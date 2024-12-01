How Cricket Shaped the Idea of ​​Australia and Gave It a National Identity | Cricket news





Relentless rain forced an early abandonment of play on the opening day of the two-day pink-ball match between the Indians and the Prime Ministers' XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra. India had a photo-op with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, gave him a floppy sun hat with their autographs and soon left the arena. However, the setting – the game and the capital – makes us reflect on the importance of cricket to Australians.

Canberra is a city of compromises. A city that was born, built and designed as a balm for developing wounds in Australian political society. More than a hundred years ago, in 1913, as a result of political rivalry between New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria, the struggle was over where the capital would be located and where the parliament building would be located. come.

Once it was considered that the capital should be at least 160 kilometers away from Sydney, the Canberra region was ultimately chosen, which had been inhabited by the Ngunnawal people for thousands of years. A global design competition was also held, and the American architect couple Marion Mahony Griffin and her husband Walter Burley won and dreamed up the capital in their imagination. The Manuka Oval celebrated its 100th anniversary in July, transforming from a park into an enclosed cricket oval and later into this picturesque arena with open stands with floodlights. It is no surprise that the idea of ​​hosting a meeting of the Prime Minister's XI on this site stuck with then Prime Minister Robert Menzies in 1953; It's a surprise that it didn't strike sooner because not only were cricket and politics intertwined in Australia, it can even be said that the idea of ​​Australia was forged through cricket. That was the importance of the summer game for this country. Cricket gave Australia a sense of national identity. A lovely little story captures the pre-nationalist era in Australia. A ship carrying a motley crew of Australian cricketers to England encountered a storm in the sea in 1877. When Fred Spofforth, Australia's leading fast bowler, nicknamed the Demon, asked Alec Bannerman who he would save if the ship sank, the answer came quickly. , First my brother Charles and then you. Spofforth wondered: what about the Victorians? and Alec went, I would drown them! It was a period of parochialism in Australian cricket and society, but things were soon to change. Cricket played a major role in this. That period also reflected Australia's affinity with England. Those were the days when Britannia ruled Australian culture. In his farewell speech, Spofforth said it would be a privilege if England gave him the opportunity to play. Billy Murdoch, who captained Australia in the match that created the Ashes legend, later represented England against South Africa and was buried in England after his death. Albert Trott also played for England. Australia had not yet cut the umbilical cord with England. It was around the late 1880s that cricket helped shape the idea of ​​Australia. The colonies that never did anything together started gathering under the umbrella of cricket. In 1878 on their cricket tour of England they had a Tasmanian, and on subsequent tours they had three South Australians, six New South Welshmen and five Victorians. Would Australian nationalism have suffered if they had lost in those early games? Gideon Haigh, cricket historian and writer, thinks so. Every country tends to value the things it is successful at. If we had not been such a successful cricketing nation, if we had lost the Oval Test of 1882, if we had lost the Ashes series of 1897, we might not have regarded cricket as fundamentally important as we did, Haigh had told this newspaper . It's amazing and meaningful how early victories can be when you're looking for a sense of nationhood, of national identity. The Australians were able to achieve as one what the feuding colonies could not achieve politically: an important step.” The 1897 series against England was a very important milestone in cricket and society. It coincided with a series of pre-federation conferences in which Australia's individual colonies attempted to agree on some sort of federation. On that 1897 tour, Harry Trott's Australian side defeated England 4-1 and that convincing margin of victory was toasted in Australia. The Bulletin, a very old Australian magazine that eventually closed in 2008, hailed that victory as a way to strengthen the case for Australian nationality more than would be possible with miles of erudite essays and passionate appeal. When the Australians toured England in 1899, they adopted a variegated sage green and gold for the first time ever and flew it in a flag above their headquarters in the Court Hotel inns. Australianism now also had an emotional visual construct. It is also important to keep in mind that Australia did not have many social and cultural stories. It is a modern nation. Or as Gideon says: it is a geographical construction. Until 1901 we had no political identity whatsoever. Like what CLR James wrote about cricket in the Caribbean, cricket here gave us access to a ready-made culture and helped us assert our superiority in certain controlled and limited respects. In 1901, six separate British self-governing colonies, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia, formed one nation through the process of federation. Many fathers of the Federation have actually learned how to run the country through their experience of running cricket. Australia's first Prime Minister, Edmund Barton, was an umpire and former vice-president of the New South Wales Cricket Association. As a referee, he was famous for stopping a riot against a visiting English team in a match against New South Wales in 1879. Post-Federation cricket has a special cachet because it represents values ​​that are held dear; it is national in a newly born country, it is traditional in a country with few traditions. It is imperial in a country where the ties of empire mattered, and it is also white in a part of the world where that was not the case immediately off the coast of Australia. And I think the success of Australian cricket has allowed the country to demonstrate both its purity and the need to maintain that freedom from racial contaminants, says Haigh. The Bulletin was a magazine that strongly supported white Australia policies and tried to use cricket to promote its ideas. The slogan at one time was Australia for the White Man and China for the Chow. Of course, things are changing these days. Cricket is now at the next step in merging Australia. The inclusion of people like Usman Khawaja takes Australia's integrated idea to the next level, piloting outreach programs with the South Asian population interested in cricket. As always, cricket in Australia is at the forefront of quiet revolutions.

