Tennis great Martina Navratilova slams NYT article calling women 'non-transgender women'





Former female sports greats, media figures and even a conservative lawmaker have weighed in on a recent issue Article from the New York Times for calling women “non-transgender women.” Tennis legend Martina Navratilova and other prominent people posted the piece online for its characterization, claiming the outlet should only refer to biological women as women. “NYT-you stink. We are women, NOT TRANSGENDER WOMEN. In the future, only WOMEN will suffice,” Navratilova wrote on the social media platform on Friday. The Times published an article Thursday documenting the inner turmoil of a women's volleyball team San Jose State University Spartans trying to include a transgender female player in upcoming tournament games. The attempt to get the trans player to compete has caused division, not only in the league, but also among the team members, some of whom are suing their own team. The outlet reported: “Earlier this month, a Spartans senior co-captain and assistant coach filed a lawsuit seeking to block the transgender athlete from playing in this week's Mountain West Conference tournament, claiming they Violates Title IX rights to gender equality. federally funded institutions.” NYT-you stink. We are women, not TRANSGENDER WOMEN. Only WOMEN will be enough in the future. https://t.co/xJZNJvS6O1 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 29, 2024 The co-captain was accompanied by ten female volleyball players, most of whom are on other teams playing against the Spartans. The Times described the situation as a “complicated mess” and noted that “some Spartans no longer talk to each other during practice or outside games” and added that even the head coach supporting the trans student “has stopped talking to some '. Also players off the field.” The Times reporter Juliet Macur also seemed to weigh in on the debate, as later in her piece she used the term “non-transgender women” as a way to distinguish biological women.





Martina Navratilova tore up a recent New York Times article for calling women “non-transgender women.” CameraSport via Getty Images Describing some of the science fueling the debate over whether trans women can compete in women's sports, Macur writes: “On its website, the NCAA says trans volleyball players are eligible to play if their testosterone level is less than 10 nanomoles per liter. at least four times more than what many experts say is the top of the range for non-transgender women, and within the typical range for adult men.” At other points in the piece, the reporter also referred to biological female athletes as “athletes assigned female at birth.” Frustrated social media users have trashed these controversial descriptions of women. British Olympian and activist Sharron Davies wrote: “Writing in the NYT women are now non-transgender women! Just wow! How anyone can say this is not a men's rights movement, I will never know, while women are losing their rights, their words, their safeguards, their sports, their laws against sex discrimination, I will never understand.” Anti-trans activism account “WomenAreReal” addressed the outlet on X, saying: “Hey @nytimes Don't call us non-transgender women. Just stop it. Stop using all those insulting terms for us.” The report noted other politically correct terms that trans activists have used to refer to biological women, including “birthing parent,” “uterus carrier,” “menstruator” and “vaginal presentation.” “We are WOMEN!” added to the bill. Journalist Tiffany Wong wrote: “LMAO, New York Times calls normal, healthy women non-transgender women.”





Anti-trans activism account “WomenAreReal” addressed the outlet on X, saying: “Hey @nytimes Don't call us non-transgender women. Just stop it. Stop using all those insulting terms for us.” AFP via Getty Images Conservative journalist Andy Ngo noted, “In woke ideology there are only transgender women and non-transgender women.” Even Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., trashed the outlet, saying, “The New York Times, all of them, where women are defined as non-transgender women. What bs. #HoldTheLine.” Fox News Digital reached out to The New York Times for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/30/sports/tennis-great-martina-navratilova-slams-nyt-article-referring-to-women-as-non-transgender-women/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

