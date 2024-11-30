New Zealand vs England: Chris Woakes takes two wickets in two balls as tourists aim for victory in first Test | Cricket news

England are closing in on victory over New Zealand in the first Test after Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Harry Brook played on a dominant day three for the tourists in Christchurch.

The Black Caps are 155-6, leading by just four, with Woakes (3-39) bagging the key wicket of Kane Williamson (61) lbw and then taking the next ball from Tom Blundell (0), a double blow that Brook later described as “a dagger to the heart of New Zealand”.

Woakes' colleague Carse claimed 3-22, taking his wicket tally in the match to seven and putting England well on course for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Previously, Brook (171) – dropped for the fifth time after four postponements on day two – and Ben Stokes (80) – who registered his best Test score since the 2023 Ashes – plus dashing lower-order cameos from Gus Atkinson (48 off 36 ). ) and Carse (33 no. off 24) pumped England from an overnight 319-5 to 499 all out, a first-innings lead of 151.

Score Summary – New Zealand vs England, First Test New Zealand 348 all out in first innings (93 overs): Kane Williamson (93), Glenn Phillips (58 no); Brydon Carse (4-64), Shoaib Bashir (4-69) England 499 all out in first innings (103 overs): Harry Brook (171), Ben Stokes (80), Ollie Pope (77); Matt Henry (4-84), Nathan Smith (3-141) New Zealand 155-6 in second innings (49 overs): Kane Williamson (61), Daryl Mitchell (31 no); Brydon Carse (3-22), Chris Woakes (3-39)

Williamson registered back-to-back half-centuries in the first Test before falling lbw against Woakes





Carse then removed Devon Conway (8) and Rachin Ravindra (24) after Woakes – who was largely ineffective in New Zealand's first dig, scoring just one with the bat – took Tom Latham (1) for his first wicket of the match.

Williamson, who assisted his 93 first over and passed 9,000 runs in Tests, and Daryl Mitchell (31 no) held New Zealand steady with a partnership of 69, only for Woakes' double strike and Carse's lbw dismissal of Glenn Phillips (19 ) to keep England bang on top.

Latham's men have much of this to themselves to blame, even allowing for Brook's brilliance and England's good bowling, with eight catches and the hosts also gifting wickets with a number of loose strokes when they batted on day one .

Harry Brook on New Zealand dropping him five times: 'I've been very lucky, haven't I? Luckily I cashed. I really wanted to buy a big one, so I just kept going.”





Brook contributes surprising numbers as Stokes finds form

Brook is the third Englishman, after Joe Root and Walter Hammond, to pass 150 twice in New Zealand, having scored 183 in Wellington in 2023, while his average of 60.05 is second only to Herbert Sutcliffe (60.73) among England batters who have played at least once. 20 tests.

The Yorkshireman now has seven centuries across his first 22 Tests and is eighth with 2,000 runs in terms of innings (36).

However, Brook was spared at 18 – had Phillips clung in the gully, England would have been 77-5 – and then at 41, 72 and 106 on Friday, before being grassed again on Saturday morning, at 147, as Phillips shook his lines back in the trench.

Phillips was guilty of three of eight New Zealand drops, also spilling Carse on five at deep back point, but on day two he took a breathtaking one-handed hold at back point to remove Ollie Pope for 77 and ending a 151-run tie with Brook at 71-4.

Brook and Stokes extended their sixth-wicket partnership from 97 to 159 on day three as England put down 140 runs in the morning – Brook the aggressor as he smashed five fours and an almighty six off Tim Southee (2-85) on the roof of the pavilion skipped long.

Ben Stokes achieved his highest Test score since his Ashes century against Australia at Lord's in 2023





Carse fires with bat and ball for England

Brook's luck finally ran out when he left Matt Henry (4-84) behind to wicketkeeper Blundell, but Stokes – who scored just 53 runs in four innings in Pakistan this autumn – put on 63 and 40 with Atkinson and Carse respectively before holed out . from Hendrik.

Atkinson and Carse hit five sixes and six fours between them, with the former eyeing a fifty to go along with his 118 against Sri Lanka at Lord's in August, before picking out Phillips at deep leg off the bowling from debutant Nathan Smith (3 -141).

Brydon Carse (right) has impressed for England with the ball in Christchurch, taking seven wickets in the match





After Shoaib Bashir (5) was the last man to hit Henry to midwicket, England made an immediate impact with the new ball – Latham taking Woakes to Brook at slip in the third over and Conway hitting Carse at mid-off in the third over against a diving Atkinson. ninth.

A precarious position of 23-2 became 64-3 shortly after tea when Ravindra fell into the short-ball trap set by captain Stokes and Carse spooned it to Jacob Bethell at deep square.

When Woakes then sent Williamson and Blundell packing, England were looking at a win in three days at Hagley Oval – New Zealand were 133-5 and still 18 points behind at the time – but they will now be hoping to turn things around early on day four to polish.

England's vision – 'Woakes brought dagger to the heart of New Zealand'

England batsman Harry Brook, who was struck out five times while scoring 171:

Brook has scored seven hundreds in his first 22 Tests





“We are in a great position to go on and win the game.

“What we saw from Woakesy at the back was unbelievable. With that ball, on that pitch, it was a dagger in their hearts to get two big wickets back to back.

“With the swing he gets and the skills he has, he's so hard to face. He's always nibbling on the top of the stump and trying to prey on your front path.

“Williamson always looks so safe when he's batting, it always looks impossible to get out, so seeing the back of him energized everyone. Then to get Blundell with the next ball got everyone the fire.”

New Zealand's view: Black Caps 'hurt' through fielding errors

New Zealand sailor Matt Henry (4-84):

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry took four wickets in England's first innings





“Fielding is something we are proud of and that's the part that hurts.

'We had some really good collaborations there [with the bat]but unfortunately a few wickets late in the day hurt us.”

England Test tour of New Zealand