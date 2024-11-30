India, PM's XI play a one-day match after washouts





India's day-night Test preparation was hampered by rain, with day one of their clash in Canberra abandoned

India will get at best one day of match practice with the pink ball for the Adelaide day-night Test after Saturday's game against the Prime Minister's XI was abandoned. If the rain clears and the ground is deemed safe, a one-day match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. India hoped to use the pink-ball game for captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to get match practice ahead of the second Test. Prime Minister's XI vs India day two session times First innings: 2:40 PM – 6:10 PM Interval: 6:10 PM – 6:40 PM Second innings: 6:40 PM – 10:10 PM Rohit missed India's first Test win of 295 runs in Perth due to the birth of his first child, while Gill was ruled out with a broken thumb suffered during pre-match catching practice. Gill had his first training session in Canberra on Friday since returning from the injury and was pleased with the result. “For the first few days I was quite down, a bit disappointed,” Gill told BCCI media. “It was my first day of training and I just wanted to get an idea of ​​how the injury reacts and if there was any shock or pain. “It actually went much better than I expected and I'm very happy with that.” India have played just four pink-ball Tests, the last in March 2022. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese poses for a photo with the Indian team // Getty Scott Boland will remain in the Prime Minister's XI despite being the likely replacement for an injured Josh Hazlewood in the second Test. The Prime Minister's XI team: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana , Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India First test: India won by 295 runs Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N) Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT Australian team (for second test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Beau Webster Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep , Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal

