Team India will participate in the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in December





Chengdu [China]November 30 (ANI): Team India will participate in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 table tennis tournament in Chengdu, China from December 1 to 8, which will be led by Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar and Poymantee Baisya. With veteran campaigners such as Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran opting not to play, the season-ending ITTF Mixed Team World Cup will be an opportunity for the next generation of Indian table tennis players to prove their mettle at the international stage. The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup is in its second edition after the opening tournament was also held in Chengdu last year. Host nation China emerged as champions while India failed to progress past the first stage. The iconic Sichuan Gymnasium in Chengdu, which hosted the inaugural edition last year, will also be the venue for all ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 table tennis matches. This year's ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 format will see 16 countries compete in a three-phase affair starting with the first phase where the teams are divided into four groups. After the round-robin matches, the top two from each of the four groups will advance to the second phase, where they will form one group of eight. Teams that faced each other in the first stage will not play each other in stage two, but the results of their corresponding match from the first stage will be carried over to the second round. The remaining teams will face each other once. After the second stage ends, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, while the rest will be included in placement matches. Last year's tournament ended after the second phase with the table topper winning the title. India have been drawn in Group 1 for the first phase of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 featuring reigning champions and top seeds China, Australia and the United States of America (US). Each team consists of four men's players and an equal number of women's players. The team matches start with a mixed doubles match, followed by two singles matches: first the women's singles, then the men's. If necessary, women's and men's doubles matches will be played, with the order of the final two rubbers determined by the captain of the lower-ranked team. Each rubber, whether singles or doubles, will consist of three games. The first team to win eight matches secures the victory of the team match. The Chinese team will be the top performer in the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup. Despite missing Olympic champions Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will lead the squad, which also includes Lin Shidong and Wang Manyu, both number 2 in the world in the world table tennis rankings. India is the seventh seed for the tournament. ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 Schedule: December 1, Sunday: Stage 1: Round 1 Group Matches – from 8:30 am December 2, Monday: Stage 1: Round 2 Group Matches – from 7:30 am December 3, Tuesday: Stage 1: Round Group Matches 3 – from 7.30 am Wednesday 4 December: Phase 2: Group matches round 1 – From 10.30am Thursday 5 December: Stage 2: group matches round 2 – from 7.30am Stage 2: group matches round 3 – from 2.30pm 6 December Friday: Stage 2: group matches round 4 – 10.30am from 7 December, Saturday: Stage 2: Round 5 group matches – from 7.30am Phase 2: Round 6 group matches – from 2.30pm December 8, Sunday: Stage 3: Semi-finals – from 7.30am Stage 3: Bronze Medal Match – from 2.30pm Stage 3: Final – from 4.30pm. ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 table tennis: Teams and groups: Group 1: India, China, Australia, USA Group 2: Japan, Egypt, Germany, Poland Group 3: Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Romania, Singapore Group 4: France, Sweden , Hong Kong China, Canada. ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 table tennis: Indian teamIndian team: Jeet Chandra (men), Manush Shah (men), Snehit Suravajjula (men), Manav Thakkar (men), Poymantee Baisya (women), Yashaswini Ghorpade (women), Pritha Vartikar (women), Sayali Wani (women). (ANI)

