9, 11-9, Ashutosh Kumar Singh (Lko) v Maulik Chaturvedi (Agra) 11-7, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-3 Satyam Giri Gupta (Knp) bt Sridhar Joushi (Gbn) 22-20, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8 ; Girls (U-19): Suhani Mahajan (Gzb) bt Vanya Bansal (Agra) 11-6, 11-8, 11-6, Anika Gupta (Gzb) beat Sarah Dhinghra (Gbn) 11-2, 11-2, 11 -8, Avani Tripathi (Gzb) and Swasti Chandra (Lko) 11-9, 11-8, 11-3, Disha (Gzb) bt Anokhi Keshari (Vns) 13-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6; Boys (U-17): Aryan Kumar (Prayagraj) bt Aditya Singh (Alg) 13-11, 11-6, 11-5, Yuvan Pandey (Gbn) bt Arnav Rawat (Gzb) 16-14, 11-6, 11 -7, Garv Singla (Gbn) bt Manit Bhatt (Gbn) 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, Keshav Khandelwal (Agra) and Arav Rathi (Gzb) 11-6, 3-11, 11-9, 12-10.

MMA fight at Chowk Stadium on December 1

In the first-ever Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight in Lucknow, India's top MMA fighter Rana Rudra Pratap Singh will take on Suman Das in the main event of the Combat Sports Championship (KCC) Fightnight at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Chowk Stadium on December 1. A total of 16 fighters will compete in eight categories, with each fight consisting of three rounds of five minutes each.

Double delight for KV IIM

It was double joy for Kendriya Vidyalaya IIM in the Sub-Junior Under 14 Boys and Girls Kho-Kho Championship as they won the event in both the categories at the KD Singh Babu' Stadium on Saturday. The KV girls showed sheer dominance as they defeated Bakshi Ka Talab Inter College 9-2, while in the boys' category, KV IIM emerged as champions, defeating BKT Inter College. Archit Bhagat of BKT Inter College and Srishti Verma of KV IIM were declared the best players in the boys and girls categories respectively. Lucknow District Kho-Kho Association vice-president TP Havelia presented the awards.

Sports College empty Ravindra Pal XI

Sports College defeated Ravindra Pal XI 6-0 to set up a title clash with Jaman Lal Sharma In another match of the day, Mohd Shahid XI defeated KD Singh Babu' XI by 11 0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/lucknow/exciting-showdown-avani-tripathi-and-shreya-agarwal-prepare-for-title-clash-in-up-state-table-tennis-championships/articleshow/115852131.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos