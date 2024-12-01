Tesla Optimus will catch a tennis ball independently next year





Tesla Optimus' recent demonstration of his new, updated hand is already very impressive, but it was accomplished while the humanoid robot was being teleoperated. But according to CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on X, Optimus should be able to accomplish the same feat completely autonomously next year. Tesla's progress in its Optimus program is nothing short of remarkable. Like the company's all-electric vehicles, Optimus has undergone rapid evolution over the years. When it was first introduced at AI Day 2021, Optimus was literally a man in a suit. Today, Optimus is one of the most advanced humanoid robots on the market, thanks in no small part to his dexterous hands. This was highlighted in Optimus' recent demonstration video, in which the humanoid robot successfully caught two tennis balls thrown at it. Although this was accomplished while Optimus was teleoperated, Musk noted that it would be possible for the humanoid robot to catch a ball on its own sometime next year. Easy to move to connect AI vision with arm control to capture autonomously. Will be done next quarter. We only test the control and sensor system here. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2024 “Easy movement to connect AI vision with arm control to capture autonomously. Will be done next quarter. We're only testing the actuation and sensor system here, Musk wrote in his post. Previous comments from Tesla Senior Staff Software Engineer Julian Ibarz noted that catching a ball was a nearly impossible task with previous generation Optimus hands. Ibarz also noted that the Tesla team was able to fit many motors into the relatively slim forearm portion of the improved Optimus hand. Elon Musk has previously noted that Tesla would upgrade Optimus' hands to 22 degrees of freedom, allowing the humanoid robot to nearly replicate the fine motor skills of human hands. Tesla's 'We, Robot' event showed off Optimus' redesigned hand, but it was presented as a solo display and not integrated into an operational robot. Don't hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up. Elon Musk: Tesla Optimus will autonomously catch tennis balls next year













