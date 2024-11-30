Nadal will participate in two more tournaments after his tennis retirement | Tennis | Sport





Rafael Nadal may be done with tennis, but that doesn't mean he's done with sports. The 38-year-old brought down the curtain on one of the best tennis careers the sport has ever seen earlier this month after Spain were knocked out of the Davis Cup by the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. For many, retirement offers them a chance to put their feet up and relax, but that has never really been Nadal's style. Days later he was back in the groove (literally) and taking part in an amateur golf tournament, the Hexagonal Circuit Q-Romia de Son Servera, in his native Mallorca, where golf enjoys a lively following. Nadal, who has long had a passion for golf, finished eighth in the handicap category after scoring a 76, four strokes above par. He managed to birdie two par 5s and a par 3, helping his team, the Rafael Nadal Academy, finishing fourth overall.

With his tennis career firmly in the rear-view mirror, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is free to focus on other pursuits and is understood to be considering competing in two upcoming golf tournaments; LIV Golf Valderrama and the Acciona Open in Madrid. At best, Nadal's handicap hovers around -1.0, which is better than many professional players. Despite being a left-handed tennis player, Nadal, who cites Tiger Woods as one of his sporting idols, plays golf with his right hand. He competed in his first real tournament in 2012, when he was at the peak of his tennis skills. Since then he has had something of an on-again, off-again relationship with the sport, but he continues to play a lot in his spare time.

In 2020 he took part in the prestigious Balearic Golf Championship. Despite having to compete against some experienced professionals, he managed to finish sixth. He is also a regular at the Sant Sebasti Amateur Golf Championship, which, like the Balearic Golf Championship, is held in Mallorca. Nadal's success underlines his versatility as an athlete. His achievements in sports exemplify his adaptability and relentless competitive spirit, making him an intriguing figure beyond just tennis. Sporting prowess runs in the Nadal family. Rafael's uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, played football for Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Spain, while another uncle Toni Nadal became his long-time tennis coach.

